Animation is one of the most fascinating mediums that have ever stemmed from cinema. Pretty much visually limitless, it gives filmmakers a blank canvas to plaster the most ambitious pieces of their imagination. Likewise, animation is perfect for building large, expansive franchises that explore different worlds, concepts, and characters. As such, throughout the years, there have been many animated sequels.

Not every animated sequel is great, but the ones that are genuinely extraordinary find all sorts of different ways to stand out. Whether they're endearing family movies, like Toy Story 2, or surprisingly mature and fully adult tales like Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, these are films exceptional enough that some of them may even be considered among the best in their respective genre. These are the best sequels in animated history; they will be ranked based on how well they progress the story of the original, their cinematic footprint, and their overall quality.

10 'How to Train Your Dragon 2' (2014)

Directed by Dean DeBlois

Created by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois and based on the books by Cressida Cowell, the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy remains one of DreamWorks Animation's biggest successes — and for very good reasons. The second installment, How to Train Your Dragon 2, has Hiccup and Toothless finding an ice cave that houses hundreds of wild dragons and the mysterious Dragon Rider. After their discovery, two friends find themselves in the midst of a battle to protect peace in the realm.

One of the best fantasy sequels of the 2010s, animated or otherwise, How to Train Your Dragon 2 is just as charming, epic, and visually stunning as its predecessor. It expands on the world and characters that fans had already fallen in love with in the most interesting ways, adding poignant twists that should resonate deeply with any viewer, no matter their age. Exciting, mature, and deeply emotional, it displays all the reasons why this is typically considered DreamWorks' best trilogy.

9 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2' (2013)

Directed by Jay Oliva

Probably the best animated DC movie, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 is the momentous conclusion of this masterful adaptation of Frank Miller's legendary comic book series, The Dark Knight Returns. It sees Batman return after a 10-year absence, with Gotham's authorities out to arrest him. An old foe wants a reunion with him, and the Feds want Superman to stop the Caped Crusader.

Violent, dark, and politically complex, it's a refreshingly unique look at a different kind of world of DC.

Gorgeously capturing the stylish idiosyncrasies of Frank Miller's visual style, Dark Knight Returns 2 proves that direct-to-video animated films can be just as good as theatrical ones. Violent, dark, and politically complex, it's a refreshingly unique look at a different kind of world of DC, which elevates every aspect that its equally outstanding predecessor got right.

8 'Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence' (2004)

Directed by Mamoru Oshii

1995's Ghost in the Shell is one of the most iconic and influential anime films ever, so it's a truly titanic compliment to say that its sequel, which came nine years later, perfectly lives up to the name. Set in the year 2032, it follows a cyborg detective for an anti-terrorist organization investigating the case of a female robot, created solely for sexual pleasure, who slaughtered her owner.

Just like its predecessor, Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence is stunningly dark, has incredible noir-ish visuals, and offers plenty of deeply intricate philosophical commentary that might actually be a bit hard to keep up with — but the effort is entirely worth it. Its rather convoluted plot doesn't really allow it to excel over the original, but every area that it does get right lets it stand out among most other anime film sequels.

7 'Toy Story 2' (1999)

Directed by John Lasseter

Back in 1999, just four years after Toy Story became the very first fully-CG-animated feature, Pixar put out Toy Story 2, their first sequel. According to many, it's one of those rare continuations that surpass the original. The story's about Woody being kidnapped by a collector, so Buzz and the other toys must set out on a rescue mission to save Woody before he and his new friends become the property of a museum in Japan.

Rotten Tomatoes' favorite Pixar sequel, with a stunning and not-at-all common 100% on the Tomatometer, Toy Story 2 is everything that a good sequel should be: it's intrepid in its storytelling, has even more timeless animation, adds more characters who are just as fun as the original's, and gives those old-timers plenty of chances to shine. Colorful, funny, and inviting the occasional tear, it showed at a time when truly great sequels weren't super common that animation was where it was at.

6 'Kung Fu Panda 2' (2011)

Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Many DreamWorks fans' favorite among the studio's sequels, Kung Fu Panda 2 was the incredible feature debut of Jennifer Yuh Nelson. It follows Po and the Furious Five fighting to stop a tyrannical peacock from conquering China with a deadly new weapon. First, however, the Dragon Warrior must come to terms with his past and find inner peace.

Kung Fu Panda 2 soon became one of DreamWorks' highest-grossing movies, and it isn't hard to see why. More epic, colorful, and philosophically profound than its predecessor — touching on powerful themes of duality and internal healing — Kung Fu Panda 2 is some of the most fun one can have with a movie, no matter one's age. It's funny, empowering, and still looks shockingly good, even over a decade later.

5 'Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time' (2021)

Directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, Mahiro Maeda, Katsuichi Nakayama, and Hideaki Anno

Created by Hideaki Anno back in 1995, Neon Genesis Evangelion didn't take too long to become one of the most beloved and successful anime franchises on the planet. It has spawned several movies, including the recent Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy. Of the four films, it's easy to point at the best one: Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, where Shinji Ikari, still adrift after losing his will to live, arrives at a place that teaches him what it means to hope. The Instrumentality Project is set in motion, and he has to make one last stand to prevent the Final Impact.

By far one of the best anime movies of all time, Thrice Upon a Time brings not just the Rebuild of Evangelion saga, but the entire Evangelion franchise to a close that's nothing if not satisfying. It's a truly cathartic experience full of surreal visuals, layered character writing, and intricate thematic explorations that characterized Hideaki Anno's masterful creation from the very start.

4 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Directed by Joel Crawford

At least before the exceptional trailer dropped, absolutely no one could have expected the surprise sequel to one of DreamWorks' most forgettable outings to become one of their greatest films ever. Still, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish came out to universal praise. A delightfully bizarre mixture of Andrei Tarkovsky's Stalker and Red Dead Redemption 2, it sees Puss discovering that his passion for adventure has taken its toll, and he only has one of his nine lives left. Thus, he launches on a quest to find the mythical Last Wish, the one thing that can restore the lives he's lost.

One of few DreamWorks films that are truly perfect throughout, The Last Wish has everything one could want out of a movie, let alone a sequel. The animation is jaw-droppingly colorful and vibrant, the villains are menacing and memorable, the three main characters are instantly endearing, and the story is a blast from start to finish. Touching on visceral themes of anxiety, death, and existentialism that one definitely doesn't often find in kids' animation, it's a hopeful indication that the world of Shrek may still have lots of compelling stories to tell.

3 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Directed by Justin K. Thompson, Kemp Powers, and Joaquim Dos Santos

How do you follow up Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, one of the most acclaimed animated films of all time and the perfect adaptation of the Wall-Crawler? Well, with a sequel that's somehow even better, of course. Shattering expectations, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles as he catapults across the multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be Spider-Man.

Across the Spider-Verse's reputation precedes it, which makes it kind of unnecessary to emphasize that it has what might just be the most dynamic and fun art style of any animated movie ever. Coupled with atmospheric sound design and a magnificent score, it's a technical marvel through and through. What really makes it such a great sequel, though, is its narrative. Full of engaging character arcs, exhilarating set pieces, and an interesting re-definition of the Spidey mythos, it's perhaps the most perfect Spider-Man film yet.

2 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Directed by Lee Unkrich

If Quentin Tarantino says that a movie is perfect, it probably is. As such, there's no room for debate: Toy Story 3 is flawless. Having come out a whopping eleven years after its predecessor, it's about Andy's toys mistakenly being delivered to a daycare center instead of being stored in the attic. It's up to Woody to convince the other toys that they weren't abandoned and return home before Andy leaves for college.

One of Pixar's highest-grossing films, Toy Story 3 is as nostalgic as it is refreshingly original, as funny as it is exciting, and as joyful as it is poignant. A deeply touching tale about growing up and letting go of the past, it shows that legacy sequels can more than perfectly justify their existence when they have a compelling enough story to tell. Visually delightful and with a huge ensemble of entertaining characters, it's definitely the best installment in the series.