2023 is shaping up to be a landmark year for hotly anticipated films and versatile animation. From franchise renovations and sequels to years-long passion projects, feature length animation is about to have a golden year of stylized experimentation and celebrations of the medium’s greatest modern talents.

Here are eight of the most exciting animated films scheduled for release in the upcoming year:

8. How Do You Live?

Studio Ghibli. Hayao Miyazaki. Those names alone are legendary for most animation and film fans, even to the point where Ghibli films get regularly played in select theaters throughout the year to massive fanfare. Now, 10 years after Miyazaki’s previous film The Wind Rises, the tentatively retired master animator returns for his newest “farewell” film, How Do You Live? While not much is known about the film yet, it is based upon the Yoshino Genzaburō novel of the same name and promises a fantastical tale that explores the meaning of life and the human condition in traditional Ghibli fashion.

7. Nimona

Image via Netflix

The sudden and unceremonious closure of Blue Sky Animation Studios in 2021 sent shockwaves throughout the animation industry as the house that Ice Age built was nearing completion of its most ambitious film yet, Nimona. From the directing duo of 2019’s Spies in Disguise and based on the novel by She-Ra and the Princesses of Power show runner ND Stevenson, Nimona was announced in 2015 by 20th Century Animation to be Blue Sky’s next sprawling animated fantasy. Blue Sky had already finished 75% of animation by the time the studio had closed, leaving hundreds of artists out of work and the film’s future in limbo. Thankfully, the film will now be released in 2023 on Netflix, thanks to Annapurna Pictures, who had assumed production of the highly anticipated adaptation after a vocal social media movement saved it from limbo.

6. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

While James Cameron’s Avatar waited 13 years for its sequel to finally arrive, Aardman’s 2000 hit Chicken Run has waited 23 years to continue with its Netflix produced sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. From Flushed Away and ParaNorman director Sam Fell, the sequel will follow Ginger and Rocky, now voiced by Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi respectively, as they embark on a daring mission to save all of chicken-kind from the egg-hungry appetites of the human world. With the original Chicken Run still holding the record as the highest grossing stop-motion animated film, here’s hoping that the sequel will live up to the hype and be a fine-feathered feature worth waiting decades to hatch.

5. Elemental

Image via Disney

What if toys had feelings? What if cars had feelings? What if FEELINGS had feelings? Now, Pixar is giving feelings to the elements of nature itself in Elemental. From The Good Dinosaur director Peter Sohn, Elemental will present a world where beings of fire, water, plants, air and rocks coexist in a metropolitan city known as Element City. The story follows an unlikely romance between the watery Wade (Mamoudou Athie) and fiery Ember (Leah Lewis). The concept does lend itself to an allegory fit for exploring themes of racial diversity and the conflicting nature of society, similar to Disney’s Zootopia, but the animation itself already marks it as one of Pixar’s most ambitious films. Since the boom of CGI animation over 20 years ago, elemental effects like water and fire are still considered by many computer animation studios, including Pixar, the most difficult things to render believably. Pixar making an entire world based around these kinds of effects shows that Pixar’s true knack is in how its stories help inspire breakthroughs in animation technology, and vice versa.

4. Wish

Image via Disney Animation

The Walt Disney Company, along with Walt Disney Animation as a whole, is celebrating “100 years of Wonder” in 2023 with a slew of events and commemorations across nearly all of its branches (theme parks, streaming, etc.). Along with being the animation studio’s 62nd animated feature film, Wish has the distinct honor and high anticipation of releasing during this centennial anniversary. From Tarzan and Frozen co-director Chris Buck and Raya and the Last Dragon writer Fawn Veerasunthorn, Wish follows Asha (Ariana DeBose), a young girl from a magical kingdom who happens upon a living wishing star that takes her on as a grand an adventure as you’d come to expect from Disney. While the concept sounds very bare bones and typical for Disney, Wish may take its prestige as the studio’s 2023 animated feature to explore the power and appeal of dreams that has persisted in the company for one hundred years and across its most beloved classics. The film also promises a fusion of blending of classic and modern Disney animation styles that many hope is the film to finally use the technique Disney wowed audiences with in the 2012 short PaperMan.

3. TMNT: Mutant Mayhem

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back again (again) with yet another new iteration. In the past decade alone, the pizza-loving brothers have had two live-action films and two separate animated television series. Since the franchise was acquired by Viacom in 2009, Nickelodeon has made quick work of endearing the TMNT to a whole new generation and older fans alike. Produced by Seth Rogen and directed by Gravity Falls alum and The Mitchells vs. The Machines co-director Jeff Rowe, Mutant Mayhem may seem to poise itself to be another origin story that plays the franchise close to its roots, but promises a new vision for the turtles with a combination of 2D and 3D animation akin to Rowe’s work on Machines and a focus on the teenage side of the characters first and foremost. Whether or not this is a turtle shell of a different color, the film will have plenty of animated martial arts action to satisfy even the most aged TMNT fan.

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Image via Universal Pictures

Between the initial announcement of Illumination Entertainment tackling a feature film of Nintendo’s most iconic franchise, the casting Chris Pratt as Mario and Teen Titans Go! creators Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath in the directors’ chairs, The Super Mario Bros. Movie quickly became a puzzlingly divisive film for hardcore fans to get excited for, even skeptical that creator Shigeru Miyamoto’s involvement could save this from becoming yet another dud for video game films. However, those doubts quickly vanished upon the release of its first promising trailers, which unveiled the film’s incredible attention to detail, vibrant visuals and playful approach to character that seemed to bring the world of the Mushroom Kingdom to life like never before. Also starring Charlie Day, Anya Taylor Joy, Keegan-Michael Key and Jack Black, the film already appears to be one of Illumination’s most visually breathtaking productions and a benchmark in faithful video game adaptations, a far cry from the 1993 live-action film.

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The film that animation and comic book fans have been waiting for. From Soul co-director Kemp Powers and Avatar: The Last Airbender animation director Joaquim Do Santos, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse catches up with Brooklyn’s own friendly neighborhood Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he finds himself at the center of a multiverse full of other spider-heroes out to get him, including Spider-Man 2099 himself, Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac). The original Spider-Verse became an instant classic and a milestone in animation stylization that has affected the industry in the four years since it came out through films like The Bad Guys and shows like Arcane. The upcoming sequel has the monumental task of upping its own artistic standards and progressing Miles’ story in even more exciting ways. Judging by trailers released so far, the film is already a staggering evolution of the first film’s visuals with animation that not only defies major studio conventions but pushes its own already meteoric style to incredible heights.