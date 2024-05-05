Arguably better than the previous decades, the 2010s packed an amazing punch of rewatchable animated movies, making the task of selecting the best almost impossible. The decade got off to a great start with critically acclaimed films like Disney's Tangled (adapted from Rapunzel), Universal Pictures' Despicable Me, and DreamWorks's Megamind blazing the trail for new concepts in the genre. What followed was a surge of binge-worthy classics that still hit differently regardless of how often you watch them.

Over the last three decades, animated movies have evolved exponentially. The genre has produced more cult classics and entertaining movies, becoming one of the most lucrative in the industry. While The 2010s boast one of the best collections of animated movies, the decade only lends credence to the genre's versatility inclusive of all ages. The 2000s introduced popular franchises such as Shrek, Ice Age, The Incredibles and Kung Fu Panda, which became hits immediately. As such, the best animated movies of the 2010s are just a continuation of the ongoing innovative work in the genre. As studios continue to churn out rewatchable animated movies, these entries will always stand out.

10 'Incredibles 2' (2018)

Directed by Brad Bird

Amid the influx of superhero movies in different genres, Incredibles 2 was able to preserve the legacy of television audiences' favorite super family. As the second full-length installment in The Incredibles franchise, this offering follows the Incredibles' busy lives after their shortlived attempt to live a normal life away from their superhero identity. Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and his wife Helen Parr/Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) must restore the integrity of superheroes and gain the public's trust while fighting off a new villain. Their superhero kids are not left out of the fun.

Riding on the wave of the first film's success, Incredibles 2 scooped a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes and didn't disappoint at the box office. Though it took over a decade to hit the theaters, the film was released to positive reviews. Bird's decision to focus on The Incredibles as a family rather than just another superhero movie made the film relatable to audiences and worthy of a second watch. Against a budget of $200 million, Incredibles 2 grossed a massive $1.243 billion at the global box office, joining the likes of Avengers: Infinity War in the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2018.

9 'Frozen' (2013)

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

With an ensemble voice cast led by Kristen Bell (Anna) and Idina Menzel (Elsa), Frozen was an instant hit among fans of classic fairytales. Jennifer made her directorial debut in this Disney animated movie inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's The Snow Queen written in 1844. Frozen follows Anna, the princess of Arendelle, on her adventure into the unknown. With the help of her companions, Anna hopes to find her estranged sister Elsa, who has used her powers to trap the kingdom in perpetual winter.

Beyond the smartly written story, Frozen introduced beautiful songs to audiences, leading to a popular culture phenomenon. The film wrapped up its theatrical run with a record-breaking gross of over $1.280 billion at the global box office. As such, it holds many records, including the highest-grossing animated film of all time before The Lion King ousted it in 2019. Nevertheless, Frozen remains the highest-grossing film of 2013. It also spawned a lucrative franchise that saw the release of another blockbuster, Frozen II, earning over $1.450 billion worldwide.

8 'Moana' (2016)

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker

A diversion from the typical Disney Princess lineup, Moana is a modern classic with a fresh take on the ancient Polynesian culture. Starring Auliʻi Cravalho as the voice of Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui, Moana follows a fierce, strong-willed heroine as she sets sail on a daring journey to save her people from looming danger. The performance of the star-studded cast is not the only thing that makes this entry special. Moana has one of the best original plots and songs in the genre and the heroine is not your typical damsel in distress.

With over $687 million in box office earnings against the film's $150–175 million budget, Moana is a critical and commercial success. Critics lauded its beautiful animation, music and cast performance. The film scored 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, while IMDb gave it a 7.6/10 rating. Moana also bagged two nominations at the 2016 Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("How Far I'll Go"). Additionally, a sequel, Moana 2, and a live-action remake are in the works with 2024 and 2026 release dates respectively.

7 'Rango' (2011)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

Deserving an honorable mention for its colorful and entertaining plot, Rango is a blend of animated film, western, and comedy in one project. The film focuses on an eccentric lizard, Rango, who is thrown into a thrilling adventure in the wild after finding himself in a desert town. Johnny Depp voiced three roles in Rango, including the title character and Raoul Duke. Other stars include Isla Fisher as Beans and Bigail Breslin as Priscilla. The cast also includes veterans like Ned Beatty (John), Alfred Molina (Roadkill), Bill Nighy (Jake), and Harry Dean Stanton (Balthazar).

Rango stands out for its spot-on humor and the voice performances even make it a stronger contender on this list. Though not filled with bright colors, the animation is designed to match the dessert and the characters are endowed with unforgettable unique features. Rango is a perfect addition to your rewatchable animated movie collection if you desire a good laugh. Rated 7.3/10 on IMDb with an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Rango performed well both critically and commercially, grossing over $245 million at the box office against a budget of $135 million. Rango also won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

6 'Finding Dory' (2016)

Directed by Andrew Stanton

Coming as both a sequel and a spin-off of Finding Nemo, one of the most entertaining animated movies of the 2000s, Finding Dory had some big shoes to fill, and it didn't disappoint. The adventure-packed comedy film continues the events of Finding Nemo, focusing on the titular blue tang amnesiac fish voiced by Ellen DeGeneres as she seeks to reunite with her family. The film also stars Albert Brooks as Marlin, Hayden Rolence as Nemo, and Ed O'Neill as Hank.

The funny and thought-provoking performances of the Finding Dory voice cast make it a rewatchable piece. The film was released to widespread acclaim from audiences and critics. Earning over $1.029 billion at the end of its theatrical run, Finding Dory surpassed the success of the first installment in the franchise and shattered many box office records. It finished as the third-highest-grossing film of 2016, winning the 2017 Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Animated Movie.

5 'The Boss Baby' (2017)

Directed by Tom McGrath

The Boss Baby is a worthy inclusion on any list of rewatchable animated movies for its unusual storyline. This DreamWorks masterpiece follows a 7-year-old Tim (Miles Bakshi) and his baby brother Ted/The Boss Baby, voiced by Alec Baldwin. From being jealous of the attention his new baby brother is getting from their parents, Tim discovers Ted is actually a secret agent. Taking the lead as the voice of little Ted in this artistic animated movie, Baldwin stars alongside Jimmy Kimmel (Ted's dad) and Lisa Kudrow (Ted's mom).

Classified as one of the best animated movies of all time, The Boss Baby is hilariously appealing to both young and old. As such, it's a good rewatchable piece for family movie night. While it didn't win an Oscar, Boss Baby was nominated for Best Animated Feature nominations at the Academy Awards, Annie Awards, and Golden Globes respectively. The film recorded over $528 million in box office earnings against its $125 million budget.

4 'Inside Out' (2015)

Directed by Pete Docter

Those tiny voices in your head are brought to life in Inside Out, a beautifully animated classic. Inside Out explores the mind of a young girl (Riley) voiced by Kaitlyn Dias as she adapts to a new environment after her family relocated. The focus is more on the five personified emotions controlling her thoughts and actions which make the plot unique. The amazing voice cast includes Amy Poehler (Joy), Phyllis Smith (Sadness), Lewis Black (Anger), Mindy Kaling (Disgust), Bill Hader (Fear), and Richard Kind (Bing Bong).

With a sequel, Inside Out 2, coming out in June 2024, now is the perfect time to rewatch the 2015 film Inside Out. The film was released to rave reviews and listed among the top 10 films of 2015 by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review. Wrapping up its theatrical run as the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2015, Inside Out earned over $858 million at the global box office. The film was awarded Best Animated Feature at the 88th Academy Awards among other nominations.

3 'Kung Fu Panda 2' (2011)

Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson

The 2010s spawned two great animated movies in the popular Kung Fu Panda franchise. While Kung Fu Panda 3 remains a worthy addition to an already great lineup, Kung Fu Panda 2 revived the excitement instigated by the first film and left a lasting impression on fans. A sequel to the 2008 Kung Fu Panda, Kong Fu Panda 2 continues the adventures of Po (Jack Black) and his Furious Five allies.

Kung Fu Panda 2 boasts an ensemble cast including Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, David Cross, and Jackie Chan. While it lost its Oscar nomination to Rango, Kung Fu Panda 2 held many records, including the highest-grossing film directed by a female director until Frozen dethroned it. With a 7.3/10 rating on IMDb and an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the second installment in the Kung Fu Panda franchise grossed over $665 million against its $150 million budget. The film also ranks among the best middle offerings in film trilogies.

2 'Zootopia' (2016)

Directed by Rich Moore and Byron Howard

Sporting a cool 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8/10 rating on IMDb, Zootopia is not just one of the best animated movies of the 2010s but has retained relevance several years later. Disney went all out with this 3D animation movie to create a masterpiece that combines diverse elements for the utmost entertainment. Zootopia revolves around a rabbit police officer and a red fox scammer who form an unlikely alliance to solve crime in the titular city where anthropomorphic mammals coexist.

Zootopia stars the voices of A-listers, including Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps), Jason Bateman (Nick Wilde), Idris Elba (Chief Bogo), Jenny Slate (Dawn Bellwether), and Shakira (Gazelle). The film was released to positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Zootopia shattered records with a whopping box office gross of over $1 billion, winning in the Best Animated Feature category at the 89th Academy Awards among other awards. Right off the bat, Zootopia had franchise written all over it, and true to that, a sequel, Zootopia 2 is expected to hit the theaters in November 2025. The film already has a television spin-off series, Zootopia+, which premiered on Disney+ on November 9, 2022.

1 'Megamind' (2010)

Directed by Tom McGrath

The impact of the titular character and his sidekick, Minion, on the overall success of Megamind solidifies the claim that an animated movie is only as good as its villain. While it shares plot similarities with Despicable Me, released the same year, Megamind stands out for its spectacular cast, quick humor, and the titular humanoid alien supervillain with a bulb-shaped blue head. Also, major characters in the superhero comedy film are inspired by the Superman franchise. Thus, for lovers of the superhero genre, Megamind is one of the best animated movies to binge-watch.

The superhero cult classic stars Will Ferrell as Megamind, Brad Pitt as Metro Man, Tina Fey as Roxie, David Cross as Minion, and Jonah Hill as Hal Stewart. Megamind premiered to generally positive reviews and was praised by critics for its unique plot and visual presentation. Having a villain who charms his way into the hearts of audiences is no small feat. Describing Megamind's persona, Collider's Rachel Sandell writes - "Viewers love an underdog, and Megamind is one villain that an audience can root for."

