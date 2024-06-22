The '90s are easily one of the most iconic and acclaimed decades when it comes to the medium of animation, with some of the most beloved and critically acclaimed animated films of all time coming from the decade. Ranging from massive box office juggernauts like The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast to films that greatly influenced the medium going forward like Toy Story and The Prince of Egypt to cult classics like Perfect Blue and The Iron Giant.

However, for every genre-defining and groundbreaking animated film that the decade saw, there was also a fair share of bottom-of-the-barrel, terrible films that never should have seen the light of day. It's always nice to take a look at the worst of the worst that animation has to offer to place a greater perspective and respect on the other films of the era, even those that are middle-of-the-road quality-wise. Decades out from the 90s, it's interesting to see which films have left the greatest impact on the modern generation of film fans on Letterboxd as the worst that 90s animation has to offer.

10 'Scooby-Doo! in Arabian Nights' (1994)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.42/5

Close

While to the unacquainted, it may seem shocking and confusing that a Scooby-Doo film could be of such low quality, Scooby-Doo! in Arabian Nights is truly only related to the franchise by name. The film follows Shaggy and Scooby as they travel to Arabia to become royal taste testers for the Caliph before unintentionally getting wrapped up in a wild adventure of magic and chaos. They soon find themselves as witnesses to a retelling of the classic story of Arabian Nights, with other Hanna-Barbera characters like Yogi Bear and Magilla Gorilla playing some of the pivotal roles.

Scooby-Doo as a franchise was in a strange era during the late 80s and early 2000s, with Arabian Nights being the best example of just how much they forgot what made the characters and premise so great. Scooby and Shaggy are the only returning characters, with no mention of Fred, Velma, or Daphne, and nothing close to a mystery to be solved, as it really is just the plot of Arabian Nights with cartoon characters tacked on. It's clear that the film is a cheap attempt to cash in on the success of Arabian Nights following the success of Disney's Aladdin 2 years prior, and thankfully, the Scooby-Doo franchise would bounce back 4 years later with Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island.

Watch on Boomerang

9 'The Mighty Kong' (1998)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.42/5

Close

A wild attempt to transform the classic story of King Kong into a Disney-style musical, The Mighty Kong is certainly one of the strangest and most confusing takes on one of cinema's most iconic monsters. The film mostly follows the original story, with actress Ann Darrow traveling with a film director to Skull Island to film an authentic role before going face-to-face with natives and the legendary King Kong. Kong eventually finds himself rampaging across New York City after they bring him back to display him as a wonder of the world, kidnapping Ann in the process.

While the concept and motives behind transforming King Kong into a Disney-style musical aren't exactly terrible in concept, the execution makes The Mighty Kong such an unbearable viewing experience. The combination of incredibly cheap animation done overseas to save money and painfully generic and underwhelming musical numbers made The Mighty Kong nothing but a disservice to the original film. Even the inclusion of talented voice actors like Jodi Benson and Dudley Moore wasn't enough to save this film from being pure mediocrity.

Watch on Tubi

8 'Evil Toons' (1992)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.40/5