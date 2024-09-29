While movie critics, for the most part, have their opinions and perspectives on films backed up and agreed upon by wider audiences, the introduction of the internet has shed increased light on the disparity between their opinions and audiences. Many different factors play into this chasm, from differing tastes to simply having different expectations for films. Even the passage of time can greatly impact a difference in scores, as what critics found exceptional back in the day may not connect with modern-day audiences.

One specific genre that shows the frequent disparity between critics and audiences is animation, with audiences sometimes having surprisingly harsher viewpoints than critics. It's interesting to see exactly why there can be such a massive shift in opinion on an animated film, each having unique context and circumstances that have led to a large disparity between critics' and audiences' ratings. These movies have wildly opposing critics and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, making them fascinating case studies for animation lovers.

10 'Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans' (2021)

Critics Score: 88%, Audience Score: 47%

A feature-length installment of the Dreamworks animated series that also acted as the finale for the Tales of Arcadia franchise, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans impressed critics while being largely underwhelming for fans of the series. The film brought characters from each of the different series in the Tales of Arcadia franchise, having them reunite for a final time to defeat the nefarious Arcane Order after they reawakened the primordial Titans.

By proxy of being a feature-length film, Rise of the Titans received the critical eye from many more critics than previous entries in the Tales of Arcadia franchise, resulting in a largely positive reception to the film treating it as a standalone experience. Comparatively, fans who had the full context of each previous installment couldn't help but be disappointed by what was supposed to be the climactic final sendoff, with certain decisions feeling like a cop-out to long-time fans.

9 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' (2021)

Critics Score: 75%, Audience Score: 40%

While starting as a live-action series of films, Diary of a Wimpy Kid has transitioned to animation, leaning more into the style and character designs of the original children's book series. The first of these animated installments acts as a remake of the first film in the series, following the struggles of middle schooler Greg Heffley as he attempts to rise to the top of the social pecking order. However, he feels like he's constantly being held back by his best friend, Rowley, whose inherent optimism and childlike nature for the world just won't fly in the mature world of middle school.

Critics were not particularly kind to the original live-action Diary of a Wimpy Kid films, so this animated installment acted as a breath of fresh air with its quaint animated style and effective, wholesome moments. Conversely, audiences were much more in favor of the inherent charm and energy of the live-action films, filled with standout comedic performances that elevated the material into fan favorites of the 2010s. Fans saw this modern interpretation as a neutered version of the original, although the animated films would find more positive reception with fans with subsequent entries.

8 'Teacher's Pet' (2004)

Critics Score: 76%, Audience Score: 49%

Following up on the early 2000s trend of theatrical adaptations of animated series, Teacher's Pet increases the scale and scope of Disney Channel animated series while ably acting as a standalone. The film follows the best friend duo of Leonard (Shaun Fleming) and his talking dog, who wants to be a real boy, Spot (Nathan Lane). After discovering an experimental procedure that could finally transform Spot into a boy, he and Leonard find themselves taking a cross-country journey, although their friendship finds itself tested by this sudden change.

Considering the film as a standalone experience and removed from the original animated series, Teacher's Pet is filled with quirky musical numbers, a distinct animated style, and enough offbeat humor to make it an unexpected hit with critics. As for audiences, while some consider it to be an underrated hidden gem, aspects of the story, such as Spot's relationship with Leonard's mother, ended up making the general public more uncomfortable than charmed. Teacher's Pet also faced difficulties for being a 2D animated film released during an era when 3D animation was on top of the world.

7 'Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius' (2001)

Critics Score: 74%, Audience Score: 53%

One of Nickelodeon's most iconic original movies that would go on to inspire a full animated series afterward, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius was a landmark title when it came to commercial 3D computer-animated family films. The film follows the ventures of young Jimmy Neutron, a genius who frequently spends his off-time making inventions and expanding his intelligence but is still lacking socially among his peers. However, he soon has to come up with a solution once all of Earth's parents are kidnapped by aliens, with Jimmy enlisting a ragtag team of kids to travel into space and save them.

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius earned one of the first Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Film alongside Monsters, Inc. and Shrek.

The visual style and computer graphics present in Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius were highly impressive at the time of release, which, combined with a great deal of sci-fi creativity and childlike wonder, made for a fun, light romp that critics enjoyed. The film even managed to earn one of the first Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Film alongside Monsters, Inc. and Shrek. However, over 20 years removed from the release and well after the animated series improved on the characters and concept of Jimmy Neutron in every conceivable way, audiences found little reason to return to this original film and its now-dated visuals.

6 'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again' (2022)

Critics Score: 71%, Audience Score: 36%

An animated reboot of the beloved family movie franchise of museum exhibits coming to life at night, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again made for an unexpected change of pace for the franchise. The film follows an all-grown-up Nick Daley, who has begun to follow in his father's footsteps and become a night guard at the American Museum of Natural History. However, the timing couldn't be worse, as the maniacal Kahmunrah has escaped from his prison, hoping to get revenge upon humanity and leaving it up to Nick to save the world and the museum.

Kahmunrah Rises Again is another case where the shift to animation proved to be an improvement in the eyes of critics, who were largely negative towards the original family movie trilogy. Professional commenters saw Kahmunrah Rises Again as a deeply creative and fun time that used animation to make better use of the creative possibilities of the premise. However, this shift to animation proved to be too big of a change for audiences who liked the original trilogy, which, when combined with the film's time travel elements, made it a downgrade in their eyes.

5 'The Wild Thornberrys Movie' (2002)

Critics Score: 80%, Audience Score: 51%

The theatrical installment of one of the most iconic Nicktoons from the '90s, The Wild Thornberrys Movie brings the luscious and beautiful world of the animal kingdom to a breathtaking cinematic scale. The film follows the continuing adventures of Eliza, a young girl who received the magnificent gift of talking to animals while living with her nature show host parents. However, when a group of poachers invade the animal landscape, Eliza must risk everything to save the animal kingdom and her family.

Critics were quick to point out the exceptional visuals and color palette present throughout the film, with gorgeous skylines and a larger-than-life scale that made the jump to the big screen feel felt in every sense. However, the basic nature of the story and characterization turned many audiences away, looking for more out of the film to truly justify it over the animated series. It also doesn't help that, over 20 years removed from its initial release, what was once a beautiful and groundbreaking visual style is largely underwhelming under a modern lens.

4 'Early Man' (2018)

Critics Score: 81%, Audience Score: 49%

Nearly all of Aardman Animation's quaint and quirky animated films have been rousing successes with critics, although their popularity and staying power with audiences has been largely hit or miss; no miss is more prominent than Early Man. The stop-motion animated film follows the story of prehistoric caveman Dug, who, alongside a cohort of other primitive Stone Age brethren, must protect his land from a society that has entered the Bronze Age. However, instead of fighting in combat, their quarrel is settled in a rousing game of football.

While the signature style of absurdist and dry British humor that made so many other Aardman Animation films a hit charmed critics, the same couldn't be said for general audiences. The combination of prehistoric characters and a football game proved to be too big of a stretch for fans, who were looking for something more exciting and extravagant from Aardman. While critics loved Early Man's creativity and sense of humor, audiences wanted nothing to do with it, making it a box-office bomb and Aardmans last film to be released in theaters in the U.S.