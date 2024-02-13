It's not exactly a secret that the Academy Awards have a strange bias against nominating animated films. For the most part, animated movies have simply been relegated to their stand-alone award, which didn't even exist until 2001. Animation has little opportunity to branch out and earn even a nomination for other categories, no matter how deserving it may be. However, some animated films prove themselves to be so beloved and acclaimed that they break out, earning deserved nominations with the chance to compete and win against their live-action counterparts.

The rare animated films that break into other awards categories wind up being some of the best that the genre has to offer. A few even found themselves up for the highest honor, earning the elusive Best Picture nomination. Fans can only hope that the list of animated films that enchant and make an impact at the Academy Awards finds a way to grow, especially after the 5 nominees for Best Animated Feature this year don't have nominations in any other category between them.

10 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Academy Awards: 2

One of the defining and most successful films from Disney's Renaissance era, Beauty at the Beast was the first feature-length animated film to make massive strides in terms of Academy Award nominations. Adapted from the classic fairy tale, the film follows Belle, a young woman who finds herself a resident in a mysterious beast's castle. While initially hesitant about this sudden change in her life, Belle eventually warms up to the Beast, finding the true beauty of his inner character.

Beauty and the Beast made history by becoming the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture. Even more impressive is the fact it achieved the coveted recognition back when the category had only five nominees. Sadly, it lost to another cultural phenomenon, The Silence of the Lambs. The film would end up with six nominations, winning two awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song. To this day, the film has tied the record for the highest amount of nominations that an animated film has received from the Academy Awards.

9 'Shrek' (2001)

Academy Awards: 1

Shrek was a massive phenomenon upon its release, completely changing and revolutionizing the landscape for animated feature films as a whole with its satirical deconstruction of classic fairy tales. The film tells the story of Shrek, a reclusive ogre voiced by Mike Myers, who enjoys his daily routine of scaring villagers and relaxing in his swamp hut. However, he soon finds himself on an unexpected quest to save Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) from a fire-breathing dragon while accompanied by a talkative donkey (Eddie Murphy).

While only receiving two nominations, Shrek still made a massive impact on the Academy Awards, not only during the actual awards but in the lead-up to the nominations. The year Shrek was nominated was the first year featuring the award for Best Animated Feature, with the grumpy green ogre becoming the first-ever winner in the category. It would also pick up a respectable nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, where it would lose out to the eventual Best Picture winner, A Beautiful Mind.

8 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Academy Awards: 2

Pixar is easily considered one of the most revolutionary and game-changing studios in the medium, showing the world exactly what was possible with feature-length 3d animation. Many of their films since the very beginning have been massively successful in the eyes of critics and audiences, so it makes sense that this love would also spread to The Academy. While the studio received nominations for films like the original Toy Story and Monster's Inc., The Incredibles marks a notable shift in love from the Academy.

On top of the nomination and win for Best Animated Feature, The Incredibles secured three other Oscar nominations for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Original Screenplay. Of these other three nominations, it won Best Sound Editing, while it would lose out Best Sound Mixing to the musician biopic Ray and Best Original Screenplay to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The Incredibles was Pixar's second consecutive Best Animated Feature win, cementing the studio as the leading force in animation for years to come.

7 'The Polar Express' (2004)

Academy Award Nominations: 2

While the movie is nowadays only remembered for its strange, uncanny valley visuals, The Polar Express made waves among the academy thanks to the groundbreaking technology used and the goodwill of director Robert Zemeckis. Different than every other animated feature at the time, the film made use of motion capture as a tool for its animation, creating lifelike models of the characters creating then-unprecedented realism in animation. However, while seen as a positive in some areas, this style would also end up holding the film back nomination-wise.

At this time, the Academy viewed this motion capture style of animation as nothing more than an extension of live-action, not nominating the film for the Best Animated Feature category. However, other aspects of the film were still beloved by the Academy, and the film even got more nominations than other Best Animated Feature nominees from that year, including Shrek 2 and Shark Tale, a notorious flop that year. The Polar Express earned nominations for Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Original Song, although it would end up going home empty-handed.

6 'Ratatouille' (2007)

Academy Awards: 1

Following up on Pixar and director Brad Bird's previous academy success with The Incredibles, Ratatouille charmed the Academy even more so with its mature and heartfelt message of inclusion and talent. Ratatouille proved once again that Pixar was the master of 3d computer animation, especially after Pixar's previous film, Cars, failed to make a splash at the Academy Awards and broke the studio's Best Animated Feature streak, losing to Happy Feet.

Impressively, Ratatouille received five separate nominations at the 80th Academy Awards. It only won the singular award for Best Animated Feature, but its array of other nominations proved its high praise among the Academy. The film received acknowledgments for Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Original Score, and even Best Original Screenplay. Ratatouille got more nominations than the Best Picture-nominated Juno from the same year! Had there been ten Best Picture slots in 2007, then Remy would've easily found himself among the top nominees.

5 'Wall-E' (2008)

Academy Awards: 1

One of the crowning achievements and most beloved films from Pixar's library, Wall-E is still considered one of the most critically acclaimed animated movies of all time and subsequently made massive waves at the Academy Awards. Ironically, however, while the film found massive success when compared to other animated films, its snubbing in certain categories would leave an impact that would change the entire awards show forever.

Wall-E earned six Oscar nominations, tied with Beauty and the Beast for the most nominations for an animated film, including Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Original Score, and Best Original Screenplay. However, it was the film's snub for Best Picture (alongside The Dark Knight) that would put into motion a change towards the Best Picture award as a whole. The backlash prompted the Academy to increase the number of nominations for Best Picture from 5 to 10, a decision that still holds to this day and is a perfect indicator of how beloved the film was and still is.

4 'Up' (2009)

Academy Awards: 2

Immediately benefitting from the change to Best Picture, Pixar's Up used its reputation as an emotional animated powerhouse to secure several nominations at the 82nd Academy Awards. Even 15 years after its release, Up is still widely considered one of the most heartwrenching and resonating films from Pixar's all-star lineup. Its pristine reputation is further enhanced by its strong showing at the Oscars.

Up received five nominations, including Best Picture, becoming the second animated film to be nominated in the category. On top of this recognition, it also received nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, and, of course, Best Animated Feature. Of its five nominations, Up took home two Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score, being the first of only two Pixar films to win the award for Original Score.

3 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Academy Awards: 2

The climactic then-finale of the Toy Story saga, Toy Story 3 elevated the characters and story of Pixar's premiere franchise to new heights in the eyes of the Academy. While the franchise had received nominations before this point, the third entry's more mature and tear-jerking qualities helped it strike a chord with voters, akin to the other Pixar films like Up and Wall-E.

Toy Story 3 is the third and currently final animated film to be nominated for Best Picture, alongside four other mentions: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song, Best Sound Editing, and Best Adapted Screenplay. While it would, of course, take home the award for Best Animated Feature, it also secured a win for Best Original Song for Randy Newman's "We Belong Together." The Toy Story franchise continued with an unnecessary fourth film, but its lukewarm reception by the Academy just further proves Woody's story should've ended with chapter three.

2 'Kubo and the Two Strings' (2016)

Academy Award Nominations: 2

The Academy often has a clear enjoyment for the masterfully crafted world of stop-motion animation. While many other stop-motion animated movies have been nominated in the past, such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, 2016's Kubo and the Two Strings is the greatest example of this love. Despite Kubo's box office failure, the craft and mastery on display were simply too powerful for the Academy, resulting in its nominations at the 89 Academy Awards.

Kubo received two nominations, one for Best Animated Feature, where it would lose out to Disney's Zootopia, and much more notably, a nomination for Best Visual Effects. Kubo became the second animated film nominated for this award, after The Nightmare Before Christmas, and competed against massive high-budget blockbusters such as Rogue One, Doctor Strange, and The Jungle Book. It's a testament to just how beautiful and mesmerizing the visuals in Kubo are that it managed to earn a nomination despite its completely different medium and its financial failures.

1 'Flee' (2021)

Academy Award Nominations: 2

A film that is completely different tonally and execution-wise than nearly every other animated film out there, Flee's mixture of animation with a powerful documentary narrative made for one of the best recent animated experiences. The film uses animation to create powerful and distinctive visuals for the story of Amin Nawabi, a homosexual Afghanistani refugee who arrived in Denmark as a young child. His story is equal parts enthralling and emotional, and the academy found themselves floored by the ingenuity that Flee took to tell this story.

Flee earned nominations at the 94th Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature, Best International Feature, and Best Documentary Feature. Flee is one of only two animated films to be nominated for Best International Feature, the other being Waltz with Bashir, and is the only animated film to ever be nominated for Best Documentary Feature. The fact that animated films are still able to achieve new milestone nominations in the modern era of filmmaking shows that the medium is not only thriving but continues to evolve in dynamic and interesting ways.

