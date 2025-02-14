With each passing year, animated feature cinema gets closer and closer to turning 90 years old. Despite being a relatively young medium, though, some of the greatest works of art in modern human history are animated films. While many of them are original ideas, others are based on or inspired by other great works of art: books.

Some of the best animated movies ever made are based on books, whether it's a Disney movie based on a Brothers Grimm folktale or a modern masterwork based on a more recent children's book. Whichever kind of story they're based on, these ten films show that animation is the perfect medium to allow filmmakers to let their imagination fly when adapting a pre-existing work for the big screen.

10 'The Iron Giant' (1999)

Based on: 'The Iron Man' (1968) by Ted Hughes

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the highest-rated animated films on IMDb and Letterboxd, The Iron Giant is easily one of the best non-Disney and non-DreamWorks animated movies of modern times. This beloved sci-fi movie is based on The Iron Man: A Children's Story in Five Nights, a modern British fairytale and Cold War fable that's not quite as good as the movie, but still packs enough sci-fi wonder to charm the little ones.

Brad Bird took this good-but-not-great book and turned it into one of the best animated adventure movies of all time. Greatly expanding on the themes of grief and Cold War-related analogies of the source material, Bird placed beautiful animation and some deeply endearing characters as the cherry on top. Few animated movie endings are as emotional as The Iron Giant's, and it's only because the rest of it is so compelling that it has so much emotional punch.