Who doesn’t love a good animated movie that makes us feel good the instant we hit play? From Kung fu Panda to The Lion King, there are numerous fan favorites that can be rewatched and remade till kingdom come. The characters and the plot might be meant for children, but we bet many continue to watch a few childhood favorites even in adulthood to keep that one innocent spark alive.

RELATED: From 'Planes' to 'Frozen': 10 Popular Animated Movies Turning 10 in 2023

On the other hand, there might be a never-ending debate about movie adaptations being as accurate as the book they are based on, but there are definitely some movies you never guessed were based on books. Here’s a list of some of the most loved animated movies that were actually books first.

10 'The Grinch' - (2018)

The Grinch is a 2018 animated movie adaptation of the classic 1957 Dr. Seuss book 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!'. The film tells the story of the titular character, the Grinch, who lives a solitary life on a mountaintop and becomes increasingly annoyed with the festive Christmas cheer of the nearby town of Whoville.

The Grinch hatches a plan to steal Christmas and enlists the help of his loyal dog Max. However, his plan is complicated by the unexpected kindness of a young girl named Cindy Lou Who. The movie features the voice talents of Benedict Cumberbatch as the Grinch, along with a talented supporting cast. It was well-received for its visual style and voice performances.

9 'Charlotte's Web' (2006)

Image via Paramount Pictures

This heartwarming story about a spider who helps save the life of a pig was originally a children's novel by E.B. White.

Charlotte's Web is a 2006 live-action/animated adaptation of the classic children's book by E.B. White. The movie tells the story of a young pig named Wilbur who befriends a spider named Charlotte.

Charlotte sets out to save Wilbur from being slaughtered by spinning words in her web that make him seem special to humans. The movie explores themes of friendship, loyalty, and the cycle of life and death. It features an ensemble cast of talented actors and voice actors and was praised for its faithfulness to the source material and its heartwarming message.

8 'The Polar Express' (2004)

The Polar Express is a 2004 animated Christmas movie based on the 1985 children's book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg. The movie tells the story of a young boy who takes a magical train journey to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Along the way, he encounters a cast of characters, including a know-it-all kid, a lonely boy, and a mysterious train conductor, who help him rediscover the joy and spirit of Christmas.

RELATED: 15 Best Animated Movies of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb

The film uses motion capture technology to bring the characters to life, with Tom Hanks voicing multiple roles. The movie was praised for its animation and heartwarming story and has become a beloved holiday classic for many families.

7 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs' (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is a 2009 animated movie based on the 1978 children's book of the same name by Judi and Ron Barrett. The movie follows the story of a young inventor named Flint Lockwood, who creates a machine that can turn water into food. However, things quickly spiral out of control when the machine goes haywire and starts producing food storms of epic proportions.

Flint and a team of unlikely heroes must work together to stop the machine and save their town from being destroyed by giant food. The film features the voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris, James Caan, and Bruce Campbell, among others. It was praised for its humor, animation, and creativity, and spawned a successful sequel in 2013.

6 'Coraline' (2009)

Coraline is a 2009 stop-motion animated dark fantasy movie directed by Henry Selick and based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman. The movie follows a young girl named Coraline who moves to a new home and discovers a secret door that leads to a parallel world where everything seems perfect.

However, she soon realizes that this world and its inhabitants are not what they seem, and she must use her wits and bravery to escape from their sinister clutches. The movie was praised for its unique visual style, engaging story, and strong character development, and has become a beloved movie for fans of fantasy and animation.

5 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Image via Netflix

The story of Po, the clumsy panda who becomes a kung fu master, was inspired by a poem called "The Qiūtiān Lùshàng Jiàn Kāng Lǜ Guān" (Autumnal Excursion to the Palace of Clear Mind), as well as the classic Chinese novel "Journey to the West." Kung Fu Panda is a 2008 animated action-comedy film produced by DreamWorks Animation. The movie follows the story of a clumsy, food-loving panda named Po, who dreams of becoming a kung fu warrior.

RELATED: The 10 Best Animated Movies of All Time, According to Letterboxd

When he is unexpectedly chosen as the Dragon Warrior and tasked with defeating the evil Tai Lung, Po must train with the Furious Five and their master, Shifu, to learn the ways of kung fu and fulfill his destiny. The film features an all-star cast of voice actors, stunning animation, and a mix of humor and heart that has made it a beloved family classic. It has since spawned two sequels, a television series, and numerous other adaptations.

4 'The Secret of NIMH' (1982)

The Secret of NIMH is a 1982 animated film produced by Don Bluth. The movie is based on the book 'Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH' by Robert C. O'Brien. It follows the story of a widowed mouse named Mrs. Brisby who seeks the help of a group of intelligent rats to save her home and family.

The film features stunning animation, memorable characters, and a haunting musical score by Jerry Goldsmith. Despite a mixed reception upon its initial release, the movie has since gained a devoted fanbase and is widely regarded as a classic of animated storytelling.

3 'The Iron Giant' (1999)

The Iron Giant is an animated science-fiction film directed by Brad Bird. The movie is set during the Cold War and follows the story of a young boy named Hogarth who befriends a giant robot from outer space. The film explores themes of friendship, sacrifice, and humanity in the face of fear and suspicion.

Despite positive critical reviews, the movie was a commercial disappointment upon its initial release, but has since gained a cult following and is widely regarded as a modern classic of animation.

2 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

Image via DreamWorks

How to Train Your Dragon is produced by DreamWorks Animation. The movie is based on the book of the same name by Cressida Cowell and tells the story of Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends a dragon named Toothless and helps to train him.

The film features stunning visuals, memorable characters, and an acclaimed musical score by John Powell. It was a critical and commercial success, spawning two sequels, a television series, and numerous other adaptations.

1 'The Lion King' (1994)

This beloved Disney classic was actually inspired by Shakespeare's play "Hamlet," as well as the non-fiction book "The Hidden Life of Lions" by Elizabeth Marshall Thomas. The Lion King is a 1994 animated musical film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. The movie tells the story of Simba, a young lion who is destined to become king of the Pride Lands. However, after the death of his father Mufasa, Simba is tricked into believing that he is responsible and runs away.

With the help of new friends Timon and Pumbaa, Simba must learn to face his past and embrace his true identity to reclaim his rightful place as king and restore balance to the Pride Lands. The film features an iconic soundtrack composed by Hans Zimmer and features classic songs like "Circle of Life" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight". It has become a cultural touchstone and remains one of Disney's most beloved animated films.

NEXT: 10 Best Animated Shows Forging the Way for Diverse Representation