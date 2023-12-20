For many movie-going audiences, the villain is often considered the best part of a movie. Serving as the antagonistic force that challenges the protagonist, they're a chance for writers and actors to go all-out in their portrayal, either as a sympathetic and tragic character or someone who is completely in love with their wicked ways. This is especially true in the world of animation.

Animated villains can be tricky to get right since the animation and the voice-acting have to match up. Fortunately, there have been plenty of amazing villains who have graced the big screen. Many of them have managed to rank among the best villains in all cinema.

25 Phantasm

'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm'

Gangsters of Gotham City already had to fear the wrath of the city's vigilante, Batman (Kevin Conroy), but soon another masked figure begins stalking them. Called the Phantasm (Stacy Keach), they appear in a puff of smoke to stalk criminals before brutally killing them. When people blame The Dark Knight for the murders, he tries to investigate what is going on, which brings him face-to-face with ghosts from his past.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is an underrated gem of a Batman story, and the Phantasm proved to be so popular that they would later appear in the comics. The design is an amazing way to blend the film noir style of Batman: The Animated Series with the Grim Reaper, making for a terrifying visage of death. The revelation of who is under the mask is what really makes the character stand out.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Release Date December 25, 1993 Director eric radomski , Bruce W. Timm Cast Kevin Conroy , Dana Delany , Hart Bochner , Stacy Keach , Abe Vigoda , Dick Miller Rating PG Runtime 76 Main Genre Animation

Watch on Crave TV

24 Grigori Rasputin

'Anastasia'

Image via Disney

Originally the trusted advisor of the Romanov family, Gigori Rasputin (Christopher Lloyd) fell out of favor for practicing dark magic. In retribution, he placed a curse upon the family, which saw their destruction during the Russian Revolution of 1917. Though Rasputin drowned during the incident, his spirit survived in limbo because the youngest Romanov, Anastasia (Meg Ryan), survived.

There have been plenty of memorable villains in the theatrical works of Don Bluth, but Rasputin stands out the most in this fictional take on real Russian history. His status as a walking corpse allows the animations to get creative with detachable body parts and menacing, wicked grins, making him both terrifying and comedic depending on the mood. Lloyd's voice work accentuates this: almost every line is spoken in a venomous whisper dripping with hate, but when he needs to be silly, he can lean into over-the-top dramatics.

Watch on Disney+

23 Professor Ratigan

'The Great Mouse Detective'

Image via Disney

The greatest criminal mind in all of mousedome, Professor Ratigan (Vincent Price), has gotten away with dozens of high-profile crimes. For his magnum opus, he kidnapped a toy maker to build a robot version of the mouse queen (Eve Brenner) in order to name himself as her successor. The only one who can stop him is the detective, Basil of Baker Street (Barrie Ingham), whom Ratigan is obsessed with defeating both physically and mentally.

Ratigan is a fun, family-friendly version of Sherlock Holmes' nemesis, Professor James Moriarty. He loves every moment of his villainy, giggling and prancing at his nastiness, but when pushed too far, he drops all attempts at civility and flies into an animalistic fury. Price's performance is one of the best in any Disney film: he completely loses himself in Ratigan's villainy and rivalry with Basil, which makes it all feel more personal.

The Great Mouse Detective Release Date July 2, 1986 Director Ron Clements , Burny Mattinson , David Michener , John Musker Cast Vincent Price , Barrie Ingham , Val Bettin , Susanne Pollatschek , Candy Candido , Diana Chesney Rating G Runtime 74 Main Genre Animation

Watch on Disney+

22 Grimmel the Grisly

'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World'

Image via DreamWorks

Viewing the dragon-riding Vikings of Berk as a threat, various Viking chiefs decide to hire Grimmel the Grisly (F. Murray Abraham) to deal with them. He has built an almost legendary reputation for himself as a dragon hunter, with his greatest feat being the near extermination of the powerful Night Fury breed. When he learns that Berk's chief, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), possesses a Night Fury, he accepts the job, eager to match wits against a fellow dragon expert.

Grimmel serves as a dark reflection of Hiccup if he had chosn to kill Toothless in the first How to Train Your Dragon film, which makes their rivalry feel more personal than previous villains. He views dragons as a pest that needs to be destroyed and makes up for his lack of physical abilities with brilliant traps and inventions, such as using a dragon's own venom to control them. Abraham's voicework is cold and calculated, like he's always in control of the situation and knows what to say or do to ensure he maintains it.

Watch on Amazon Prime

21 The Beldam

'Coraline'

Image via Focus Features

Also known as the Other Mother, the Beldam (Teri Hatcher) dwells in another world of her creation and waits to find a child that is unhappy with their life. She then tailors her world to match the child's deepest desires before offering them a chance to stay forever. Once they've done so, the Beldam traps their souls for eternity and begins the process again.

The Beldam is the ultimate manipulator and predator. She takes her time studying her intended victims to lure them in, and should they try to fight back or escape, isn't above kidnapping their parents to force them to return. Her design is as creepy as her methods, resembling a horrible mixture of spiders, porcelain dolls, and sewing needles, with lifeless black buttons for eyes.

Watch on Netflix

20 Titan

'Megamind'

Image via DreamWorks

The longtime cameraman to reporter Roxanne Ritch (Tina Fey), Hal Stewart (Jonah Hill) has a crush on her, but can't take the hint that she isn't interested. When the evil Megamind (Will Farrel) attempts to create a new nemesis to replace his fallen rival, Metro Man (Brad Pitt), he accidentally injects Hal, which grants him Metro Man's powers. Unfortunately, he lacks Metro Man's sense of morality, and would rather use his powers to win the girl and fulfill his selfish desires.

Titan is a very realistic look at the "nice guy" who feels entitled to rewards for acting nice without putting in any real effort. This contrasts well with Megamind's development from villain to hero and shows the difference between doing something for a reward and doing something just to be good. Hill's voice work gives Titan the right level of entitlement and pathetic fury that ensures that he remains comical, even in his worst moments.

Watch on Netflix

Related The 10 Best French Animated Movies, Ranked French animation has made a significant impact on cinema, and these movies are the best example.

19 Captain Hook

'Peter Pan'

Image via Disney

From aboard his ship, the Jolly Roger, Captain Hook (Hans Conried) plots the perfect way to get revenge on his nemesis, Peter Pan (Bobby Driscoll). Years ago, Pan cut off his left hand and fed it to a crocodile, who has relentlessly pursued the captain since. Though his crew would rather be sailing the high seas, they know better than to challenge their captain, who could end each of them in the blink of an eye.

Hook is the perfect representation of the gentleman pirate character: though a ruthless cutthroat, he presents himself as dignified and respectful towards his prisoners and enemies alike. Beneath this gentlemanly smile, Hook is quite cunning and ruthless. He's skilled at manipulation and won't hesitate to resort to torture such as a slow drowning if it means getting what he wants.

Peter Pan Release Date February 5, 1953 Director Clyde Geronimi , Wilfred Jackson , Hamilton Luske Cast Bobby Driscoll , Kathryn Beaumont , Hans Conried , Bill Thompson , Heather Angel , Paul Collins Rating G Runtime 77 Main Genre Animation

Watch on Disney+

18 Jafar

'Aladdin'

Image via Disney

As the royal vizier of Agrabah, Jafar (Johnathan Freeman) hopes to usurp the throne from the current Sultan (Douglas Seale) in order to obtain absolute power. To that end, he coerces a young man named Aladdin (Scott Weinger) into entering the Cave of Wonders (Frank Welker) to retrieve a magical lamp. At his side is his loyal sidekick, Iago (Gilbert Gottfried), a talking parrot who aids Jafar and shares his loathing of those in power.

Jafar is a beautiful example of a villain who grows stronger as the film progresses. Until he gets the lamp in the third act, he relies on minor hypnotism and his charismatic tongue to get his way and is able to adapt quickly to new roadblocks. Freeman's blends wonderfully with Andreas Deja's animation, making Jafar the ultimate slimy and sinister schemer.

Aladdin (1992) Release Date November 25, 1992 Director Ron Clements , John Musker Cast Scott Weinger , Robin Williams , Linda Larkin , Jonathan Freeman , Frank Welker , Gilbert Gottfried Rating G Runtime 90 Main Genre Animation

Watch on Disney+

17 Tai Lung

'Kung-Fu Panda'

Image via DreamWorks

The adopted son of Kung Fu master Shi Fu (Dustin Hoffman), Tai Lung (Ian McShane) was trained to be the best fighter he could be in the hopes of being found worthy of the mythical Dragon Scroll. Unfortunately, Shi Fu's master, Oogway (Randall Duk Kim), deems him unworthy, so Tai Lung attacks the innocent civilians of the Valley of Peace before being captured. Twenty years later, a Dragon Warrior is chosen, prompting Tai Lung to escape prison and challenge them for the scroll.

Tai Lung is an interesting villain for demonstrating the dangers of pride. All he cared about was being the best, and when that was denied to him, he refused to be humble and rather gave into wrath until he was given what he wanted. The animators do a phenomenal job showing Tai Lung's skills with some stylized and fast-paced action scenes, and McShane gives him the right amount of arrogance and emotional pain in his voice.

Watch on Netflix

16 Stinky Pete

'Toy Story 2'

Image via Disney

Based on the prospector from a cult show called "Woody's Roundup," Stinky Pete (Kelsey Grammar) spent decades as an unwanted toy until being picked up by a toy collector who wanted to sell the set to a toy museum. Pete accepted these terms, as in his mind, it was a way to be loved forever. He builds a strong friendship with fellow collectibles Jessie (Joan Cusack), and Bullseye while awaiting the arrival of the final member, Woody (Tom Hanks).

Pete is an effective twist villain because his actions in the final act remain in line with his personality beforehand. He prefers to present himself as a wise and compassionate grandfather-type character, here to give advice and comfort, but he's also willing to use force to ensure that his one chance to be appreciated isn't ripped away. Grammar's voicework captures both sides of Pete beautifully, making it a highlight of his voice-acting career.

Watch on Disney+

15 Kingpin

'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'

Image via Sony

To the people of New York City, Wilson Fisk (Liev Schreiber) is a wealthy philanthropist who gives back to the city in memory of his deceased wife and son. Away from the public eye, however, he is a ruthless crime lord called Kingpin. Using supervillains and experimental technology, Kingpin wants to open the multiverse and gain access to an alternate version of his family, regardless of the damage it would cause.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Kingpin is a wonderful example of a villain who has sympathetic motivations while still being a bad guy who needs to be stopped. His desire to reunite with his family blinds him both to the damage he is causing to his reality and his own hand in their deaths. His design is one of the more stand-out examples of the film, making him impossibly large and block-shaped, which sells him as an insurmountable wall for the heroes to try and overcome.

Watch on Netflix

14 Syndrome

'The Incredibles'

As a boy, Buddy (Jason Lee) was the biggest fan of the superhero, Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), and wanted to be his apprentice. When he was refused, Buddy used his intellect to invent weapons until he was rich enough to invent the ultimate robot. Now calling himself Syndrome, he plans to unleash the robot and defeat it in order to bring about the death of all superheroes.

Syndrome is a fascinating villain thanks to how long-term his plans are. It's not just enough to kill all the existing heroes: he has to kill the idea of superheroes by selling his technology, so everyone can have powers. Lee's performance gives Syndrome the right level of childish arrogance and pride for someone who can't let go of a grudge until it ultimately destroys them.

Watch on Disney+

13 Yubaba

'Spirited Away'

Image via Studio Ghibli

A powerful witch, Yubaba (Mari Natsuki/Suzanne Pleshette) runs a bathhouse for spirits when they need to get away from their duties for a while. When a young girl named Chihiro (Rumi Hiiragi/Daveigh Chase) and her parents arrive, Yubaba's magic turns the parents into pigs, though Chihiro is able to keep her humanity by demanding a job. Unfortunately, she has to give up her name, which binds Chihiro to Yubaba's service.

Yubaba is a glorious example of an evil witch and one of the best Studio Ghibli villains. She has all the best traits in a terrible boss: she's greedy, frugal, and won't hesitate to put her workers in harms' way if it means she benefits from it. Though she doesn't use her powers too often unless required, when she does it always come off in a creative way.

Spirited Away During her family's move to the suburbs, a sullen 10-year-old girl wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches and spirits, a world where humans are changed into beasts. Release Date July 20, 2001 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Rumi Hîragi , Miyu Irino , Mari Natsuki , Takashi Naitô , Yasuko Sawaguchi , Tatsuya Gashûin Rating PG Runtime 125 Main Genre Animation

Watch on Netflix

12 Lady Eboshi

'Princess Mononoke'

Image via Studio Ghibli

The leader of a frontier community, Lady Eboshi (Yūko Tanaka/Minnie Driver), welcomes the outcasts and desperate into her midst in the hopes that they can build a better life for themselves. Unfortunately, her town gets caught between invasion by hostile samurai wanting to claim its iron production, and giant forest spirits fighting to defend the forest from human incursion. This forces Eboshi to invest in powerful rifles to kill the Forest Spirit, regardless of the consequences.

One of the best characters in the amazing Princess Mononoke, Eboshi is, in some ways, difficult to classify as a villain thanks to her noble qualities. Every act of evil that she does has a reason, usually to preserve her town and the community of people she has given a second chance at life, all of whom are willing to fight and die for her. Of course, she's still willing to kill a noble spirit of life and death and show no fear while doing so.

Princess Mononoke On a journey to find the cure for a Tatarigami's curse, Ashitaka finds himself in the middle of a war between the forest gods and Tatara, a mining colony. In this quest he also meets San, the Mononoke Hime. Release Date July 12, 1997 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Yôji Matsuda , Yuriko Ishida , Yûko Tanaka , Kaoru Kobayashi , Masahiko Nishimura , Tsunehiko Kamijô Rating PG-13 Runtime 134 Main Genre Animation

Watch on Netflix

11 Big Jack Horner

'Puss In Boots: The Last Wish'

Image via DreamWorks

Despite coming from a loving home and inheriting a thriving baked goods enterprise, Jack Horner (John Mulaney) wanted nothing more than to have all the world's magic for himself. To that end, he built up a collection of magic items until he got his hands on a map that could lead him to a Wishing Star. When numerous other parties also learn of the star, Horner sets off with his Baker's Dozen and a bag full of his most powerful items to try and get to it first.

Big Jack Horner is a throwback to classical villains who are evil for the sake of it and don't have any tragic backstories or understandable motivations. In fact, Horner takes delight in teasing and taunting others who think they can find the root of his villainy. The only thing he cares about is himself, and he won't hesitate to go through dozens of his own men if it means achieving his goal.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Release Date September 23, 2022 Director Joel Crawford , Januel Mercado Cast Chris Miller , Antonio Banderas Genres Animation , Adventure , Comedy , Family , Fantasy Studio DreamWorks Animation Writers Christopher Meledandri , Chris Miller

Watch on Amazon Prime

10 Fairy Godmother

'Shrek 2'

In exchange for granting the happily ever after of King Harold (John Cleese), the Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders) secured the hand of Harold's daughter, Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) for her son, Prince Charming (Rupert Everett). However, the ogre Shrek (Mike Myers) finds and marries her first, which doesn't fit into Godmother's idea of a happily ever after. She forces Harold to help her either kill Shrek or use a love potion to make Fiona fall for Charming.

Befitting the Shrek franchise, Fairy Godmother is a creative and effective spoof of fairy tale clichés. She presents herself as a benevolent individual who wants to ensure everyone lives their best lives, provided they don't step out of their assigned fairy tale roles. Saunders' performance also gives the character such life: she presents herself like a showman and knows how to play perfectly to the crowds, but behind closed doors, she can be ruthless and without mercy.

Watch on Crave

9 Lord Shen

'Kung-Fu Panda 2'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Upon learning that a warrior of black and white would defeat him, Lord Shen (Garry Oldman) leads a genocide against the local panda village. For this, his parents banished him and stripped him of his inheritance of Gongmen City. Furious and feeling betrayed, Shen spent the next twenty years developing a new weapon made from his parent's fireworks in order to claim both his birthright and all of China.

What makes Shen such a fantastic villain is the tragedy of his character. At his core, all he longs for is happiness and self-acceptance, but he is too scarred by the past to accept what has happened and instead focus on the here and now. This leads him to pursue bigger and better conquests in the hope that they will fill the hole in his heart.

Watch on Netflix

8 Hades

'Hercules'

Image via Disney

As the lord of the underworld, Hades (James Woods) is in charge of all the souls of the dead, but would rather be living on high with the other gods of Mount Olympus, and plans to overthrow the King of the Gods, Zeus (Rip Torn). To that end, he attempts to kill Zeus' son, Hercules (Josh Keaton and Tate Donovan), who is destined to defeat him.

Though Hades' minions succeed in turning Hercules mortal, they fail to kill him, forcing Hades to divert some of his resources when he reaches adulthood. Hades is one of the most unique takes on a dark lord-type villain in all fiction. Rather than speak in a deep, menacing voice, he is a fast-talker who throws in lots of jokes and often speaks in a casual, underhanded way. This adds a good mix of comedy to his menacing and fiery design.

Hercules Release Date June 20, 1997 Director Ron Clements , John Musker Cast Tate Donovan , Josh Keaton , Roger Bart , Danny DeVito , James Woods , Susan Egan Rating G Runtime 86 Main Genre Animation

Watch on Disney+

7 Gaston

'Beauty and the Beast'

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Within a poor provincial French town, the local hunter, Gaston (Richard White), is the most beloved man in town. Though any woman would be happy to be his wife, Gaston has his sights set on the best-looking girl in town: Belle (Paige O'Hara). Upon being rejected, Gaston vows to have her one way or another.

Gaston is one of Disney's most effective villains because he didn't begin Beauty and the Beast as one. He starts off as a chauvinistic and pig-headed Adonis who would likely be the hero in any traditional fairy tale, but his pride drives him to darker and darker actions in his quest to claim Belle as a prize. This makes him a great foil to the Beast (Robby Benson), who begins the film as a monster but steadily learns the value of love and empathy.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) An arrogant young prince (Robby Benson) and his castle's servants fall under the spell of a wicked enchantress, who turns him into the hideous Beast until he learns to love and be loved in return. The spirited, headstrong village girl Belle (Paige O'Hara) enters the Beast's castle after he imprisons her father Maurice (Rex Everhart). With the help of his enchanted servants, including the matronly Mrs. Potts (Angela Lansbury), Belle begins to draw the cold-hearted Beast out of his isolation. Release Date November 22, 1991 Director Gary Trousdale , Kirk Wise Cast Paige O'Hara , Robby Benson , Richard White , Jerry Orbach Runtime 84 Genres Animation , Musical , Romance , Fantasy

Watch on Disney+

6 Ursula

'The Little Mermaid'

Image via Disney

From within her underwater grotto, the sea witch, Ursula (Pat Carroll), plots her revenge against King Triton (Kenneth Marrs), for banishing her from the royal palace of Atlantica. Using her moray eels Flotsam and Jetsam (Paddi Edwards), she spies on Triton's youngest daughter, Princess Ariel (Jodi Benson), and learns that she loves the human, Prince Eric (Christopher Daniel Barns). Ursula uses this knowledge to manipulate Ariel into giving up her voice for a chance to romance Eric as a human.

As befitting the first film of the Disney Renaissance, Urusla is a wonderfully bombastic villain with a Broadway flare. She paints herself as the ultimate patron for lost souls with nowhere else to go while squeezing them for all they're worth and then some. What really sets her apart is just how much she loves doing what she does: every life she ruins brings her sincere joy, as it brings her one step closer to ultimate power.

The Little Mermaid Release Date November 17, 1989 Director John Musker , Ron Clements Cast Rene Auberjonois , christopher daniel barnes , Jodi Benson , Pat Carroll Runtime 1 hr 23 min Genres Fantasy , Adventure Rating PG

Watch on Disney+