2024 is swiftly coming to an end, meaning it's time to reflect on the various pieces of media released this year. Regarding cinema, it was quite an uneven year, producing some all-time greats like Anora and The Brutalist and some truly awful stuff like Megalopolis and Borderlands. When looking at the world of animated films, we find ourselves in a similar situation of peaks and valleys. Most of 2024's animated movies were around average value or below, but those that were good were phenomenal from start to finish.

That said, even some of the year's more lackluster animated releases had something that made them stand out, be it their animation techniques or one or two interesting characters. They might have been buried beneath the year's standout movies, but they're worth remembering as audiences look forward to 2025. These are the greatest animated movies of 2024; this list will rank them based on their overall quality and how much they stand out in the year's context.

10 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim'

Directed by Kenji Kamiyama

Image via Warner Bros

Nearly two hundred years before the events of The Hobbit lived Héra (Gaia Wise), the youngest child and only daughter of Helm (Brian Cox), king of Rohan. When a rebellious lord named Freca (Shaun Dooley) demands that Héra marry his son, Wulf (Luke Pasqualino), Helm accidentally kills him during a fistfight, causing Wulf to swear vengeance. Years later, Wulf unites the Wildmen of Dunland into a mighty army and uses them to invade Rohan and wipe out Helm's bloodline.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tries to invoke the same level of majesty as Sir Peter Jackson's trilogy but fails due to lackluster writing and boring characters. Its one saving grace is the animation, which over sixty animation studios worked on. 3D environments were used for the film's backgrounds and camerawork, and it helps the fluid 2D character movement stand out more, especially during action sequences. Middle-earth has seldom looked better, and while the story is lacking, the visuals more than compensate for it.

Watch in Theaters

9 'The Tiger's Apprentice'

Directed by Raman Hui, Paul Watling, and Yong Duk Jhun

Image via Paramount+

Tom (Brandon Soo Hoo) is a teenage boy living with his grandmother, but his life takes an unexpected turn when he learns that his family are guardians of a powerful artifact called The Phoenix. He becomes the new guardian when his grandmother gives her life to save Tom from the evil sorceress, Loo (Michelle Yeoh), who seeks the Phoenix's power. Fortunately, Tom is taken in by Mr. Hu (Henry Golding), one of the twelve Zodiak Warriors, who can transform into a tiger.

The Tiger's Apprentice is based on the book by Laurence Yep, and though it falls into some of the same trappings of other young adult book adaptations, there's some fun here. The animation lends itself to some fun fight scenes, and while most of the Zodiak Warriors are underdeveloped, those who get focused have diverse personalities that lead to some fun interactions. The best characters are Tom and Hu, and by the third act, their respective character developments lead to a solid message regarding sacrifice and compassion.

8 'Watchmen: Chapter 1'

Directed by Brandon Vietti

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

In an alternate version of New York City in 1985, superheroes first emerged in the 1930s. Edward Blake, also known as The Comedian (Rick D. Wasserman), is tossed out of his apartment building. Illegal vigilante investigator Rorshach (Titus Welliver) looks into the murder and warns his fellow heroes who retired when the government made their escapades illegal. Meanwhile, Dr. Manhattan (Michael Cerveris), the only vigilante with superpowers, is accused of giving people cancer, causing him to leave Earth just as negotiations between America and the Soviet Union reach a critical phase.

Watchmen: Chapter 1 tells the first half of writer Alan Moore and artist David Gibbon's iconic graphic novel and is incredibly faithful in terms of story and characters. It's paced in a way that still gives the film a three-act structure, with the first two focusing on the characters' backstory before ending with a few twists that leave the characters at a low point. The animation is stylized in a way that evokes the same colors of the graphic novel, especially whenever Dr. Manhattan is present, though the models are, admittedly, a little plastic-looking.

7 'Watchmen: Chapter 2'

Directed by Brandon Vietti

Image via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

After being framed for murder, Rorshach is locked up alongside many criminals who are looking to repay him for getting them imprisoned. His investigation is picked up by his former partner, Dan (Matthew Rhys), the second hero to bear the name Nite Owl, and Laurie (Katee Sackhoff), the second Silk Spectre, who inherited the role from her mother. As they follow Rorshach's trail and eventually break him out of prison, they realize that the conspiracy leads back to Adrian Veidt (Troy Baker), AKA Ozymandias, the smartest man in the world.

Watchmen: Chapter 2 has all the positives of Chapter 1 but with more action, deep conversations about morality, and terrific acting from the ensemble voice cast. While still accurate to the book, it takes more influence from Zack Snyder's 2009 live-action movie adaptation, such as Dan learning Rorshach's final fate. Sadly, its biggest flaw is the inclusion of the story within the story, "Tales of the Black Freighter," which does slow down the pacing.

6 'Moana 2'

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Three years after her adventure to restore the Heart of Te Fiti, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) spends her time voyaging to new islands in the hopes of finding more people linked to the ocean. One night, the spirits of her ancestors inform her that her people will go extinct if she cannot find and raise the lost island of Motufetu, which was sunk by the storm god Nalo. Moana then assembles a crew of Loto the crafter (