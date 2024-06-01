Most animation experts would state that animation is not a genre but a medium. Although animation is often mistaken as purely “children’s entertainment,” it is merely a different form of storytelling, and often one that gives filmmakers and artists more creative freedom to pursue ideas that simply wouldn’t be possible in live-action. While there’s been a plethora of great animated television shows aimed at older audiences produced in recent years, the movie theater remains the best place to see groundbreaking animated stories.

Whether created using traditional hand-drawn techniques, realized using computer imagination, or filmed using rotoscoping technology, animated films can often produce more exhilarating action sequences than live-action films. These are the ten most action-packed animated movies, proving that certain larger-than-life, dazzling, and electrifying sequences will never be as effective in live-action as they are in animation.

10 ‘Robin Hood’ (1973)

Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman

Robin Hood is a character that has existed for centuries and has seen countless different depictions in various forms of media. However, Disney’s animated Robin Hood film is the purest distillation of the original legend, showing how the titular folklore hero became a representative of the common people who were taken advantage of by the ruthless Prince John and his oppressive regime.

The film combines eye-popping slapstick humor with surprisingly thrilling swashbuckling action; Disney's Robin Hood is so exhilarating that it’s easy to forget that the characters are all anthropomorphic animals. Robin Hood contains some of the best action sequences in any Disney film, particularly during the final attack by the Merry Men on the palace. While Alan Rickman’s performance in 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is hard to compare with, the original animated Robin Hood does have its fair share of memorable antagonists.

9 ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ (2021)

Directed by Mike Rianda

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is a heartwarming family adventure that takes an exhilarating science fiction slant. What begins as a fairly typical family road trip comedy turns into a fight for humanity when a sentient artificial intelligence program threatens to wreak havoc on Earth. Director Mike Rianda was responsible for making the story very emotionally satisfying, with the film benefiting from the productive oversight of Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Similar to films like The LEGO Movie and Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs, The Mitchells vs. The Machines has a kinetic way of synthesizing action, humor, and popular culture references. Produced using groundbreaking animation techniques, The Mitchells vs. The Machines celebrates togetherness, bonding, and empathy. It’s the rare “family film” that aims at satisfying audiences of all ages; while some of the jokes may be aimed at kids, the nuanced action sequences make it entertaining for a slightly older demographic.

8 ‘Nimona’ (2023)

Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Nimona is an utterly unique blend of different animation styles. Although there are elements of science fiction and fantasy sprinkled throughout, it's hard not to see the influence of classic medieval literature and anime on the film’s unique aesthetic. Although Nimona was nearly killed in pre-production when in Disney, Netflix thankfully gave the film the platform it deserved, earning a well-warranted Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Between martial arts, monster chases, and great sword fighting, Nimona contains no shortage of great action. Given how seamlessly the fantastical is intertwined with the practical, it’s hard to imagine Nimona ever working as a live-action film. The empowering story of self-acceptance and identity makes Nimona a powerful piece of representation. Strong voice work from Steven Yeun and Chloe Grace Moretz further makes the story profound and impactful.

7 ‘Kung Fu Panda 2’ (2011)

Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson

The first Kung Fu Panda film was a fun adventure film that turned Jack Black’s Po into an unexpected action hero. However, Kung Fu Panda 2 was a darker and more action-packed sequel that showed that the franchise had longevity. As Po begins to understand the responsibility that comes with being a dragon warrior, he is tasked with a dangerous mission to take down the villain Lord Shen (Gary Oldman).

Easily the best of the series, Kung Fu Panda 2 combines slapstick humor with surprisingly well-developed martial arts action. Po may be a humorous character, but that doesn’t mean that the film doesn’t take the threat that Lord Shen and his warriors present as anything less than serious. The film’s message of self-sacrifice and spiritual overtones marked a surprisingly profound second chapter in one of the greatest animated film franchises of all time.

6 ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ (2023)

Directed by Jeff Rowe

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has been brought to the screen many times, but the live-action films never managed to capture the madcap, maniacal sense of action that was present in both the original comic book strips and animated shows. However, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem used the animated medium to tell an epic turtle adventure that examined the challenges they faced in adolescence.

Rather than reiterating the origin story, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sees the turtles squaring off with a group of evil mutants that threaten to infect humanity with a virus. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem explores the developments of the turtles’ fighting style as they are still in the process of learning to become both heroes and warriors. The film was successful enough that a new sequel is set to hit theaters in 2026.

5 ‘Chicken Run’ (2000)

Directed by Peter Lord and Nick Park

Claymation is an incredibly challenging technique that requires a significant amount of work from the design team; that work is completely superfluous if the story and characters aren’t strong. Thankfully, Chicken Run is a brilliant throwback to classic heist films that sees a group of heroic chickens breaking out of confinement. With strong themes of animal protection and anti-capitalism, Chicken Run's impressive and thrilling action sequences showed just how much dexterity Aardman has as a studio.

The critical acclaim for Chicken Run had a serious impact on the Academy Awards. Given how much effort went into molding the film’s models and sets, many pundits believed that Chicken Run was worthy of a nomination for Best Picture. While this sadly didn’t happen, the Oscars introduced the Best Animated Feature category the subsequent year as a means of recognizing the craft. Chicken Run is still one of the most rewatchable entries in Aardman’s entire library of classics.

4 ‘Ghost in the Shell’ (1995)

Directed by Mamoru Oshii

The notion that animation is purely for children should be entirely dismissed by anyone who has seen Ghost in the Shell. The groundbreaking 1995 animated film examined a technologically advanced future where artificial intelligence programs live among humanity, serving in positions of law enforcement. The gunplay, frantic chase sequences, and martial arts are just as brutal as any live-action film.

Ghost in the Shell became widely influential in cyberpunk films like The Matrix and Dark City in the subsequent decade. Due to its groundbreaking techniques for synthesizing action, Ghost in the Shell inspired an expansive franchise that deepened the mythology and characters. The sequel, Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, explored powerful themes of identity and sexuality. Unfortunately, the 2017 live-action adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson fell way short of the high expectations from fans, as it failed to justify the transition to live-action.

3 ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ (2017)

Directed by Chris McKay

The LEGO Movie was a wonderful combination of various popular culture franchises that celebrated the importance of originality and animation. However, it was evident that Will Arnett’s comical take on the Dark Knight was worthy of a spinoff. The LEGO Batman Movie celebrated the history of DC comics by bringing together various superheroes, villains, and vehicles. At its heart, the film is a profound story about Batman learning to accept Robin (Michael Cera) as his son.

The use of LEGO bricks made the action more dynamic, showing the intelligence and fearlessness that makes Batman a great hero. Arnett delves into the inherent loneliness and tragedy of Batman as a character, while Zack Galifinakis’ scene-stealing take on the Joker is the film’s standout. The LEGO Batman Movie is both a loving tribute to the character’s history and a great way to introduce younger fans to the franchise for the first time.

2 ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ (2022)

Directed by Joel Crawford

While inventive in their reimagining of fantasy characters and stories, the Shrek films weren’t necessarily known for their great action, as there was a much greater emphasis put on slapstick humor. However, the character of Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) was clearly modeled after classic swashbuckling adventure heroes. The spinoff film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the sequel to 2011's Puss in Boots, improved on its predecessor through its inventive swordplay and horror elements, as Puss had to face off with the literal manifestation of death to survive his latest mission.

It’s impressive how visually distinct and uniquely stylized Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is compared to other films within the franchise. While audiences and critics weren’t necessarily enamored with the last few installments in the Shrek franchise, the characters in the Puss in Boots series proved to be worthy of more solo adventures. Moreover, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has spectacular action sequences, from sword duels to colorful chase sequences, adding a layer of excitement to its heartfelt story.

1 ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (2018)

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse captures the indescribable feeling of reading a comic book for the first time, as the groundbreaking animated film used a creative CGI style to bring the splash pages to life. Although there are many iterations of Spider-Man on the big screen, Into the Spider-Verse makes the origin story feel fresh. Not only does the film introduce viewers to Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, but it also features many different Spider-Man alternates from different universes.

With a distinctive animated style and thrilling story, Into the Spider-Verse is an exhilarating movie that features some of the wildest and most original action sequences in recent memory. The film is fast-paced and dynamic, including some of the best use of Spider-Man's powers on the big screen. As good as the live-action movies have been, none come close to showcasing Spidey's abilities as exquisitely as the Spider-Verse movies.

