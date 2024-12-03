Although it is sometimes unfairly seen as a genre intended for younger children, animation is a medium that simply provides a different opportunity to tell stories. There is nothing about animation itself that is inherently childish, as it simply provides a means to tell a story that couldn’t have been achievable in live-action. Although many of the animated films that have become blockbusters have been aimed at more youthful audiences, such as the Despicable Me and Kung Fu Panda franchises, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t a ton of great animated films that offer a more mature experience.

Animation is a medium that offers many opportunities, and hopefully will continue to gain more respect within the industry. Animation is often not very commercial, and can easily fall within the arthouse genre. Here are the ten most thrilling animated movies, ranked.

10 ‘Sleeping Beauty’ (1959)

Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman, Clyde Geronimi, Les Clark, and Eric Larson

Sleeping Beauty was an incredible step forward for Walt Disney Animation that showed how radically the studio had evolved since their origins. While early projects like Dumbo and Snow White and the Seven Dwarves were notable for their incredible music and artful design, Sleeping Beauty had arguably the most electrifying pace; even when compared to modern animation, the impressive action scene that ends the film still holds up. The design of the dragon and Evil Queen were some of the most horrifying images to ever appear in a Disney film, as they lacked the more comical aspects that would become prominent within the subsequent decades.

Sleeping Beauty is not inherently aimed at children, as it harkens back to the darker origins of many modern fairy tales. Ironically, the “live-action” remake made by Disney recently, titled Maleficent, was not nearly as intense or thrilling as the animated classic from 1959.

9 ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (2018)

Directed by Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a film that managed to fix the “superhero fatigue” problem because it was told in a radically different way. While audiences had already seen origin stories for Peter Parker that starred Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse drew in heroes from multiple different timelines in order to create an exciting crossover adventure story.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is among the few superhero movies that actually managed to pull off the “multiverse” concept, as the film reckons with how challenging it is for Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) to reckon with his lack of individuality within a larger, and more dangerous universe. Additionally, the presence of Wilson Fisk (Liev Schreiber) offers one of the scariest Spider-Man villains since Willem Dafoe’s role as Norman Osborn in the original Sam Raimi film from 2002.

8 ‘Ghost in the Shell’ (1995)

Directed by Mamoru Oshii

Ghost in the Shell is an all-time great science fiction classic that addressed the fundamental fears about artificial intelligence growing sentient. Although science fiction masterpieces like The Terminator and Blade Runner had hinted at the origins of artificial intelligence being integrated within normal society, Ghost in the Shell examines how terrifying it can be when they become indistinguishable from mortal human beings.

Ghost in the Shell is structured like a classic neo-noir mystery, and does a great job at exacerbating the tension before the final twist is revealed. Japanese animation tends to include more violence, and Ghost in the Shell certainly has some disturbing moments. Although it became the start of a fairly significant franchise, which included both a sequel and a live-action remake starring Scarlett Johansson, the original Ghost in the Shell still holds up as the most thrilling installment in the series.

7 ‘A Scanner Darkly’ (2006)

Directed by Richard Linklater

A Scanner Darkly was a radical experiment by the legendary director Richard Linklater, who is best known for making slice-of-life films like Dazed and Confused and the Before trilogy. Linklater’s second animated film (after Waking Life) is based on a Phillip K. Dick novel, and follows an undercover agent (Keanu Reeves) as he attempts to infiltrate a drug ring.

A Scanner Darkly examines the horror of drug abuse, and uses creative images of body horror to examine the full extent of addiction and its ghastly ramifications. However, the film is also an indictment of the law enforcement systems that make it more challenging for former addicts to find rehabilitation. It’s easily the most politically minded film within Linklater’s entire catalog, and uses the inventive style of rotoscoping to make its strange and unusual story feel even more thrilling than it would have been otherwise.

6 ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ (2022)

Directed by Joel Crawford

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is a film that radically changed up the formula of the Shrek franchise in order to become a swashbuckling adventure. While the first Puss in Boots film from 2011 was a charming origin story for the charismatic feline voiced by Antonio Banderas in the Shrek series, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was an epic fantasy adventure that examined the threat of death, which is embodied by a wolf.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish pushed the medium forward, as it featured stylized animation that felt inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Banderas is perhaps best known for playing action heroes in neo-westerns like Mask of Zorro and Desperado, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish certainly replicates that consistently exciting style. Even for those who have never seen a Shrek film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish stands on its own as a great adventure.

5 ‘Princess Mononoke’ (1997)

Directed by Hayoa Miyazaki

Princess Mononoke is one of the many masterpieces directed by Hayoa Miyazaki, but it is certainly the most action-centric. While earlier Miyazaki films like My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service were specifically aimed at showing children interacting with the fantasy world, Princess Mononoke examines a deep portion of Japanese mythology that feels more elemental, as there is a reason that these stories are passed down.

Every creature and character in Princess Mononoke is beautifully designed, as the scale of the film rivals live-action epics like The Lord of the Rings or Lawrence of Arabia. While there is certainly the intention to tell a timeless story that can be rediscovered by multiple generations, Princess Mononoke also has a very critical message about the importance of preserving the natural environment that is even more relevant today than it was during the film’s initial release.

4 ‘The Iron Giant’ (1999)

Directed by Brad Bird

The Iron Giant was the directorial debut of Brad Bird, a legend within the animation medium who would go on to direct The Incredibles and Ratatouille. While The Iron Giant was not a very successful film when it was first released, it has managed to become a cult classic because of the mature ways in which it tackles growing up.

The Iron Giant is an essential film about loneliness, as it examines how outsiders who feel ostracized by society at large can end up finding each other. Although the film is largely a charming story about the nature of friendship, any instance in which the titular giant (voiced by Vin Diesel in a surprisingly emotional performance) is in danger is genuinely upsetting. As with many of Bird’s films, The Iron Giant shows that just because a story is told through the perspective of a child does not mean that it is exclusively intended for a younger audience.

3 ‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’ (1993)

Directed by Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is one of the best superhero movies ever made, regardless of medium. Serving as a continuation of the universe that had been initiated in the groundbreaking show Batman: The Animated Series, the film finally tells the origin story of the Dark Knight by showing Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) reckoning his past as he begins to fall in love with an enigmatic woman.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm contains the same mature, neo-noir style that had made the animated series so excellent, and becomes even more thrilling thanks to an appearance by Mark Hamill’s version of the Joker. Although it does not reach the same level of violence as The Dark Knight or The Batman, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm unpacks some uncomfortable truths about Bruce’s psychology, and how challenging it will be for him to ever have to open up to someone else.

2 ‘Watership Down’ (1978)

Directed by Martin Rosen and John Hubley

Watership Down is easily among the most disturbing animated films ever made, as it completely inverts what types of stories audiences would normally associate with the medium. The concept of animals with human-like expressions and features has been critical to the development of animation ever since the early Walt Disney Animated shorts and Looney Toons stories, but Watership Down traps these kind-hearted creatures in a ruthless battle for survival.

Although it does present a strong message about the importance of respecting the sanctity of life, Watership Down is not a film that is intended for younger children, and may even be difficult to watch for adults (particularly pet lovers). Beyond the fact that it is a violent, cruel thriller, Watership Down is unflinchingly cynical about the possibility of rivals coming together to form a truce in a way that most animation is not.

1 ‘Coraline’ (2009)

Directed by Henry Selick

Coraline is the defining masterpiece of director Henry Selick, who is best known for creating an all-time holiday classic with A Nightmare Before Christmas. Based on the acclaimed Neil Gaiman book of the same name, Coraline is a film that examines a coming-of-age story with some of the most terrifying fantasy creatures in the history of animation.

Coraline operates with a dreamlike logic that makes it challenging to completely comprehend on an initial viewing, as there are many subtle hints and unearthed metaphors that are only recognizable to those who have watched the film multiple times. There may be a lot of films that use dreaming as a plot device, Coraline is one of the few that actually captures what it is like to be inside of a terrifying nightmare. A recent theatrical re-release only proved that Coraline had captured the imagination of a generation.

