Even though the decade isn't even halfway done yet, the 2020s have already had an exceptional number of powerful and groundbreaking animated films that have left major impacts on audiences worldwide. From box-office dominating blockbusters like Inside Out 2 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie to critical darlings like The Wild Robot and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, there are a wide exceptional of great animated movies from the 2020s to choose from.

However, the decade hasn't been without its standout failures in the world of feature-length animation, with a handful of films being infamous for their lackluster execution and lower quality. Whether it be hopeful blockbusters that failed to capitalize on their high budget or potential or low-budget cash grabs with little passion behind them aside from possible profits, there have already been many terrible animated movies released in the 2020s.

10 'Scoob!' (2020)

Directed by Tony Cervone

There have been many beloved and acclaimed Scooby-Doo movies released over the years, so it was always inevitable for a more modern interpretation and reboot of the series to be released. However, Scoob went against everything that made these previous films memorable in the first place, using the characters as a jumping-off point for a generic, nostalgia-baiting adventure film with little to no originality. The film shows how the Mystery Inc. crew first met as children before showing their latest world-traveling adventure against the vicious Dick Dastardly.

It seems like it would be a no-brainer that one of the first major theatrical Scooby-Doo films in decades would feature an actual mystery that the characters would solve, yet Scoob has no such mystery to behold. Instead, the film is much more interested in showing off long-since forgotten and abandoned characters from Warner Bros. past, including Dick Dastardly, The Blue Falcon, and Captain Caveman as quirky characters in its action superhero story. The film treats the actual Scooby-Doo characters as secondary additions, a choice that has only served to annoy audiences and fans of the series.

9 'Wish' (2023)

Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Chris Buck

While Disney was a dominating force in animation throughout the 2010s, their 2020s films have been a varied mix of notable highs and disastrous lows, with easily the biggest low being Wish. The film follows sharp-witted idealist Asha (Ariana DeBose), who lives in a kingdom whose citizens have their wishes granted in an annual festival by King Magnifico (Chris Pine). However, when Asha learns the harsh truth of Magnifico's selective wish granting, she teams up with a physical wishing star in order to free the wishes of her townspeople.

While Wish had high hopes of acting as a love letter for Disney's 100-year history of animated films, the film ended up being a perfect amalgamation of the trends and flaws that have plagued Disney's films in the modern era. This is perfectly encapsulated by the film's attempt at a stylized storybook style, which in concept would be a fun way to pay tribute to the past while paving the way for the future, but in execution doesn't go far enough and feels derivative of their most recent successes. The film isn't without its positives, but is simply too generic at a time when audiences are demanding risks and originality.

8 'Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank' (2022)

Directed by Rob Minkoff, Chris Bailey, and Mark Koetsier

Image via Paramount

Remakes of classic films are a staple and an ingrained part of filmmaking, especially with the abundance of franchises and IP usage in the modern day, yet Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank still stands out as one of the strangest remakes of all time. The film acts as a child-friendly remake of the classic comedy Blazing Saddles, simply replacing the themes of race relations with the battle between cats and dogs and the cowboy setting with the world of samurai.

It's ironic that Blazing Saddles even received a remake, considering it's a film that people always tout that "couldn't be made today", yet the biggest issue with Paws of Fury is that it feels hollow and gutted compared to the original. Even compared to other kids movies, Paws of Fury has next to nothing interesting or topical to say, which is egregious when compared to a film that broke comedic and cultural barriers like Blazing Saddles. Even when compared to other action kids movies, its execution is too generic to leave and impact, with the comedy being a sour, family-friendly version of 50-year-old material.