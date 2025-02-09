Animation is nearly as old as cinema itself and has continued to evolve alongside film. Beginning life as stop-motion films and hand-drawn theatre shorts, European countries began experimenting with feature films, such as The Adventures of Prince Achmed, the oldest surviving animated film. In the waning decades of the 20th century, animation expanded further thanks to the rise of computers, which have come to dominate animated films, though stop-motion and hand-drawn still pop up from time to time.

There are thousands of animated films in existence, and more come out every year. That said, some films simply must be seen at least once due to their artistic value and profound storytelling.

10 'Fantastic Planet' (1973)

Directed by René Laloux

Image via Argos Films

The planet Ygam is inhabited by gargantuan blue-skinned aliens called the Draags, who look down on humans, called Oms, as pests to be exterminated at worst and children's pets at best. One pet Om, named Terr (Eric Baugin and Jean Valmont/Mark Gruner and Barry Bostwick), uses a defect in his collar to listen in on his owner's education, allowing him to learn about Draag culture and technology. When he escapes as a young man, he meets some wild Om colonies and rallies them to fight back against Draag extermination groups.

Fantastic Planet is a surreal and artistically mesmerizing film that succeeds in taking you to a truly alien world. The stiff movements of the characters provide a gorgeous contrast to the more surreal moments, such as the bizarre wildlife of Ygam or the prismatic display that is the Draags' psychic powers. Meanwhile, the story, though light on characters, is a poignant tale of a society enacting control over those they consider inferior, a theme that is, sadly, all too relevant these days.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Fantastic Planet Release Date May 11, 1973 Cast See All Cynthia Adler

Mark Gruner

Hal Smith

Barry Bostwick Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



Runtime 71 Minutes

9 'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)

Directed by Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, and Simon Wells

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

When Pharaoh Seti (Sir Patrick Stewart) orders the killing of Hebrew infants, one mother sends her son adrift down the Nile River, where he is adopted by Pharaoh's wife and named Moses (Val Kilmer). He grows up alongside his adoptive brother, Prince Rameses (Ralph Fiennes), and the two come to love one another deeply. However, Moses is horrified to learn the truth of his origins, and when he accidentally kills an Egyptian slave driver, he flees into the desert and takes the first step towards freeing his people.

The Prince of Egypt was an ambitious project from the newly opened DreamWorks, but thanks to its gorgeous animation, star-studded cast, and story of literal biblical proportions, it has been recognized as one of the greatest animated films. Everything in the film is made to be as grand and epic as possible, from establishing shots detailing the majesty of Egypt to the epic musical sequences that pull you into the emotional highs and lows. Yet the greatest moments come not from the heavenly spectacle, but from the human story of two brothers who love one another but walk down two paths destined for conflict.