The 90s were one of the biggest and greatest decades when it came to consistently high levels of quality in animated films. The combination of the rising use of 3D animation, as well as the swan song last hurrah for 2D animation as a whole made for some of the most memorable and iconic animated films of all time. Countless animated films from this decade have gone beyond being all-time greats for the medium of animation, but are considered some of the greatest contemporary films of all time.

From award-winning masterpieces to legendary hidden gems, the 90s may just be the greatest singular decade when it comes to animated films, with more consistent legendary titles than most decades combined. While the decade certainly had its lower-quality titles as well, the vast number of memorable and high-quality titles from nearly every working studio makes the decade as good as it gets when it comes to animation.

10 'Whisper of the Heart' (1995)

Director: Yoshifumi Kondo

One of the many masterpieces from Studio Ghibli, Whisper of the Heart follows the story of Shizuku, a young girl who lives a simple life emboldened by a passion for stories and writing. One day, after an unknown individual has mysteriously checked out all the books at the library, she sets out to uncover who checked out all the books and why. Her journey leads her to make several strange discoveries about the world and the importance that books and stories can play in it.

As is the case with many Ghibli films, Whisper of the Heart combines breathtaking one-of-a-kind animation with a poignant and highly resonating story of growth and overcoming adversity. What makes Whisper of the Heart stand out, in comparison to other Ghibli productions, is how it presents love. The movie uses love to provide an all-encompassing passion for life, and how it keeps up moving forward. More than any other Ghlibi film, Whisper of the Heart paints a brilliant portrait of the fleeting optimism and energy that comes from youth, and just how powerful the mind and aspirations of an adolescent can be.

9 'Mulan' (1998)

Directors: Tony Bancroft, Barry Cook

One of the last great films from Disney's Renaissance era, Mulan follows the story of a tomboyish girl who disguises herself as a young man to fight with the Imperial Chinese Army. It soon becomes an uphill battle for her as she tries her best to blend in with her fellow soldiers, but gets help from her friend, the wise-cracking dragon Mushu. With time and practice, Mulan begins to prove herself as a worthy soldier. She may just have what it takes to not only save China but, also, win over the heart of her captain, Li Shang.

In addition to its relatable characters, genuine stakes, emotional moments, and iconic musical numbers, Mulan makes great use of adapting and utilizing powerful and timeless themes and spirit of the folktale it was based on. Combined with modern storytelling techniques, it further cements its status in history. The film also continues to age gracefully with its nuanced themes of gender and gender roles, acting as an effective film full of LGBTQ+ positivity.

8 'The Prince of Egypt' (1999)

Directors: Simon Wells, Steve Hickner, Brenda Chapman

Adapted from the legendary biblical tale, The Prince of Egypt tells the tale of two brothers, Moses and Ramses, one born of royal blood and one an orphan with a secret past. Despite growing up the best of friends with a strong brotherly bond, the truth of Moses' heritage puts them at odds, as Ramses becomes the ruler of the most powerful empire on earth, and Moses becomes the chosen leader of his people.

For one of Dreamworks Animation's earliest films, The Prince of Egypt may very well be the studio's greatest accomplishment. The film masterfully transforms the classic biblical tale into a tragedy of two people, able to get great mileage out of the bond and connection between Moses and Ramses. It's rare for an animated film to be able to live up to and accurately portray a biblical epic with such prowess and scope, yet The Prince of Egypt achieves this by leaps and bounds.

7 'Aladdin' (1992)

Directors: Ron Clements, John Musker

One of the most recognizable and beloved Disney films of all time, Aladdin follows the story of a slum-dwelling rascal named Aladdin who finds himself falling in love with the beautiful Princess Jasmine. However, Jasmine is only allowed to marry a prince, and after Aladdin gets thrown in jail, he finds himself involved in a dangerous plot to find a mysterious lamp that holds the power of a genie. The evil Jafar plans on using the lamp and its powers to rule the land, although Aladdin has his own plans on what to do with the lamp.

Aladdin features some of the most recognizable and beloved characters in animation history, as characters like Robin Williams' Genie redefined exactly what was possible visually and comedically for animated characters. The film also features a highly engaging plot with likable characters, catchy and enjoyable musical numbers, and one of the best villains that Disney has ever had. Aladdin continues to delight and enthrall audiences over 30 years after its release, as one of the highlights and greatest films Disney has ever made.

Aladdin (1992) Release Date November 25, 1992 Director Ron Clements , John Musker Cast Scott Weinger , Robin Williams , Linda Larkin , Jonathan Freeman , Frank Welker , Gilbert Gottfried Rating G Runtime 90

6 'Toy Story' (1995)

Director: John Lasseter

The first feature-length film from Pixar, as well as the first feature-length 3D computer-animated film, Toy Story revolutionized what was possible in the realm of animation as a massive technological marvel. The film follows the story of a collective of toys owned by Andy, who come to life when he isn't around and happily live their lives in his room, led by the cowboy Woody. However, when the new astronaut toy, Buzz Lightyear, joins the room, Woody soon gets jealous of the attention Buzz is getting, causing Woody to start plotting against Buzz.

It's hard to understate just how much of a game-changer Toy Story was, not just for the medium of cinematic animation as a whole, but for the entire filmmaking industry going forward after its release. While it was already impressive enough to have a fully computer-animated film, part of why this film was so successfully able to change the landscape of animation was its brilliant characters and resonating story. While the Toy Story franchise will continue to have numerous other amazing films under its belt, it's hard to deny the prowess and impact of the original.

Toy Story Release Date October 30, 1995 Director John Lasseter Cast Tom Hanks , Tim Allen , Don Rickles , Jim Varney , Wallace Shawn , John Ratzenberger Rating G Runtime 81

5 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Directors: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise

The first animated film to ever be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, Beauty and the Beast transformed the classic fable into an undeniable animated musical masterpiece. The film follows the story of Belle, a bright young woman who, after several dangerous circumstances, finds herself an occupant in the castle of a prince who has been transformed into a mysterious and powerful beast. However, with help from the castle's enchanted staff, Belle soon learns that the Beast isn't as terrible as he appears, and that true beauty comes from within.

While the original Beauty and the Beast story was already iconic before the release of the film, Disney's reimagining of the tale was so well crafted and awe-inspiring that it quickly became the defacto version of the story people immediately think of first. The film's beautiful and poignant portrayal of one of the most iconic love stories of all time resonated massively with audiences, becoming one of Disney's biggest and greatest artistic achievements. The film feels very much in line with the classic Disney princess masterpieces of their early years, yet evolved to the standards of modern filmmaking.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Release Date November 22, 1991 Director Gary Trousdale , Kirk Wise Cast Paige O'Hara , Robby Benson , Richard White , Jerry Orbach Rating G Runtime 84

4 'The Iron Giant' (1999)

Director: Brad Bird

One of the biggest and greatest cult classic animated films of the era, The Iron Giant is a heartbreaking tale about the unexpected friendship between a boy and a giant robot in 1957 Maine. However, the inherent danger and fear that surrounds the Iron Giant makes their friendship seemingly impossible from all other third parties, made even worse by the U.S. military searching to destroy the robot out of fear. Despite this, their friendship continues to grow, as the boy does what he can to hide the Iron Giant away from harm and persecution.

The Iron Giant is easily one of the most genuine and wholesome original stories of unexpected yet beautiful friendships that have been seen in the realm of animation. The way that the film expertly weaves its heartbreaking story, thanks to brilliantly realistic characters and the iconic 1950s setting and locale, makes for a highly unique and one-of-a-kind animation experience. Despite its infamous bombing at the box office, the film is now rightfully praised and beloved for the all-time classic that it deserves to be.

The Iron Giant Release Date August 6, 1999 Director Brad Bird Cast Jennifer Aniston , Harry Connick Jr. , Vin Diesel , James Gammon , Cloris Leachman , Christopher McDonald Rating PG Runtime 86 minutes

3 'Perfect Blue' (1997)

Director: Satoshi Kon

From legendary anime director Satoshi Kon, Perfect Blue is a horrifying psychological thriller that follows the story of Mimi Kirigoe, a retired pop singer dealing with the negative aspects of notoriety and fame. Her sense of self and perceptions of reality soon become shaken and faltered when she begins to be stalked by an obsessed fan who had a mysterious and haunting presence in her past. While she attempts to continue living on her life as best as possible, it soon becomes apparent that her livelihood will never be the same again.

While animated films are for the most part associated with child-friendly stories and fables, Perfect Blue is the premier example of just how effective the medium of animation can be for a dark and terrifying adult film. The film is able to conjure a number of nightmarish visuals as it creates a highly compelling and engaging thriller with constant twists and turns throughout. The film's influence has been seen on a number of the greatest thriller films of all time, including the likes of Black Swan and The Neon Demon.

2 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

One of many undeniable masterpieces to come from legendary director Hayao Miyazaki, Princess Mononoke follows the story of Ashitaka, a prince who must travel to the west to find a cure for a curse placed upon him by a demonized boar god. In his travels, he finds himself in the center of an ongoing conflict between San, a young woman raised by wolves determined to protect the forest, and Lady Eboshi, the leader of a massive clan trying to destroy the forest. Ashitaka is now tasked with trying to find a way to mediate and bring balance to this dangerous conflict.

Princess Mononoke is one of the premiere and most beloved anime films of all time, with its poignant and ever-relevant themes and exploration of the concept of man vs nature. The world and characters that the film creates are easily some of the most engaging and enthralling seen in an animated film, with nearly every character in the cast getting the opportunity to shine on-screen. The film's impact and legacy are still felt to this day, as it has left its mark not just on the world of animation, but the world of fantasy and adventure films as a whole.

Princess Mononoke Release Date July 12, 1997 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Yôji Matsuda , Yuriko Ishida , Yûko Tanaka , Kaoru Kobayashi , Masahiko Nishimura , Tsunehiko Kamijô Rating PG-13 Runtime 134

1 'The Lion King' (1994)

Directors: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

One of the most successful and critically acclaimed animated movies of all time, The Lion King is the animated movie that, more than any other, defined the 90s as a whole. The film follows the story of young lion prince Simba, who is cast out of his pride after a dastardly plot has him believe that he killed his own father. After growing up in the jungle, far away from any other lions, Simba decides to return to his pride to atone for his actions, only to learn the truth behind his father's death.

The Lion King transforms the classic skeleton structure story of Shakespeare's Hamlet and transforms it into a sprawling and beautiful musical epic that delivers and delights in every sense of the word. Despite being a film for children, The Lion King doesn't hold back in telling a highly mature and compelling story of grief and acceptance, while still having enough lighthearted fun to make it an experience for all ages. Few films have been able to perfectly balance these two aspects as effectively as The Lion King, helping it become one of the most highly regarded animated films of all time.

