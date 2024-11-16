Movies are for everyone, with a wide range of genres and stories appealing to kids and adults. The beauty of films is that every genre can be either a kid's or adult film. However, there is a stigma that animation is only for children and unable to appeal to an older demographic. Whether the stories are for kids or not, animated movies bring out a well of creativity and imagination, perfect for all ages, including Sleeping Beauty and Perfect Blue.

As the genre becomes increasingly popular and technology becomes more advanced, better-animated movies appear every year. This makes finding the perfect watch reasonably difficult. However, these ten films are essential must-watch films to simplify that burden. Whether they are critically acclaimed, pushing the boundaries, defining/redefining the genre, revolutionizing filmmaking, or just beloved by fans, everyone must watch these animated movies.

10 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Directed by Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman

Every fan knows Spider-Man's origin, and with the story being repeated so much, it has even gotten a bit boring. While Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has a similar origin, it reinvents it with alternate dimensions and epic consequences. When a radioactive spider bites Miles Morales and inadvertently causes Spider-Man to die, he must take up the mantle with the help of Spider-Men from other realities, including Spider-Noir, who is set to receive his own spin-off starring Nicolas Cage.

Time helps many movies, which is why most essential movies are older ones. However, as the newest movie on this list, Into the Spider-Verse provided fans with a once-in-a-lifetime experience and the peak of animation. The story is emotional and inspirational, but the world-class animation was the best part. Mixing hand-drawn and rendering, this movie had an imaginative animation style that redefined the standards of modern-day animation.

9 'The Lion King' (1994)

Directed by Rob Minkoff and Roger Allers

Many fans consider Disney to be the king of animation, with many movies on this list from their main studio and bought ones. It should come as no surprise that The Lion King would be another hit for the company, even though there was little faith in the project during production. When his evil uncle murders his father, Simba escapes, reappearing years later as an adult to reclaim his rightful throne.

While the story is essentially Hamlet, the film still offers teachable moments and delivers heightened emotional scenes that a wider audience can relate to. The animation and musical aspects highlight this perfect film, which won two Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song. The Lion King was the highest-grossing animated film of its time and is still the highest-earning traditional animated film, making this original movie better than any remake.

8 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Directed by Henry Selick

It is a common misconception that Tim Burton directed The Nightmare Before Christmas. While he conceived it and significantly influenced the film, Henry Selick directed this classic animated film. When Jack Skellington, the king of Halloweentown, gets bored with the yearly spooky routine, he discovers Christmastown, a jolly and warm place where he takes control, stealing Santa's job to deliver presents and joy.

As a former Disney animator, Burton brought his A-game to this film, delivering a unique claymation movie. This style revolutionized animation by introducing claymation for feature films and proved its popularity, also earning an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects. Outside its innovative animation, the songs, themes, and creativity bolster this film's cult status. It is a must-watch Halloween movie that is also perfect for the holiday season.

7 'Akira' (1988)

Directed by Katsuhiro Otomo

While COVID was one of the worst times for humans in recent history, it could have been a lot worse, according to Akira, which takes place in 2019, 31 years after a nuclear bomb detonated over Tokyo. The now disfigured city is in chaos, with bike gang leader Kaneda on a mission to save his friend from experimentation. Battling corruption in every facet, his friend's psychic powers go out of control, creating a relentless and wild ride.

Akira is one of the best movies to prove animation isn't just for kids. It delivers a stellar story and stunning animation in a dark world. The hand-drawn animation isn't its only achievement; it inspired countless other sci-fi movies and put anime on the map. Akira shaped modern-day sci-fi and cyberpunk, also defining animation for that era. It brought anime to the West and proved its influence, creating one of the best cult classic animated movies.

Akira Release Date July 16, 1988 Director Katsuhiro Otomo Cast Mitsuo Iwata , Nozomu Sasaki , Mami Koyama , Taro Ishida , Tesshô Genda , Mizuho Suzuki , Tatsuhiko Nakamura , Fukue Itō , Kazuhiro Shindō Runtime 124 Minutes Main Genre Anime

6 'WALL-E' (2008)

Directed by Andrew Stanton

Even in the bleakest situations, individuals can find purpose and life, a message the iconic animated film WALL-E teaches. A lone robot cleans a forgotten Earth, collecting scraps which he calls treasure, but his life is given a new purpose when the high-tech robot EVE finds signs of life. The two travel up to a ship carrying most of civilization, trying to prove the existence of life to the captain while avoiding evil AI.

Receiving critical acclaim for basically every aspect of the film, WALL-E is a true animated masterpiece that can entertain people of all ages while delivering profound messages and themes. The film won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and was nominated for five more, including Best Original Screenplay. WALL-E is the most charming silent character since Charlie Chaplin's The Tramp, conveying intense emotion in an animated movie with intrigue, wonder, and romance. It is no stretch to say WALL-E is Pixar's best movie ever.

5 'Fantasia' (1940)

Directed by Samuel Armstrong, James Algar, Bill Roberts, Paul Satterfield, Ben Sharpsteen, David Hand, Hamilton Luske, Jim Handley, Ford Beebe, T. Hee, Norman Ferguson, and Wilfred Jackson

Fantasia all started as a dream for Walt Disney, which, after some rough patches, was released as an anthology movie containing multiple different animated segments. The number of directors is daunting, but that is because each segment had a different director, with many hands working on this project. With so many segments, Fantasia became one of the longest-animated movies, also earning a lot for the time.

Fantasia is easily the best anthology movie and one of the first of its time, paving the way for other animated movies to do the same. However, this film did more than just revolutionize anthology movies; it also reinvented the iconic Mickey Mouse, who was dropping in popularity, cementing his legacy with this outstanding movie. If that wasn't enough, Fantasia also invented Fantasound, a revolutionary sound system to make it feel like an orchestra is inside a theater, proving this movie to be an essential groundbreaking classic.

4 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Directed by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise

Based on Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's 1756 fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast is an animated musical full of romance and memorable songs. After an evil prince and his subjects are turned into a beast and inanimate objects, respectively, the curse can't be lifted until he falls in love and is loved. When he captures the king, the princess arrives, possibly being the one to turn the cold beast into a loving man.

While most animated Disney films are spectacular, Beauty and the Beast might be their best work. It perfectly blends romance, music numbers, enjoyability, and stunning animation to deliver an experience the entire family can enjoy. This perfect fantastical romance is beautifully written and defines the animation genre. It was the first animated film ever to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars and has won several other awards.