Movies have been around since the dawn of the 20th century, which means that a lot has changed since their beginning and modern day. As time goes on, audiences and critics look back at older movies and constantly re-evaluate them, especially as societal norms change. This is true even for animated movies.

The following is a list of films that contain elements that are difficult to overlook. Some of these films were critically praised on release and others were panned, and their problematic elements can range from one or two moments to the entire foundation of the film. In a way, this helps to showcase the diverse power of animation, and how it can be used to tell a wide variety of stories.

10 'Dumbo' (1941)

Directed by Samuel Armstrong, Norman Ferguson, Wilfred Jackson, Jack Kinney, Bill Roberts, and Ben Sharpsteen

Image via Disney

Following the financial disappointment of Pinocchio and Fantasia, Walt Disney needed a quick movie to make a profit so he could keep financing Bambi. The result was Dumbo, a cute film following a circus elephant persecuted for his large ears, but who eventually learns to use them to fly. The film overcame a tricky production due to an animator's strike and has since become one of Disney's most beloved classics.

In recent years, Dumbo has received criticism for the crow characters who help Dumbo learn how to fly. The lead crow, voiced by Cliff Edwards, was originally called Jim Crow in the production notes before being re-named to Dandy Crow, and the others, while voiced by the all-Black Hal Johnson Choir, fall into many stereotypes of black people commonly seen at the time. That said, the crows are also more positive depictions of stereotypes compared to other examples from the 1940s and have been defended by Black celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg and legendary Disney animator Floyd Norman.

Dumbo (1941) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date October 31, 1941 Director Ben Sharpsteen Cast Verna Felton , Cliff Edwards , Sterling Holloway , Hall Johnson Choir Runtime 1 hr 4 min

9 'The Thief and the Cobbler' (1993)

Directed by Richard Williams

Close

Richard Williams is one of the greatest animators to ever live, having worked on numerous animated commercials, Raggedy Anne and Andy: A Musical Adventure, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Yet for over thirty years, he labored on what he hoped to be his masterpiece: a lavishly animated story inspired by One Thousand and One Arabian Nights. Unfortunately, Williams' greatest flaw was his perfectionism, which caused him to go over budget and miss deadlines until he was kicked off his movie, which was released and edited three times as The Thief and the Cobbler, The Princess and the Cobber, and Arabian Nights.

Nowadays, Thief and the Cobbler has acquired a strong cult following thanks to its detailed and fluid animation, but even fans of the film agree that its story and characters are weak. It's not the greatest depiction of Middle Eastern culture either, and while the technicolored skin for the characters makes them stand out more, some uses, such as making both the protagonist and the king pale-skinned, come with nasty implications. The naming convention doesn't help either, especially regarding Princess Yum-Yum, the film's only prominent female character.

Watch on APPLE

8 'Thumbelina' (1994)

Directed by Don Bluth and Gary Goldman

Image via Warner Bros.

Tired of the direction Disney was headed in, Don Bluth led a walk-out with other disgruntled animators and challenged Disney with films like The Secret of NIMH, An American Tail, and The Land Before Time. Unfortunately, Bluth couldn't adapt as well to changing times, and in the 1990s, found himself working on rather strange projects that ended up mirroring what Disney was putting out. This is perhaps the best seen in Thumbelina, based on the story by Hans Christian Andersen, and even stars Jodi Benson as the titular heroine.

Thumbelina's plot is pretty weak and mainly sees her wandering through the garden while trying to reunite with her true love, a fairy prince. All the while, she is being pursued by lecherous, ugly anthropomorphic animals who want to marry her because she is young and beautiful. Even the animals who don't want to marry her, such as a beetle voiced by Gilbert Gottfried, only value Thumbelina because of her singing voice, making her feel more like a valued commodity than a person.

Thumbelina Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date March 30, 1994 Director Don Bluth , Gary Goldman Cast Jodi Benson , Will Ryan , June Foray , Kenneth Mars Runtime 86 minutes

7 'Pocahontas' (1995)

Directed by Mike Gabriel and Eric Goldberg

Image via Disney

Following the success of Beauty and the Beast and its nomination for the Academy Award for Best Feature, Disney was determined to make a film that would win next time. The story they selected was Pocahontas, a fictional re-telling of the Powhatan woman of the same name, and her interactions with English settlers trying to establish Jamestown. Among their re-working of historical events included aging up Pocahontas and focusing on a love story between her and English explorer John Smith.

Suffice it to say, these decisions caused division on release, and have only gotten worse nearly thirty years later. While the film has a good message about not reducing those who disagree with you as an "other," it's hard to wrestle with how the narrative tries to make both the English settlers and the Powhatan people equally at fault for the conflict when one side is invading the home of another. Then there is the fact that all the evils of the English are piled onto the film's villain (who in real life was more tolerant towards the indigenous people), and the Powhatan are portrayed as noble savages.