More often than not, a great screenplay can be the difference between a good film and a great one. Some genres can neglect that fact, especially in a medium like animation. Given their inherently visual format, many animated films make the mistake of focusing more on the animation and perceptual elements rather than developing a unique story or characters. But over the last 20+ years, animated films have provided some of the best scripts for not just the medium, but for film overall.

Studios such as Pixar, Sony, Warner Bros., and Disney have created films that have not only left a lasting legacy with their audiences but to critics that champion animation as not just a genre for kids. Films such as these are built from scripts that push the boundaries of what an animated movie could look like, what it can sound like, and the types of stories it can tell.

10 'Zootopia' (2016)

Written by Jared Bush & Phil Johnston

While Walt Disney Animation Studios is known primarily for classic fairy tales, in 2016 they released probably their most modern and mature film yet - which is saying a lot, considering it still stars a cast of talking animals. In the world of Zootopia, where animals rule and humans never happened, rookie bunny cop Judy Hopps (Gennifer Goodwin) is on the hunt to track down a missing otter while uncovering a sinister conspiracy.

While the film still has the hallmarks of a classic Disney film, with a positive tone, lighthearted humor, and a happy ending, it still presents a startling allegory for race relations. The predators in the city of Zootopia are treated like second-class citizens and are subject to prejudices from the herbivore population. Since its release, this allegory has only gotten more relevant, and the script lays out that metaphor in a manner that’s easy enough for younger audiences to understand and smart enough for adult audiences to recognize.

9 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' (2021)

Written by Mike Rianda & Jeff Rowe

With unforgettable characters, a quirky tone, and a visual style all its own, The Mitchells vs. the Machines is easily the best non-Spider-Verse film made by Sony Animation. The Mitchells are a dysfunctional family driving their wannabe filmmaker daughter Katie (Abbi Jacobson) to college. On the road, they’ll have to deal with the typical road trip problems—bad food, cheap roadside attractions, the pains of leaving family behind and surviving a robot apocalypse.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines has one of the strongest animated scripts of the last 20 years, with a well-developed villain, hilarious comedy, and a heartbreaking dynamic between Katie and her father Rick (Danny McBride). Their relationship is on the rocks, with neither side really understanding each other with flawed but understandable perspectives. Of course, every member of the Mitchell clan has their own distinct personality and approach to life that progresses the story along and helps make this film so much fun to watch.

8 'Shrek 2' (2004)

Written by Andrew Adamson, Joe Stillman, J. David Stem & David N. Weiss

While the first Shrek film was already a cult classic, Shrek 2 is regarded by many fans as one of the greatest animated comedies ever made. Shrek 2 follows the immediate aftermath of the first film, with Shrek (Mike Myers) and Fiona (Cameron Diaz) happily married. But as soon as the honeymoon ends, Fiona is summoned back to her home kingdom to see her parents - neither of whom, especially her father (John Cleese), are expecting her to be married to an ogre.

The script for Shrek 2 takes everything the first film created and builds upon it so well, that it became the template for the rest of the franchise. Shrek and Fiona’s relationship is beautifully expanded, Donkey’s jokes never miss, and new characters such as Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) and the Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders) fit into the narrative like a glove. Though the film is a silly comedy poking fun at the likes of Disney, it never loses its sincere tone and genuine care for the well-being of its characters.

7 'Inside Out' (2015)

Written by Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve & Josh Cooley

Pixar has practically built its brand on bringing inanimate objects such as cars and toys to life, but what if emotions themselves were alive? Inside the head of 11-year-old Riley Anderson (Kaitlyn Dias), her core emotions - Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Bill Hader), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling) - navigate her through life. The setting and characters are among the most creative for any animated film, combining real-life science with imaginative animation.

While Inside Out has a core narrative of Joy and Sadness going on a wild adventure around Riley’s mind after they’re dispatched from headquarters, the subtext of the narrative is even more compelling. Joy wants to keep Riley happy all day, essentially tries to control who Riley is, and struggles to understand what Sadness’ purpose is. But in a world where sadness can be frowned upon or seen as something to be prevented, Inside Out argues that sometimes, being sad can be extremely healthy.

6 'Up' (2009)

Written by Pete Docter & Bob Peterson

After making an epic sci-fi adventure with WALL-E, Pixar’s next offering was a decidedly smaller-scaled, yet no less adventurous affair. Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner), an old man seeking to fulfill a promise to his late wife, ties an enormous number of balloons to his chimney. Floating his house down to South America, he has an adventure with a stowaway scout (Jordan Nagai), talking dogs, a giant bird, and even meets his childhood hero, Charles Muntz (Christopher Plummer).

The premise of Up is delightfully imaginative and keeps a whimsical tone throughout. And yet, despite how silly the plot can sometimes get, at the heart of it all is the story of a man dealing with his regrets and learning to let go of lost dreams to find new ones. The first ten minutes alone are famous for bringing people to tears. It became one of only several animated films nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars and became the second animated film in history to be nominated for Best Picture, more than establishing itself as a modern classic.

5 'WALL-E' (2008)

Written by Andrew Stanton & Pete Docter

For an animated film with main characters that don’t speak, WALL-E sure has an engaging script. By the year 2805, humanity has left the Earth covered in waste and garbage. The only inhabitant present is a defective robot named WALL-E (Ben Burtt). Originally designed to clean up trash, he spends his days making piles of garbage, collecting human knick-knacks, and tending to his pet cockroach. But after doing this routine for 700 years, WALL-E winds up on an intergalactic adventure aboard the last strainer carrying what’s left of humanity and falls in love with a far more advanced robot named EVE (Elissa Knight).

WALL-E balances several topics in its narrative, from environmental destruction and preservation to corporate mismanagement, human inaction, and the role of nostalgia in our lives. Despite balancing many complex themes, it still retains its primary focus on the love story between two silent robots, creating a truly universal narrative as a result.

4 'Ratatouille' (2007)

Written by Brad Bird

One of three films made for Pixar by legendary director Brad Bird, Ratatouille might just be his best script yet. Famous chef Auguste Gusteau (Brad Garrett) has inspired the best chefs in France, none more so than little Remy (Patton Oswalt). The problem is that Remy’s a rat whose family disregards his dream and who humans treat as nothing more than a pest. But when he travels to Paris and becomes acquainted with garbage boy Linguini (Lou Romano), they strike up a partnership that might just change French cuisine forever.

Films about cooking are not seen nearly as often in animated films compared to live-action, but Ratatouille more than fills that niche. The consequences the characters face for their actions are refreshingly realistic, but it never loses its optimistic tone. It follows along with a message that’s sobering yet inspiring at the same time - not everyone can be a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere.

3 'The Lego Movie' (2014)

Written by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

In a world made out of Lego bricks and mini-figures, simple-minded, ordinary construction worker Emmet (Chris Pratt) finds himself on a wacky, whirlwind adventure to save the world from the evil Lord Business (Will Ferrell). Teaming up with an assortment of quirky, original, and branded characters, Emmett discovers there is much, much more to his world than he ever realized.

Much of the humorous tone and story of The Lego Movie reads like it was made up by a child, and in an ingenious third-act twist, the film reveals that it actually was. While up to that point, it felt like a smart kids' film, it’s at this point that the film goes much, much deeper than most films based on toys. Beyond the superficial references to the brand itself, The Lego Movie dares to look at why Legos are beloved in the first place and embraces open thinking and the power of imagination over perceived perfection.

2 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Written by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman

Many superhero properties have attempted the multiverse over the last few years, but nobody has managed to reach the level of critical success that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has. On an alternate Earth, teenager Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is bitten by a radioactive spider, giving him the powers of Spider-Man. But when evil forces begin to unravel the universe, Miles must team up with the Spider heroes of other dimensions to save his own world.

Every alternate version of Spider-Man brings a unique flavor to the movie's dialogue, tone, and animation style, and helps serve the plot in a way that doesn’t detract from the main story. Into the Spider-Verse avoids the trap of expansive multiverse narratives by focusing on Miles’ struggles to live up not only to his parents’ expectations but the mantle of Spider-Man itself. Never has “with great power comes great responsibility” felt more impactful.

1 'Anomalisa' (2015)

Written by Charlie Kaufman

Anomalisa is a decidedly different kind of animated film, being a stop-motion drama written and directed by absurdist filmmaker Charlie Kaufman. It revolves around customer service expert Michal Stone (David Thewlis), an Englishman on a trip to promote his latest book at a hotel in Ohio. Living with the Fregoli delusion, where he sees everyone (including his family) with an identical face and voice, Michael’s world begins to change when he meets a unique young woman named Lisa (Jennifer Jason Leigh).

Many animated films made for adults tend to focus almost exclusively on telling jokes that are not appropriate for kids. But Anomalisa goes for a radically different approach, instead using its animation to tell a story with some very adult themes. With only three voice actors, it is a quiet, intimate story about depression and alienation, and how some people are unable to form meaningful connections with others. It’s not exactly a fun watch, but it’s engaging nonetheless.

