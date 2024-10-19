The 2000s were one of the most important decades when it came to the evolution and success of feature-length animated films, from the massive rise in 3D computer animation as the dominant medium to the introduction of the Best Animated Feature award at the Oscars. Several of the best animated films of the 2000s are still widely in conversation as some of the greatest animated movies of all time, including the likes of Ratatouille, Spirited Away, and Shrek.

However, not every 2000s animated movie has had the same levels of staying power and rousing success, with several films growing infamous for their lack of quality in an era that was constantly pushing boundaries for what was possible. The decade was filled with notable animated disasters, whether it be low-effort family movies that were banking on the popular trends of the era, ambitious projects with disastrous development issues, or egregious ripoff movies only made for profit.

10 'Space Chimps' (2008)

Directed by Kirk DeMicco

When it comes to egregiously moronic premises that sound like they would be the punchline of a joke instead of a million-dollar motion picture, Space Chimps may be near the top of the list. The film sees NASA sending a trio of chimps into space to explore the possibility of alien life, including the former circus star Ham III (Andy Samberg) and partners Luna and Titan, who have been training for their entire lives. However, when the chimps travel through a wormhole and crash-land on an alien planet, they are forced to traverse the alien-filled planet in search of a way back home.

Space Chimps falls into a lot of the same pitfalls and traps that plagued the vast majority of low-effort generic animated films that flooded the decade, with an abundance of cheap references, annoying characters, and uncomfortable character designs. It's blatantly apparent from the very beginning that Space Chimps holds no value or ambitions aside from being an array of bright colors to entertain the youngest of audiences, as its merits and value don't extend beyond this point.

9 'Happily N'Ever After' (2006)

Directed by Paul Bolger

It became an often recurring trend throughout the 2000s for other animated films to ride off of the coattails of Shrek, not just in a sense of style and humor, but by also being an animated comedic parody of classic fairy tales. Of all of these blatant knockoffs, Happily N'Ever After is easily the worst of the bunch, with its low-budget visuals and painfully generic story beats. The film follows a group of fairy tale villains coming together and teaming up to take over their world before the unexpected stepdaughter of one evildoer sets out to become the leader of a resistance effort.

The biggest crime that Happily N'Ever After commits isn't even its unoriginality or lackluster visuals, as other fairy tale parodies like Hoodwinked were able to persevere nevertheless. The killing blow that has made this film one of the defining animated critical disasters of the 2000s is its lack of anything interesting or engaging to keep audiences' attention. It slowly devolves into a tiresome slog to get through, making its short, under 90-minute runtime feel like it's going on for an eternity.

8 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame II' (2002)

Directed by Bradley Raymond

One of Disney's most shameful and disappointing trends that defined their work in the 2000s was the large increase of straight-to-video sequels to their animated classics, usually tarnishing the good work of the original in the process. The most notable of these cases is The Hunchback of Notre Dame II, a film that goes out of its way to go against the messages and core of the original film for the sake of continuing a story that already had a perfect ending. The film sees Quasimodo living a loving life without the persecution of Frollo, yet stopping his bell-ringing when an evil traveling circus comes to town.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II has several baffling decisions that seem to directly go against the themes of the original film, most notably with the introduction of a new love interest character for Quasimodo in Madellaine. Even outside of these shocking narrative decisions, the film is one of the worst cases of the noticeable downgrade from theatrical release to straight-to-home video in a sequel, with muted colors and noticeably cheap animation. While the original film was a subtle and brilliant retelling that was considered one of Disney's best films, this unwarranted sequel is a travesty that should have never been made.

7 'Eight Crazy Nights' (2002)

Directed by Seth Kearsley

Animated Christmas films are a staple of the genre that have been beloved for generations, from all-time classics like the Rankin & Bass stop motion films to modern classics like Klaus and Arthur Christmas. It's a genuine shame, however, that one of the few attempts at creating an animated Hannukah musical film was Eight Crazy Nights, one of the most painful and unfunny comedy movies of the 2000s. The film sees Adam Sandler voicing Davey, a recluse party animal who is forced to embark on a journey of rehabilitation during the holidays with local elderly man Whitey (also Sandler) when he goes too far with the law.

While Eight Crazy Nights sports a beautiful 2D animation style from some of the team that worked on The Iron Giant, the film's mean-spirited tone and aggressively unfunny attempts at jokes make it a painful experience to sit through. When the film isn't subjecting its audience to underwhelming songs that feel like they came from Sandler's leftover scraps, its telling jokes that range from obscenely gross to deeply problematic even for the 2000s. The film is certainly in contention for being one of the worst movie musicals of all time, although it has a small yet dedicated fanbase who love the film despite its many flaws.

6 'Delgo' (2008)

Directed by Marc F. Adler and Jason Maurer