Animation has continuously been considered one of the most effective and versatile creative outlets in feature-length filmmaking, always finding new ways to push beyond the barriers for what is possible. Even with the current decade not even being halfway done yet, there are already a high number of beautiful and powerful animated works of art that will surely stay in the conversation long after the 2020s are over.

As far as deciding which animated films have been the best of the decade, there are few better places to find answers than the quintessential film platform of the decade, Letterboxd. Acting as the leading community for younger film fans in the current digital era, Letterboxd's user base has approached cinema in a distinctly unique way. With an increased focus on worldwide filmmaking ventures and artistic visionaries, the platform is made for the most dedicated film fans of today. These are Letterboxd's choices for the best and most daring animated films of the 2020s, a mix of delightful adventures, emotional tales, and groundbreaking masterpieces.

10 'The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.02/5

Image via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Acting as the cinematic finale to one of the most legendary and longest-running Adult Swim animated series, The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart takes place right where the series left off, with a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture. While seemingly everyone in the world tries to find Hank, a number of devastating secrets and long-since-forgotten foes from the past threaten to tear down everything that these characters have worked for, forcing them to work together to either save the Ventures or end it once and for all.

The Venture Bros. has continuously been a fan favorite series for 20 years on Adult Swim, and Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart does its best to act as the perfect, bittersweet finale to the story and characters. It features just about everything a fan could ask for, from hilarious tongue-in-cheek comedy to effective character moments that help recontextualize the series. Even for those not acclimated with The Venture Bros., the action and comedy work wonders in making the film an effective standalone experience.

9 'Robot Dreams' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.04/5

Image via Wild Bunch

A beautiful Spanish-French animated film that tells a weaving story of friendship and acceptance without having to speak a word of dialogue, Robot Dreams is a truly special work of art. The film follows Dog, a canine living in Manhattan who is tired of living life alone and decides to build himself a new robot companion. The friendship between Dog and Robot slowly blossoms as they spend their time exploring the beauty of 1980s Manhattan. Alas, like all great things, it must eventually come to an end.

Robot Dreams shows that, even in the modern era of animation, there are still barriers to be broken and challenged when it comes to experimental and beautiful films that go beyond the genre's standard conventions. The film makes excellent use of its characters and setting, and its absence of dialogue makes the story more powerful than any singular words could provide. It has only continued to leave an impact on the hearts and minds of viewers worldwide with its recent release in theaters.

Robot Dreams Release Date December 6, 2024 Director Pablo Berger Runtime 102 Minutes Writers Pablo Berger , Sara Varon

Watch in Theaters

8 'Blue Giant' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.05/5

Close

An exquisite love letter to all things jazz and the art of musical performance, Blue Giant does a brilliant job of translating this distinct magical feeling into animation. The film tells the story of high school student Dai Miyamoto, whose life changes after discovering jazz music. Soon, he decided to drop everything, learn the saxophone, and dedicate his life to becoming a true professional musician. Dai forms his amateur jazz band with up-and-coming pianist Yukinori Sawabe and his roommate, Shunji Tamada, creating what they hope to be the next big jazz sensation in Tokyo.

Blue Giant's biggest strengths rely on showing off the grace and euphoria that come from creating music and performing in front of an engaged audience. The musical sequences are easily some of the most invigorating and masterful in recent memory, combining beautiful and stylish jazz renditions with striking 3D visuals to create a masterful cacophony for the senses. Even for those who aren't as accustomed to anime films, Blue Giant is a must-watch for anyone who has played an instrument at some point in their lives.

Rent on Amazon

7 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.15/5

Image via Universal Pictures

Easily one of the biggest animated surprises in recent memory, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish defied all expectations, offering an engaging, philosophical, and undeniably stunning experience. The film sees the legendary Puss in Boots realizing he's on the last of his nine lives. Scared that his adventuring days are finally coming to an end, he runs away, attempting to hide from the inevitable. Puss soon learns about the magical Last Wish, and embarks on a journey with companions new and old to earn his adventuring life back.

While the original Puss in Boots film wasn't exactly terrible, it was far from exceptional and was largely seen as just a forgettable spin-off to the Shrek universe. However, The Last Wish's usage of stylized animation, top-notch comedic chops, and dynamic themes that are powerful for both children and adults helped it become one of DreamWork's best films. The hype surrounding the film was so massive that, at one point, it held a considerable spot in Letterboxd's Top 250 highest-rated movies of all time.

6 'Wolfwalkers' (2020)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.20/5

Image via Apple TV+

One of many pieces of 2D animation mastery from Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon, Wolfwalkers takes on the classic Irish fable of beings able to transform between human and wolf at will. The film follows Robyn, who is forced to acclimate herself to a new city after her father is hired to remove all the wolves neighboring the town. As luck would have it, Robyn finds herself transforming into a wolf after saving a wild native girl, leading her to uncover the mysterious underground world of the Wolfwalkers.

Much like the rest of Cartoon Saloon's catalog, the 2D animation on display here is some of the decade's best, proving the style still has a place next to all of the 3D computer animation dominating the charts. Wolfwalkers' brilliant mixture of music, breathtaking imagery, and powerful themes of persecution and genocide have made it a fan favorite of the streaming era. Sadly, it remains somewhat underrated, but those who have experienced Wolfwalkers are quick to share its numerous high qualities.