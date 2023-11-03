The world of animation has created some of the most beautiful and creative visuals in all cinema. Limited only by an artist's imagination and studio budget, they can bring to life vivid and complex worlds and characters unlimited by the restraints of live-action. This has allowed numerous films, either fully or partially brought to life through animation, to rise to be among the most beloved and celebrated of all time.

However, pretty animation can only take you so far. A good script and strong characters are still needed to hook the audience's attention and give a reason why the animation exists in the first place. Sadly, not every animated movie realizes this, as there have been a fair few over the years that, while a visual delight, don't leave a strong impact in terms of writing, plot, and character.

10 'Raggedy Ann & Andy: A Musical Adventure' (1977)

Director: Richard Williams

For her seventh birthday, a girl named Marcella (Claire Williams) receives a French bisque doll named Babette (Niki Flacks). Unfortunately, Babette doesn't like these conditions and is soon kidnapped by a pirate named Captain Contagious (George S. Irving). Marcella's favorite doll, Raggedy Ann (Didi Conn) and her brother Andy (Mark Baker) head off to rescue her and find an ally in a Camel with Wrinkled Knees (Fred Stuthman).

Directed by animation legend Richard Williams, the film included many talented animators, like Art Babbit, Emery Hawkins, and Tissa David. As such, the animation is gorgeous to behold, especially when they encounter a living pit of candy called The Greedy (Joe Silver). Sadly, Raggedy Ann & Andy: A Musical Adventure's story and characters feel underdeveloped compared to the animation, making it rather boring to follow.

9 'The Good Dinosaur' (2015)

Director: Peter Sohn

In an alternate world where dinosaurs never went extinct, an Apatosaurus family operates a corn farm in the middle of nowhere. Their youngest son, Arlo (Raymond Ochoa), is timid and cowardly, which prevents him from killing a feral human he caught in a trap. After losing his father and getting swept downriver by a flood, Arlo must team up with the human, whom he calls Spot (Jack Bright), to get back home.

The Good Dinosaur has some of Pixar's best landscape shots, which look real despite the cartoonish characters that inhabit them. Where it falls flat is the writing: the worldbuilding is beyond shallow and completely fails at showing what a world populated by sentient dinosaurs would look like. The only character worth remembering is a Tyrannosaurus rancher named Butch (Sam Elliot), who delivers a good message about the importance of fear but doesn't contribute much else to the narrative. Overall, The Good Dinosaur is disappointing, and while it might not be the worst film in Pixar's library, it's a strong contender.

8 'Strange Magic' (2015)

Director: Gary Rydstrom

When her fiancée, Roland (Sam Palladio), is caught kissing another woman on their wedding day, fairy princess Marianne (Evan Rachel Wood) swears never to love again. To win her back, Roland decides to enlist the aid of Sunny (Elijah Kelley), an elf in love with Marianne's sister, to get a love potion for the two of them to use. This enrages the wicked Bog King (Alan Cumming), the ruler of the dark forest who also hates love.

George Lucas spent fifteen years trying to come up with a film that would appeal to young girls, but Strange Magic ended up being a massive critical and financial bomb. Its animation does an admirable job of creating a beautiful fairy landscape populated by magical creatures, but the story is as bog-standard and cliche-riddled as one can imagine. Strange Magic also overplays its musical numbers, which are done in the style of a jukebox musical.

7 'Quest For Camelot' (1998)

Director: Frederik Du Chau

While stopping a coup against King Arthur (Pierce Brosnan) by the evil Sir Ruber (Gary Oldman), Sir Lionel (Gabriel Byrne) is killed, leaving his wife Juliana (Jane Seymour) and his daughter Kayley (Sara Freeman and Jessalyn Gilsig) devastated. Years later, Ruber sends his griffon (Bronson Pinchot) to steal Excalibur, though the sword is lost over the Forbidden Forest. As he marches on Camelot with a magical army, Kayley teams up with a blind hermit named Garrett (Cary Elwes) to find the sword.

Quest For Camelot was Warner Bros. Animation's vanity project. The studio saw Disney's success during their Renaissance and wanted to reap similar benefits by copying their formula. While their animation does a decent job of copying Disney's style from films like Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, and some of the songs are catchy, the film isn't able to form its own identity. Quest for Camelot barely follows the Arthurian legend while not doing an adequate job of worldbuilding, making its lore and characters feel like paint-by-numbers fantasy.

6 'Home' (2015)

Director: Tim Johnson

A cowardly race of aliens called the Boov invade Earth, re-locating all humans to Australia while they settle into their houses. One of them, named Oh (Jim Parsons), tries to host a housewarming party but accidentally sends an invitation to the Boov's sworn enemies, the Gorg. Now considered a traitor by his people, he teams up with a human girl named Tucci (Rihanna), who is looking for her mother.

Home's animation is really bright and bouncy, especially for the Boov, but its story is one of DreamWorks' weakest. It tries to juggle themes of trust, forgiveness, and displacement with silly aliens and bright colors, making the whole affair feel convoluted and childish, especially compared to Dreamworks' more successful films. The characters are also pretty painful to listen to, from Rihanna's failure to sound like a child to Oh's speech pattern that tries to imitate cat memes.

5 'A Troll in Central Park' (1994)

Directors: Don Bluth, Gary Goldman

Within the kingdom of Trolls, Stanley (Dom DeLuise) keeps a secret garden of beautiful flowers, which makes him an enemy of the evil Queen Gnorga (Cloris Leachman). She banishes him to New York City since it is a place of rock and stone, but he lands in Central Park. There, he befriends a brother and sister named Gus (Phillip Glasser) and Rosie (Tawny Glover).

Although he built a long and successful career following his departure from Disney, A Troll in Central Park is considered one of Don Bluth's worst movies. While the animation is Bluth's signature smooth style with impressive lip movements, the story feels like it's meant to appeal only to a very young audience. A Troll in Central Park features none of Bluth's signature dark and mature stories, instead replaced with annoying characters, sickly-sweet dance numbers involving talking flowers and a climax revolving around a magic thumb war.

4 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' (2018)

Director: Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

Having grown discontent with her game, Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) fights with a player, resulting in the steering wheel of her game, Sugar Rush, getting damaged and her game unplugged. To get a new wheel, she and Ralph (John C. Reilly) travel to the internet to purchase one on eBay. While Ralph becomes an internet sensation to raise money, Vanellope finds herself drawn to a more edgy racing game called Slaughter Race.

As befitting any Disney film, Ralph Breaks the Internet is a technical marvel, but the story is insulting to the original Wreck-It Ralph. Despite spending the whole first movie trying to become a recognized racer in her game, Vanellope is now happy to abandon it for another - she even sings a terrible song about it! Beyond Vanellope, the film also wastes beloved side characters like Felix (Jack McBrayer) and Calhoun (Jane Lynch). Ralph Breaks the Internet relies on the most basic of internet humor and focuses too much on Disney's other properties.

3 'Eight Crazy Nights' (2018)

Director: Seth Kearsley

Davey Stone (Adam Sandler) is an alcoholic wreck who is arrested after refusing to pay his bill at a Chinese Restaurant. He is sentenced to community service as a referee for youth basketball under his old coach, Whitey (Adam Sandler), with the condition that if he commits any more crimes, he'll be sentenced to ten years in prison. Despite Whitey's best efforts and re-uniting with his childhood sweetheart, Davey's self-destructive tendencies continue to push people away from him.

Eight Crazy Nights possesses truly gorgeous hand-drawn animation provided by many artists who worked on The Iron Giant; sadly, it lacks that movie's heart. Eight Crazy Nights is awful and full of crass humor, including racial stereotypes and feces-eating deer. Davey is also much too unlikable as a protagonist, to the point where the audience wants to see him thrown in jail, and Whitey's voice is nails-on-a-chalkboard levels of pain.

2 'The Thief and the Cobbler' (1993)

Director: Richard Williams

Within the Golden City, a cobbler named Tack has a run-in with an unsuccessful thief that results in the Grand Vizier, Zigzag (Vincent Price), getting injured. He is spared execution by Princess Yum-Yum (Sara Crowe), whose soft spot for him threatens to disrupt Zigzag's plans to take over the city. Meanwhile, the Thief breaks into the palace and sets his sights on three golden balls that protect the city from danger.

The Thief and the Cobbler had a thirty-year production and was meant to be Richard Williams' masterpiece; instead, it has gone down in history as a cautionary tale about perfectionism. Visually, it's stunning, containing some of the most trippy and fluid animation ever put to screen. However, The Thief and the Cobbler's story and characters are paper-thin, and much of that gorgeous animation seems to exist for its own sake rather than any narrative reason.

1 'The Emoji Movie' (2017)

Director: Tony Leondis

Gene (T.J. Miller) is a meh Emoji who lives inside the phone of a boy named Alex (Jake T. Austin) but has an unusual ability to mimic multiple expressions besides meh. After he accidentally wrecks one of Alex's texts, he is targeted for termination by the lead Emoji, Smiler (Maya Rudolph). Teaming up with former popular Emoji Hi-5 (James Corden) and a hacker named Jailbreak (Anna Faris), Gene makes his way to the cloud to fix himself before Alex has his phone reset.

No amount of gorgeous Sony animation could save The Emoji Movie from going down in flames as one of the worst animated movies ever made. Besides having a recycled plot and flat characters, the jokes are the most simple ones imaginable (take a guess what kind of jokes the Poop Emoji makes), and it's a shameless product placement for Sony. Worse still, Sony chose to focus on it over a stylized adaptation of Popeye.

