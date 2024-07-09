Animated movies are usually associated with family-friendly entertainment aimed at kids because the use of color and creativity appeals to children with heartwarming stories. However, animation is a medium for all ages and can address many topics, as proved by the latest success, Inside Out 2. As the movie industry grows, studios aim animated movies toward an older demographic, with titles such as the Spider-Verse movies and the upcoming Lord of the Rings film.

However, some animated movies go beyond having an older demographic. They address themes that aren't afraid to explore the darkest corners of life and the human psyche, even putting adults on edge. Animation also has a secret side that can get extremely dark, even if it doesn't feature overly dark imagery. Whether it be the terrifying setting, plot, or messages, these movies are unafraid to address darker yet thought-provoking subjects.

10 'Akira' (1988)

Directed by Katsuhiro Otomo

Thirty-one years after the nuclear destruction of Tokyo, Kaneda goes on a journey to save his friend Tetsuo from a secret government program experimenting on him. Kaneda must face the government, the military and the scientists responsible for the suffering they're causing Tetsuo until his powers suddenly manifest, leading to a battle between them.

Akira tells a dark story set in a post-apocalyptic world, and while the setting isn't familiar, the story could very well be. It shows the dark side of the government and its unknown and terrifying antics, which cause an unwitting young man to go through unspeakable pain. The dark story, paired with gruesome imagery, makes it an unsettling yet intriguing watch, contributing to its subsequent legacy. Indeed, Akira has become a cult classic and a prime example of the great heights Japanese anime can often achieve.

9 'Bambi' (1942)

Directed by James Algar, Samuel Armstrong, and David Hand

There isn't a soul on this Earth unfamiliar with Bambi, as the classic story of a young doe explores the horrors and wonders of the forest. The story follows Bambi as he experiences life with his mother's and friends' help until they are ready to go on a journey of love and terror as the looming threat of man is ever present.

While Bambi isn't as dark as many other animated efforts, the sheer shock and disparity between darkness and age rating make it infamous. Families and kids went into the movie expecting a fun and wholesome movie about wildlife, but instead, they got a lifetime of trauma from the iconic scene of Bambi's mother's death and the continuous horrors man commits, such as burning the forest. Despite its surprisingly dark nature, Bambi is one of the best 1942 movies and a timeless classic that further strengthens Disney's legacy.

8 'Wizards' (1977)

Directed by Ralph Bakshi

Wizards is a uniquely crafted animated movie that was Mark Hamill's debut film just before his appearance as the titular Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. After his brother, Blackwolf, unjustly takes the throne from their mother, Avatar goes on a journey to end his brother's tyrannical rule. The film features a creative world and a colorful cast of characters in this bizarre story.

Ralph Bakshi is known for creating dark and mature animated movies, and Wizards continues this trend. The mystical world might leave some believing it to be a family-friendly fantasy, but that couldn't be further from the truth. With multiple character deaths, explicit imagery, use of actual war footage and depictions of Nazis, Wizards is far more demanding than the average movie, animated or otherwise. The darkness is subtle and in-your-face, with shocking deaths and ruthless storytelling.

7 'The Secret of NIMH' (1982)

Directed by Don Bluth

Known for his oddly dark children's movies, director Don Bluth made his directorial debut with The Secret of NIMH. The film tackles the sensitive topic of animal testing and its inhumane nature, hoping to teach audiences the horrors that are actually happening. It follows a field mouse as she looks for a new place to move her family due to the extended reach of farmers. However, all she discovers are enhanced rats, which are the result of a testing facility not too far away.

The Secret of NIMH is another movie that is way darker than expected. Because of the age rating, the film doesn't contain any specific imagery or scenes but has a disturbing tone and unsettling moments that would scare any child. It took a while before Bluth could get the film off the ground, but the wait was worth it. He eventually got it made, and it would become one of his best.

6 'Coraline' (2009)

Directed by Henry Selick

Based on the book by Neil Gaiman, Coraline is another stop-motion masterpiece by director Henry Selick, whose next movie will adapt another of Gaiman's acclaimed books. After moving into a new home, Coraline finds a secret passage leading to another world very similar to hers. Everything seems much better here until her other family tries to force her to stay, and other terrifying secrets emerge.

Despite being PG, Coraline uses stop-motion animation to the fullest, enhancing the creepiness and delivering a horror movie for children. The film's style is inherently creepy, and the events and oddly dark villain's motivations enhance its eerie nature. Even darker than the overt horror aspects are the subtext, hidden messages, and theories about living in an abusive home and the subtleties of character motivations and history.