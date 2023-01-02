To many, animation is thought of as "just for kids," which couldn't be more wrong. Animation, and its many forms, can be an amazing medium to tell a story through, and has generated some of the best films throughout history.

It's a medium that allows filmmakers the opportunity to take chances they otherwise wouldn't be able to (or, at least, not easily), and share stories with the world they would never get to see. And while it's true that many find themselves geared toward children, they can be entertaining for everyone watching. Whether it's Spider-Man trying to find his place in the multiverse, a story based on Chinese lore, or one about chickens growing up, there's something for everyone.

'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse'

In the follow-up to the smash-hit 2018 film, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) teams back up with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) as they head out to explore the multiverse. There they meet a cavalcade of different Spider-People, and together they must help protect the multiverse from a looming threat. However, if they can't agree on how to do this, it may be too late.

While the first film did an incredible job of introducing fans to a myriad of multidimensional Spider-People coming to Miles' world, it'll be great to see him venture into the multiverse and meet even more. Between the amazing animation style and the smart, witty writing, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is bound to be another huge success.

Release Date: June 2, 2023

'Coyote vs. Acme'

These classic Looney Tunes characters are making their way to the big screen in this new live-action/computer-animated legal comedy. After the many failed attempts to get the Roadrunner, Wile E. Coyote decides it's not his fault... it's ACME's, and all the malfunctioning products they've sold him over the years. So, he hires a human lawyer (Will Forte) to take them to court.

Coyote vs. ACME tells you exactly what you're getting in the title. It'll be interesting to see this completely different take on the story, and to see the Coyote finally going after the ACME Corporation, and it's CEO, played by John Cena.

Release Date: July 21, 2023

'Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget'

In this long-awaited sequel, Ginger and Rocky are living a peaceful life after the events of the first film, but, when their daughter Molly flees the island for the mainland, Ginger and Rocky must go after her to save her, and all of chicken-kind, from being turned into chicken nuggets by the nefarious Dr. Fry.

The original Chicken Run has been lauded over the last 22 years, so it's surprising it's taken this long to get another. And audiences will need to prepare themselves as the voice cast has changed, with Zachary Levi replacing Mel Gibson as Rocky, and Thandiwe Newton replacing Julia Sawalha as Ginger.

Release Date: November 10, 2023

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Mario (Chris Pratt) must team up with Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) to help save his brother Luigi (Charlie Day), and the entire Mushroom Kingdom, from the ruthless, fire-breathing leader of the Koopas, King Bowser (Jack Black).

This film looks like it'll be a fun ride. The animation looks awesome, most of the voices fit pretty well, and we get a bunch of great Mario tie-ins, like his battle with Donkey Kong, Mario in the Tanooki suit, and even a Mario Kart race. There's even a quick glimpse of a herd of multicolored Yoshis running around, which is very exciting.

Release Date: April 7, 2023

'The Monkey King'

While not much is known about the actual plot of the film, what is known is that The Monkey King is based on the classic Chinese novel, Journey to the West, which inspired Dragon Ball. According to the short synopsis, the Monkey King has his staff stolen by the Dragon King, and so he sets off to get it back.

Journey to the West tells the story of a group seeking Buddhist texts across Asia. It's obvious this film will be a creative interpretation of that, but will we see versions of characters like Piggy or the Sand Fairy? That's unclear, but this film has a lot of great potential, coming from such a wonderful story.

Release Date: TBA

'Shrek 5'

While there are no plot details yet for the upcoming fifth Shrek film, it is rumored to be taking place several years after Shrek Forever After. Could fans see Shrek and Fiona dealing with three teenage ogres? Or will it go in some completely different direction?

With the success of the new Puss in Boots movie, it'll probably be just a matter of time before we hear some updates on this, as it would be smart to strike while the iron is hot. And hopefully they'll get the same team to work on this one and create a great, new story.

Release Date: May 20, 2023

'Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham'

Based on the Elseworlds story of the same name, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham takes a Lovecraft-ian turn as Bruce Wayne is an adventurer in 1920s Gotham City, who uncovers an ancient evil. He must take on this horrifying being that threatens his home before it destroys the entire world.

This is a great choice to turn into an animated movie, as it's not a story that many people talk about, but is one of the best Batman Elseworlds stories ever made. Fans will get some great characters in this film, like Ra's al Ghul, Etrigan the Demon, Nightwing, Oracle, and even Mr. Freeze.

Release Date: Spring 2023

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem tells the origins of the Turtles, four brothers who, after years of living a sheltered life from the human world and learning ninjitsu, finally travel to the surface in an attempt to fit in as normal teenagers. They meet a new friend in April O'Neil, and must take on a notorious crime syndicate and an army of mutants.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg lend their comedic sensibilities to this new interpretation of the Ninja Turtles. It's being said that the animation style will be a 2-D style animation with CG, similar to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which sounds absolutely amazing. And, for the first time ever in the franchise, the Turtles will be voiced by actual teenagers, in an attempt to create true authenticity.

Release Date: August 4, 2023

'Trolls 3'

Plot details for Trolls 3 are virtually non-existent. But from what we do know, the rainbow-colored creatures will come together for a family reunion, voiced once again by Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake as they return for the new chapter in hit DreamWorks franchise.

It was teased during the 2022 Licensing Expo, where it teased a new, unnamed female character. Trolls 3 will return to theaters after missing that release for Trolls World Tour, and will likely see Poppy and Branch on some sort of epic adventure. So, with less than a year until the release, be on the lookout for more details to come.

Release Date: November 17, 2023

'10 Lives'

10 Lives is about a cat named Beckett who has taken his nine lives for granted. So, when he finally, and carelessly, loses his last life, he makes a plea with the Gatekeeper, who agrees to restore all of his lives and send him back to Earth. But Beckett doesn't know that in each of those lives, he will take on a different form and, hopefully, learn some lessons along the way.

While sounding similar to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, it's pretty obvious that 10 Lives is going a very different direction. The film is taking the idea of reincarnation and applying it to an animal in a way that should be easy for kids to understand, in a bold and respectable way.

Release Date: August 24, 2023

