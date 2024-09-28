The medium of animation allows for the most creative visual expressions ever put into film. Because these films are limited only by an artist's creativity and not by live-action restrictions, they can bring truly alien worlds and fantastical characters to life. The sheer level of diversity is further expanded when one takes into account the different kinds of animation — hand-drawn, like in Beauty and the Beast; CGI, like in Shrek; and stop-motion, like in Coraline.

With all these factions, it's no surprise that animated movies can have wildly varying art styles. As technology has improved, animated films continue to look better and better, and artists can find new, unique ways to bring their visions to life. These are the animated movies based on their art styles. The ranking will be based on how unique-looking they are, how vibrant and colorful their styles are, and how influential they ultimately were for the medium of animation as a whole.

10 'The Book of Life' (2014)

Directed by Jorge R. Gutierrez

On the Day of the Dead in Mexico, the death gods La Muerte (Kate del Castillo) and Xibalba (Ron Perlman) make a wager over which of two young boys will marry the mayor's daughter, María Posada (Zoe Saldaña). La Muerte favors Manolo Sánchez (Diego Luna), a young bullfighter who would rather pursue a musical career, and wants Xibalba to stop meddling in human affairs. Xibalba, however, favors Joaquín Mondragon Jr. (Channing Tatum), the orphaned son of the town's hero. The trickster god wants to switch his domain, the Land of the Forgotten, with La Muerte's Land of the Remembered.

The Book of Life distinguishes itself from other animated films thanks to its unique and creative character design. The characters are given wooden textures and doll-like designs, which helps the movie feel like a proper story within a story told to a group of museum-visiting children. The only ones who break this trend are the gods, whose design and color choices capture everything about their personalities even before they speak. Making the most out of the rich colors and visual themes found in traditional Day of the Dead depictions, The Book of Life is one of the most visually busy yet rewarding movies.

9 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Directed by Wes Anderson

When his wife, Felicity (Meryl Streep), reveals that she is pregnant, Mr. Fox (George Clooney) decides to give up his career of chasing chickens to find something more stable. Two years later, he and his family move into a new home that happens to be located near three mean-spirited farmers: Walt Boggis (Robin Hurlstone), Nate Bunce (Hugo Guinness), and Frank Bean (Sir Michael Gambon). Try as he might, Mr. Fox can't help but slip back into his old habits, which prompts the three farmers to join forces and try and kill him.

Fantastic Mr. Fox is not only the best-received film adaptation of Roald Dahl's books but also one of the most stylistic and gorgeous stop-motion films. The models for the animals are stylized to look like taxidermy specimens, which contrasts surprisingly well with how fluid and realistic their movements are. The warm colors of the backgrounds, combined with Wes Anderson's trademark quirky, symmetrical visual language, give Fantastic Mr. Fox a nice, naturalistic feeling despite the anthropomorphism.

8 'Heavy Metal' (1981)

Directed by Gerald Potterton

When an astronaut (Don Francks) returns to his daughter (Caroline Semple) with a peculiar green orb, it suddenly comes to life and liquidates him. The orb then introduces itself as the Loc-Nar (Percy Rodriguez), the sum of all things evil, and demands that the girl look into its light. The Loc-Nar then shows her various images of how it has spread evil across time and space, told through an anthology of short stories.

Each of Heavy Metal's various segments was animated by a different animation studio, resulting in a beautiful contrast of different styles that helps to highlight the individual stories. Some of the best examples are "Harry Canyon," whose grimy design fits the film noir style; "B-17," whose dark shadows and grotesque depictions of the undead are perfect for horror; and "Taarna," with its exaggerated and sexualized characters coming straight from pulp-fiction sword and sorcery. Along with this blending of styles, Heavy Metal also possesses a fantastic soundtrack of, fittingly, heavy metal and rock music.

7 'Fantastic Planet' (1973)

Directed by René Laloux

On the planet Ygam, humans, referred to as Oms, are treated as little more than animals by gigantic, psychic blue-skinned aliens called Draags. One Om, named Terr, is able to educate himself thanks to a defect in his pet collar that allows him to learn the same psychically transmitted information as his owner. When she loses interest in Terr, he escapes into the wilds and, using his knowledge, organizes more Oms to fight back against the Draags.

Fantastic Planet lives up to its name and succeeds in transporting the audience to a strange, alien world. The art style is reserved for the movement of the characters yet highly detailed when it comes to showing off the bizarre creatures that inhabit Ygam. But the most stylistic parts come when the Draags use their psychic powers, resulting in some of the trippiest examples of psychedelic imagery in animation. A criminally underrated visual masterpiece, Fantastic Planet is truly one of a kind.

6 'Waking Life' (2001)

Directed by Richard Linklater

As an unnamed protagonist (Wiley Wiggins) goes about his day, he meets strange and eccentric people who talk about philosophy and the nature of dreams. Eventually, the protagonist realizes he is trapped in a complex dream with no idea how to wake up. His only choice is to keep talking to these strange people, hoping that one of them might have the answers to get him home.

Waking Life is a bizarre movie that delves deep into complex philosophical themes but doesn't present any answers, instead leaving that for the viewers to figure out. The movie is animated using rotoscoping, allowing the human actors to take on bizarre and dream-like appearances, adding to Waking Life's unusual nature. As the film goes on, audiences find themselves sucked into the dreamscape alongside the protagonist, and the visuals only get weirder, more evocative and thought-provoking.

5 'Belladonna of Sadness' (1973)

Directed by Eiichi Yamamoto