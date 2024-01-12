Animated films are a beloved genre that has captured the hearts of audiences of all ages. With their enchanting visuals, endearing characters, and captivating storylines, these films have the power to transport viewers to fantastical worlds and leave them with a sense of wonder and joy. However, not all animated films are created equal, and some can be lengthy, which is quite a commitment for audiences who are usually busy.

Whether it's a family movie night or a Sunday night binge, finding an animated movie that fits all bills can be difficult. But thanks to the vast range of content to raid, there are now animated movies you can finish in just under an hour and a half. From whimsical tales of adventure to heartwarming stories of friendship, these films, while short, are sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone who watches them. Get ready to be transported to some of the most enchanting animated worlds ever created.

10 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Runtime: 89 minutes

After their mother died in an air raid attack, Seita, a young boy, and his little sister Setsuko are left to fend for themselves amidst the chaos and devastation of war. Their journey is a desperate struggle for survival as they face hunger, sickness, and profound loss while seeking refuge in an abandoned bomb shelter. The film beautifully captures their innocence amidst the harsh realities of war, highlighting themes of resilience, sacrifice, and the devastating impact of conflict on innocent lives.

A heart-wrenching animated film that provides a poignant exploration of humanity's capacity for compassion and perseverance in even the darkest times, Grave of the Fireflies is just 89 minutes long and is an experience no one should deny themselves.

9 'The Lion King' (1994)

Runtime: 88 minutes

A Disney classic with exquisite visuals, incredible vocal performances, and a soundtrack that people still cherish to this day, The Lion King showcases the struggle for power and the coming-of-age journey of Simba, a young lion prince. Set in the African savannah, this Shakespearean-inspired tale follows Simba's transition from an adventurous and carefree cub to a reluctant king burdened by his father's untimely death at the hands of his treacherous uncle, Scar.

The film is just 88 minutes long and is one of the highest-rated animated films of all time. Make sure to get your tissue boxes as you experience this heartwarming yet tragic story that explores themes of loss, identity, family bonds, and redemption.

8 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Runtime: 87 minutes

Mr. Fox, a cunning and audacious creature, leads a double life as a loving husband and father to his wife Felicity and their young son Ash. Tired of his mundane existence, Mr. Fox embarks on daring heists to steal food from the three villainous farmers: Boggis, Bunce, and Bean, threatening not only the survival of his family but also the entire animal community living nearby.

One of the better movies directed by Wes Anderson, Fantastic Mr. Fox is an animated adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved children's book of the same name. The film is only 87 minutes long and features one of the best lines in Anderson's filmography: "That's just weak songwriting! You wrote a bad song, Petey!"

7 'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988)

Runtime: 86 minutes

While Studio Ghibli's Grave of the Fireflies stands #2 on this list, My Neighbor Totoro stands first in comfort movies. The film features two young sisters, Satsuki and Mei, who encounter magical creatures called "totoros" – gentle forest spirits that can only be seen by children with pure hearts. As the sisters befriend these enchanting beings, they embark on fascinating adventures filled with innocence and imagination.

While the film is only 86 minutes long, audiences feel overwhelmed by Totoro's cuteness, heartfelt story, stunning animation, and profound themes such as the power of childhood wonder and the importance of family bonds.

6 'Perfect Blue' (1997)

Runtime: 81 minutes

A detour from the usual heart-warming or heartwrenching animated films, Perfect Blue delves into the dark realms of obsessions, identity, and blurred lines between reality and fantasy. The story follows Mima Kirigoe, a former pop idol who embarks on an acting career but finds herself engulfed in a nightmarish hell. As her world starts to unravel, she becomes tormented by a stalker who mirrors her every move online, leading to a series of disturbing events that challenge her perception of self.

A horror satire on celebrity culture, Perfect Blue is an 81-minute adventure that still feels relevant to this day. The film comments on grave aspects such as exploitation, impersonation, and unhealthy parasocial relationships.

5 'Dumbo' (1941)

Runtime: 81 minutes

In Dumbo, we are transported into the magical and heartwarming tale of a young elephant different from all the others. Set in a circus backdrop during the Great Depression, this timeless classic follows the journey of Dumbo, a timid and socially outcast baby elephant with unusually large ears.

Plagued by relentless ridicule from his fellow circus performers and spectators alike, Dumbo's life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers that his oversized ears have bestowed him with the ability to fly. With themes centered around acceptance, friendship, and believing in oneself against all odds, Dumbo became Disney's most successful film of the 1940s and is just 81 minutes long.

4 'Toy Story' (1995)

Runtime: 81 minutes

In the groundbreaking animated film Toy Story, viewers are introduced to a charming world where toys come to life when humans are not around. The story follows the beloved toy cowboy Woody and his unexpected rivalry with a shiny new spaceman action figure named Buzz Lightyear, who threatens to take over Woody's place as the favorite toy in their owner Andy's room.

As tensions rise between them, Woody devises a plan to get rid of Buzz, but an unforeseen turn of events leads them on an unpredictable adventure outside of Andy's house. Just 81 minutes long, Toy Story broke the mold as the first computer-animated movie. The franchise became an unstoppable crusade with four follow-up films, many TV series, holiday specials, and short films.

3 'I Lost My Body' (2019)

Runtime: 81 minutes

I Lost My Body follows the journey of a dismembered hand that mysteriously escapes from a laboratory. At the same time, we meet Naoufel, an introverted young man who aspires to become a pianist and finds solace in his isolated world.

As the narrative unfolds, these two seemingly unrelated narratives converge into an emotionally rich and thought-provoking exploration of identity, purpose, and human connection. Only 81 minutes in length, I Lost My Body promises to take audiences on an extraordinary voyage into the unknown realms of both the physical and the mind.

2 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Runtime: 76 minutes

Jack Skellington, the charismatic Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, has grown tired of the same routine every year. Consumed by an overwhelming desire for something new and exciting, he stumbles upon Christmas Town and becomes enamored with its enchanting festivities. Determined to bring this joyful spirit back to his own domain, Jack orchestrates a plan to take over Christmas. However, his well-intentioned but misguided efforts lead to chaos and confusion as he fails to fully comprehend the essence of the holiday season.

Only 76 minutes long, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a joyful yet nightmarish festive ride. This film has many unique qualities that make it a pleasurable viewing experience—including excellent stop-motion animation, impressive character design, and a soundtrack you won't be able to get out of your head.

1 'Winnie The Pooh' (2011)

Runtime: 63 minutes

A resident of Hundred Acre Wood, Winnie the Pooh is an adorable and bumbling bear who awakens one morning only to find an unusual note from Christopher Robin. This intriguing discovery sets a chain of events in motion, leading Pooh and his dear friends on a mission to locate their beloved human companion. However, their pursuit is fraught with myriad difficulties that test their loyalty, courage, and intelligence.

The film is only 63 minutes long and elicits charming new memories with old friends. While it is a humble and simple little film, it offers a wholehearted embodiment of what Winnie the Pooh has meant to the studio and audiences across a century.

