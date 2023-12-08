The 2020s have already been a monumental and incredible decade for groundbreaking and revolutionary animated films that have been released. From massive budgeted studio releases to smaller and more personal independent releases, there has been no shortage of masterfully crafted and mesmerizing animated stories in recent years. The decade will surely continue to grace audiences with even more unforgettable stories, as even the beginning years of this decade have made this one of the best decades for animation.

The 2020s in animation have been defined by an increase in more stylized and experimental animation on even the highest scales. As 3D animated films reached levels of stagnation and familiarity in the 2010s, the 2020s have seen more and more animated movies taking a more stylistic and singular approach to their animation style to help stand out among the crowd. This has resulted in one of the most varied and dynamic decades when it comes to feature-length animation, with a great variety of different animation styles and types of stories being told at every level.

10 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' (2021)

Director: Mike Rianda

The Mitchells vs. The Machines follows the story of the quirky dysfunctional family of The Mitchells, who find themselves at the center of a robot uprising in the middle of their family road trip. The family soon ends up being the only humans that haven't been captured in the robot apocalypse, and they must put aside their differences and struggles if they want to have a chance at saving humanity.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is defined by its highly stylized and energetic animation style, which combines a flurry of 2D sketches and doodles by the main character Katie Mitchell to emphasize action and other setpieces. On top of giving the film a highly unique and individual animation style, it also gives the animation a more intimate relationship with the story and themes at the center, directly connecting it with the characters and their struggles. The film is a love letter to not just those interested in filmmaking, but anyone with a desire and vision to create.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Release Date April 23, 2021 Director Michael Rianda , Jeff Rowe Cast Abbi Jacobson , Danny McBride , Maya Rudolph Rating PG Runtime 1 hr 54 min

9 'Soul' (2020)

Director: Pete Docter

One of the best modern movies from Pixar, Soul follows the story of middle school music teacher Joe Garnder, who has high aspirations of being a great jazz musician, but after finally making a breakthrough gets into an accident and falls down a manhole. With his soul now separated from his body, Joe goes on a spiritual journey while accompanied by soul-in-training 22 to return to his body and get back to Earth. While on his journey, Joe gains a greater appreciation and understanding of the intricacies and beauty of life, with its many ups and downs.

While Pixar's output has been far from its near-perfect legacy from its early years in recent memory, Soul is proof that the studio is still capable of creating powerful and emotionally resonant works of art. As is the case with every Pixar movie, Soul moves the needle when it comes to the possibilities and technology of animation on display, creating a perfect animated recreation of New York City. Soul also accomplishes what Pixar does best and sticks with its audience thanks to its timeless and emotional messages and themes that affect adults as much as it affects children.

8 'The House' (2022)

Directors: Paloma Baeza, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, Emma De Swaef, Marc James Roels

The House is a collection of three different short stories that span across different eras, yet all take place in a singular house as it haunts and terrifies its owners from across time. From a poor and struggling family to an anxious land developer to a fed-up landlady, the mysterious house continues to find ways to inflict pain and nightmares upon its hosts. The film, however, is as much a dark comedy as it is a horror film, so the proceeding events are as strangely hilarious in their execution as they are terrifying and dark in nature and conception.

The House is easily one of the most unique and singular films to be released during the decade, being a dark comedy horror anthology film animated in beautiful stop-motion animation. The film's biggest strengths are its surreal and otherworldly animation style, but the witty writing and engaging characters still make the film work effectively as well as a standalone dark comedy. The anthology design of the film also makes it incredibly easy and digestible to watch, which works in combination with the film's more abstract themes, storyline, and endings.

7 'Flee' (2021)

Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Flee is an animated Danish documentary that tells the story of Amin, a man who arrived as an unaccompanied minor in Denmark as a refugee from Afghanistan, experiencing a great deal of life-changing events on his journey. Now a 36-year-old man, he is a successful academic and is getting married to his long-time boyfriend, but has been hiding his refugee past for nearly his entire life. For the first time, Amin plans to share the truths behind his painful past with his partner, threatening his livelihood and his entire life in the process.

It's rare for a documentary to be presented in the form of an animated film, yet the style and execution done by Flee makes an argument for all documentaries of this style to be done in this format from now on. The film uses animation in order to create a powerful visual of Amin's heartbreaking story in real-time, creating an even closer and more intimate retelling of his emotionally heartbreaking story. Even audiences that aren't as experienced with documentaries should check out Flee, as it's one of the most groundbreaking and memorable documentaries in recent memory.

Flee Release Date December 3, 2021 Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen Runtime 1 hr 30 min Rating PG-13 Genres Documentary , Animation

6 'Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time' (2021)

Director: Hideaki Anno

Image via Prime

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time acts as the true finale to one of the most recognizable and iconic anime series of all time, Neon Genesis Evangelion. The film is a modern retelling and reimagining of the iconic final act of the series, better known as End of Evangelion, from the series' original creator Hideaki Anno. Especially for an anime finale so iconic and celebrated by audiences worldwide, Thrice Upon a Time was able to fully deliver and bring closure to the series in a way that had never truly been seen before.

Thrice Upon a Time accomplishes one of the most difficult feats in filmmaking and was able to deliver on decades' worth of buildup and hype in a way that did its original story justice while still telling the story in its own impactful way. The film balances a lot of the same powerful themes and symbolism that the original story did, while at the same time is able to reflect and comment on more modern and timeless themes with the hindsight of the original series in mind. Especially for fans of Evangelion as a whole, Thrice Upon a Time is about as perfect as a finale as one can get.

5 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' (2022)

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Image via A24

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is a mockumentary that follows the quaint and simplistic life of Marcel, an adorable one-inch-tall shell who lives his life in the small crevices of a suburban home. Living with his grandmother Connie, he makes the most of his small life where he was sadly separated from his family of similar small shells, but keeps his spirits high and hopes even higher. After continued communication with the filmmaker Dean, the duo set out on a journey so that Marcel can hopefully be reunited with his long-lost family, exploring the dangers of the wide open world.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On combines its simplistic and effective stop-motion animation with its realistic mockumentary style to create a hilarious yet grounded story of self-discovery and growth. For the same reasons that a character like Paddington is so beloved, Marcel and his story exude a great deal of wholesomeness and heartwarming feelings that make it difficult not to fall in love with his story. The film also isn't afraid to pull on the audience's heartstrings with its deep recollection and timeless themes of growing up and loss, conjuring up an emotional powerhouse on par with the best that animation has to offer.

4 'Wolfwalkers' (2020)

Directors: Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

Wolfwalkers follow the story of Robyn, the daughter and young apprentice to her hunter father who has been hired to come to Ireland and wipe out the increasingly prevalent wolf population. However, after Robyn saves a wild native girl in the forest, their friendship leads to her discovery of the mysterious hidden world of the Wolfwalkers, a group of people with the ability to transform into wolves. After Robyn herself is transformed into a wolf, her entire life is soon brought into question, as the looming task of her father's destruction of the wolves looms closer and closer with each passing day.

Especially with the advent and prevalence of 3D animation, it's rare for a 2D animated movie to find a great deal of success in the modern era, yet Wolfwalkers proves that 2D animation will continue to thrive for years to come. The film uses a beautiful 2D animation style that finds inspiration from Irish folklore in being able to create a mesmerizing and jaw-dropping visual experience that enthralls with every frame of animation. On top of its animation style, the film also features a resonating and timeless story with powerful themes of persecution and isolation.

Wolfwalkers Release Date October 26, 2020 Director Tomm Moore , Ross Stewart Cast Sean Bean , Honor Kneafsey , Eva Whittaker , Simon McBurney , Tommy Tiernan , Maria Doyle Kennedy Runtime 103

3 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Director: Joel Crawford

Image via DreamWorks

One of the latest films from the world-famous Shrek franchise, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish reinvigorated and brought life into the franchise in ways that hadn't been seen since its first entries in the early 2000s. The film follows the story of the legendary Puss in Boots, who finds himself in a downturn in his life after learning that he is on the last of his nine lives as a cat. In order to regain his eight lost lives, Puss embarks on a journey to find the mythical Last Wish, so that he can once again live his life as the frivolous hero that he was meant to be.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was easily one of the biggest animated movie surprises in recent memory, combining its beautiful stylized animation with a thematically rich story to create an experience beloved by audiences worldwide. The film proves that even long-running franchises that have long been considered to be past their prime can reinvent themselves and create fresh and powerful stories simply through great filmmaking and top-notch animation. Especially for an animated film in a massive franchise from a large studio, the film is a great sign for more inventive and creative animation in major animated films in the future.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Release Date September 23, 2022 Director Joel Crawford , Januel Mercado Cast Chris Miller , Antonio Banderas Rating PG Runtime 102

2 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinnochio' (2022)

Directors: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

Image via Vanity Fair/Netflix

From the landmark visionary director best known for his dark and enchanting worlds of Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro's Pinnochio is one of the greatest modern retellings of the classic children's story. The film follows the classic story and characters of Pinocchio on the backdrop of Italy during the rise of Mussolini and fascism in the country, as the plucky and innocent wooden boy is brought to life and forced to navigate this terrifying world.

Guillermo del Toro has always had an expert ability to bring to life darkly creative stories with gothic features and magical creatures, making him the perfect fit as the director for an animated film. He brings his mastery of filmmaking as a whole to create a completely separate experience from any other Pinocchio adaptation that easily stands on its own merits and tells its own mature story. A big reason why the story works so well is thanks to the masterfully done stop-motion puppet animation, a style that further amplifies the darker themes of the story.

1 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2022)

Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, Kemp Powers

Image via Sony Pictures

The sequel to one of the most beloved animated movies of the 2010s, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continues the story of Miles Morales as he continues his adventures as Spider-Man. After reuniting with friend Gwen Stacy, Miles is sent on an adventure across the multiverse where he must capture and put a stop to his new nemesis, the spot. While on his adventures, he meets the Spider Society, a team of spider people from across the multiverse tasked with keeping it safe, and after a miscommunication, Miles soon finds himself the society's next and biggest target.

It was a Herculean task in itself to follow up the groundbreaking masterpiece that was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, yet Across the Spider-Verse was able to further add to what made that film so great and beloved to so many audiences. The film provides a great deal of mesmerizing and colorful animation styles which all work together to create one of the most beautiful animation experiences in recent memory, perfectly replicating the style and feel of the original Spider-Verse comics. Few animated series have been as consistently high quality and groundbreaking as the Spider-Verse films, as their hot streak is sure to continue with the upcoming Beyond the Spider-Verse.

