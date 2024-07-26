The world of animation has come a long way since its conception at the turn of the century. Nearly every major film company has a branch for animation, done through hand-drawn images, stop-motion clay puppets, 3D models, or a mixture of different styles. They offer a way for creatives to bring fantastical worlds and characters to life in a way live-action cannot, allowing for a medium limited only by time, money, and imagination.

Many animated movies, such as The Lion King, Shrek, and WALL-E, rank among some of the best films ever made, thanks to their fantastic quality. However, many films hover in a space just below the utter pinnacle of the craft, held back because of one or two qualities. Though these movies aren't as perfect as others, their strengths have earned them many fans over the years, cementing their place as some of animation's best and most acclaimed near-masterpieces.

10 'Corpse Bride' (2005)

Directed by Mike Johnson and Tim Burton

While practicing for his wedding, Victor Van Dort (Johnny Depp) forgets his vows and makes a mockery of himself in front of his future in-laws, the impoverished Everglot family. Victor practices his vows in the woods and places his ring on what he believes to be a tree branch, but it turns out to be the finger of a corpse named Emily (Helena Bonham Carter). She takes Victor to the Land of the Dead, believing he intends to marry her, while the Everglots push for their daughter, Victoria (Emily Watson), to marry someone else in Victor's absence.

Corpse Bride is one of Tim Burton's most visually impressive movies, improving on the already impressive stop-motion animation from The Nightmare Before Christmas to create a unique and unforgettable world. The Land of the Dead stands out the most: each of the undead characters has a unique design and moves with more grace and speed than what was expected from stop-motion at the time. Unfortunately, the creativity of the undead characters makes the living characters, and especially the leads, feel bland by comparison.

9 'The Last Unicorn' (1982)

Directed by Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass

An immortal unicorn (Mia Farrow) learns that she may be the last of her kind, all others having been driven into the sea by a creature called the Red Bull. The unicorn decides to leave her forest to search for others and learns that the bull belongs to the wicked King Haggard (Sir Christopher Lee). She is joined by a bumbling magician named Schmendrick (Alan Arkin) and a bandit's wife named Molly Grue (Tammy Grimes).

The Last Unicorn is a shining example of the fantasy boom of the 1980s and remains one of the most distinctive animated films of the decade. Thanks to working closely with author Peter S. Beagle, it retains most of the book's analysis on classic fairy tale tropes and melancholic tone regarding the power of memory, grief, and identity. This faithfulness is especially explored through the characters, from the unicorn's aloof and immortal nature, making her feel alien to her human companions, to King Haggard's Shakespearean levels of complexity due to his apathetic nature and obsession with the one memory of happiness he has.

8 'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

Directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois

When the United Galactic Federation captures the evil scientist Dr. Jumba Jookiba (David Ogden Stiers), they discover he has created Experiment 626 (Chris Sanders), a creature meant to be the ultimate destructive force. 626 escapes from custody and flees to Earth, where he crashes in the Hawaiian Islands and is mistaken for a dog. He is adopted by Lilo (Daveigh Chase), a quirky child living with her older sister, Nani (Tia Carrere), who attempts to train him to work through his violent nature.

The early 2000s, known as the Post-Renaissance era, was very experimental by Disney, and Lilo & Stitch remains the most successful movie of this divisive time. A major reason for the film's success is its strong emotional core. Though it has aliens running amuck and trying to hide among humans, its focus remains on Lilo and Nani's struggle to pick up the pieces of their broken family, which inspires Stitch to try and find his place in the world.

7 'Mary and Max' (2009)

Directed by Adam Elliot

Mary Daisy Dinkle (Bethany Whitmore and Toni Collette) is a young girl living in Australia with her two emotionally distant parents. One day, while visiting the post office, she decides to write to a random person in the United States. She chooses Max Jerry Horowitz (Philip Seymour Hoffman), a Jewish man with Autism living in New York City, and though he's at first confused by the letter, he and Mary soon develop a long-lasting friendship.

Mary and Max is an emotional story that touches on the complexity that goes into maintaining a relationship and the imperfections found within everyone. It gets quite dark in places and pulls no punches in depicting harsh topics like antisemitism, neglect, and depression but never loses sight of the good that can be found in the world as well. This is especially true for Max, as, despite all the problems in his life, he finds self-acceptance and is able to help pull Mary out of her pit of despair with some well-chosen words about the nature of life.

6 'American Pop' (1981)

Directed by Ralph Bakshi