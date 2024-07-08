The 2020s as a decade has not shied away from having an exceptionally high number of great, instantly iconic animated films that will surely go on to define the decade. From massive blockbuster successes like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Inside Out 2 to critically acclaimed masterpieces like The Boy and the Heron and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, this is only the beginning of what will surely be an iconic decade for animation.

However, for every animated film that won a selection of awards and broke records, there are still a great number of well-made animated films that didn't get the time in the spotlight they deserved. Whether it be because of a lack of marketing, being overlooked in favor of other films, being forgotten in the wave of streaming original films, or all of these combined, these animated films sadly got lost to the wayside. However, just because these films remain underappreciated doesn't mean that they aren't exceptional works of art that are worth checking out.

10 'Under the Boardwalk' (2023)

Directed by David Soren

Under the Boardwalk is a perfect example of how the medium of animation acts as a perfect jumping-off point for the zaniest and wildest concepts that couldn't possibly be accomplished in live action. The film follows Armen (Michael Cera), a New Jersey hermit crab who has difficulties socializing with the rest of his hermit crab friends and family. Things suddenly change when he falls for Ramona (Keke Palmer), a sea hermit crab visiting the boardwalk on vacation.

If a West Side Story-inspired musical love story featuring a cast of Jersey Shore hermit crabs isn't enough of a wild, crazy premise to have you intrigued by Under the Boardwalk, the surprisingly great animation and character moments certainly will. Despite its numerous positives, the film was forgotten before it was even released, thanks to a complicated release where Paramount seemingly didn't know what to do with the film and simply dumped it onto video-on-demand services. Under the Boardwalk wears its strange and absurd aspects like a badge of honor and is certainly worth a watch for those looking for underrated animated musicals.

9 'Blue Giant' (2023)

Directed by Yuzuru Yachikawa