Animation has proven to be one of the most versatile and widely beloved types of artistic expression in feature-length filmmaking and a staple of the cinematic experience for countless decades. Between all-time classics like Pinocchio, The Lion King, and Akira and modern hits like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Your Name, and The Wild Robot, countless exceptional animated films have become landmark titles and achieved perfection.

However, perfection is a feat that animation finds itself frequently achieving even outside the largest and most popular examples. Especially for a medium that has been expanding and evolving for over a century, there is a wide array of great feats of animated mastery that simply haven't received the recognition and widespread notoriety they so rightfully deserve. From exceptional international films that simply haven't made waves to worldwide audiences to underappreciated gems that were taken for granted, these films achieve near perfection despite being massively underrated.

10 'Surf's Up' (2007)

Directed by Ash Brannon and Chris Buck

It's easy to take a look at Surf's Up and write it off as a formulaic riff on the Academy Award-winning Happy Feet, being yet another high-profile animated film about talking penguins, yet adding the seemingly jarring twist of surfing. However, it's all in the execution and style that helps Surf's Up become one of the most effective, one-of-a-kind animated movies of its era. The film acts as a direct parody of sports documentaries and reality television, with a stylized approach to cinematography and visuals that are unlike any other animated film out there.

Surf's Up takes a wildly popular concept in live-action, sports comedy, and translates it to animation with brilliant precision and love for its clear inspiration. The film's visuals and texturing still look great over 15 years after its release, being filled with beautiful beach setpieces and intricate details that manage to ground a wildly absurd premise visually. The film also features top-notch comedy with exceptional vocal performances across the board and a simple yet effective message of going with the flow.

9 'Ernest & Celestine' (2012)

Directed by Stephane Aubier, Vincent Patar, and Benjamin Renner

A French animated film with a visual style that makes the film feel like it was plucked directly from the pages of a children's storybook, Ernest & Celestine is the cutest story about high-stakes robbery and criminal partnership. The film follows the unexpected friendship and bond between the little mouse Celestine and the large bear Ernest, whose friendship actively spits in the face of both of their respective societal norms. Initially hesitant of one another, the duo find themselves fostering a simple yet effective life in hiding after they stage various heists together.

The inherent charm and beauty of Ernest & Celestine doesn't stop at its visual style, as nearly every sequence and moment in the film is brimming with a similar sense of infectious joy and whimsy. Its delightful visuals and simple plot of prejudice and misconceptions go a long way in making the film a deeply impacting and memorable experience, easily standing out as one of the best animated movies to come from France.

8 'Night on the Galactic Railroad' (1985)

Directed by Gisaburō Sugii

Based on the classic Japanese fantasy novel, Night on the Galactic Railroad is an abstract journey across time and space that serves to ponder various questions about life, growth, and acceptance. The film follows the story of Giovanni, a young cat boy who is frequently mocked by his peers and has a difficult home life. During the night of a local festival, Giovanni finds himself boarding a spiritual train across the cosmos while accompanied by one of his only friends, Campanella, with the journey proving to teach both of them valuable life lessons.

Being released in the earlier eras of Japanese animation, Night on the Galactic Railroad has a distinct approach to storytelling that makes its tone and alluring nature all the more impactful and defining in a modern context. The film is less concerned with telling a standard and traditional story and instead finds more strength in balancing various intersecting stories, themes, and symbolic iconography that allow audiences to have their own takeaways.

7 'A Town Called Panic' (2009)

Directed by Stéphane Aubier and Vincent Patar

A stop-motion French-Belgian film that fully embraces its style of overly absurd and chaotic humor, A Town Called Panic is one of the most underrated stop-motion animated movies. The film follows a trio of friends; Cowboy, Indian, and Mr. Horse, who find themselves on a wild adventure across the world after their home is destroyed in an accident. They find themselves exploring various environments and meeting a variety of quirky characters on their quest back home.

A Town Called Panic makes the most of the medium of stop-motion animation to create a wild and hilarious absurdist comedy, constantly one-upping itself in terms of possibilities and creative setpieces. The film employs a style of fully embracing the strangest and most chaotic ideas possible, from talking animals that receive piano lessons to accidentally ordering billions of bricks for online delivery. It's hard not to have a smile on one's face while watching A Town Called Panic, as it delights and enchants at every possible opportunity.

6 'Promare' (2019)

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi

One of the greatest inherent strengths that modern anime series and films can attribute themselves to is a tendency to create the flashiest and most exciting action sequences possible, with Promare being one of the most underrated modern examples. The film takes place in a world where half of humanity has evolved to have chaotic pyrokinetic powers brought about by rage, with these members of society being largely persecuted and ostracized as a result. A renegade group of revolutionaries known as BURNISH find themselves facing off against a local fire department, setting into motion a series of events that will change their world forever.

Promare has an instantly engaging hook thanks to its worldbuilding and concept that transitions perfectly into top-notch stylized action amplified by a beautiful combination of 2D and 3D animation. Studio Trigger has always been widely acclaimed for its high animation quality, yet Promare takes the cake as their most depth-defying and high-octane animated work yet, featuring some of the best action in modern anime. The film also balances this top-notch visual style with a simple yet engaging story of prejudice and revolution.

5 'Mad God' (2021)

Directed by Phil Tippett

A meticulously crafted work of art that took over 30 years to complete, Mad God is a brilliant labor of love that brings the medium of stop-motion animation to its absolute limits. The film follows a nameless assassin as he embarks on a journey deep into the horrifying depths below him, bearing witness to a cacophony of abhorrent monsters and living nightmares around every corner. As he delves deeper and deeper into the darkness, the chances of survival grow slimmer and slimmer.

Mad God places minimal focus on its story and character development, instead acting as a jumping-off point for an array of top-notch practical effects by Phil Tippett, a certified master in the world of film. Each abomination manages to be more disturbing than the last, with some of the most visceral yet undeniably compelling horror that feature-length animation has ever seen. The film is easily one of the greatest animated horror movies to have been released, creating a disturbing and otherworldly experience that can only be sufficiently described as a work of art.

4 'Millennium Actress' (2001)

Directed by Satoshi Kon

The late great Satoshi Kon lent his hand to several masterfully crafted animated films, including the likes of Perfect Blue and Paprika, yet one of his most overlooked and underappreciated works is Millennium Actress. The film follows a documentary filmmaker who has managed to track down a legendary actress who mysteriously vanished at the height of her career. In this exclusive interview, she finally gives her side of what happened and how she lived her life, revealing long-held secrets that the documentarian also happens to be connected to.

While it isn't as flashy as Kon's other films in terms of premise, the film makes use of a nonchronological approach to storytelling to get maximum impact out of its story and themes. The film makes a powerful statement about the fluidity and unpredictability of life, with the passion of the human soul being a powerful beacon that will consistently find a way to persevere. These themes are further amplified by its top-notch score and pitch-perfect pacing.

3 'The Tale of the Fox' (1937)

Directed by Irene Starewicz and Wladyslaw Starewicz

A French stop-motion animated film that was released eight months before Walt Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Tale of the Fox is one of the first feature-length animated films ever created. Finding inspiration from classic fairy tale stories, the film follows a vast kingdom of animals having to deal with the frequent pranks and tricks being committed by the conniving fox, Reynard. His antics manage to get so out of hand that the ruler of the kingdom, the King Lion, is called on to do something about the Fox to protect the kingdom.

Despite being one of the first forays into feature-length stop-motion animation, the film's brilliant animation still holds up under a modern context with deeply expressive models and a timeless fairy tale aesthetic. While Snow White is still largely lauded as an icon of animation, The Tale of the Fox has sadly been largely lost to time and overwhelmingly forgotten in terms of notoriety. However, its impact on not just stop-motion animation, but animation as a whole is undeniable, with the film being a miraculous feat of filmmaking prowess, especially for the era it was released.

2 'Barber Westchester' (2021)

Directed by Jonni Peppers

The digital era and rise of social media have allowed for a gargantuan number of independent animators to show off their work to the masses with their distinct creative visions, although this normally comes in the form of animated shorts. One of the effective and thematically resonating animated feature films to come from this modern era of independent cinema is Barber Westchester, a dark comedy coming-of-age story created and solely animated by Jonni Peppers. The film follows the young Barber, who, after seemingly achieving all of their dreams by getting an internship at NASA, has their entire worldview destroyed upon learning that space is fake on their first day.

Barber Westchester is the type of striking, deeply compelling work of art that could only be created through a singular vision that true independent cinema provides, filled with personality and charm in every frame of animation. The film tackles realistic themes of isolation and disappointment that are not only deeply compelling in the context of the story, but are intrinsically relevant to issues of the modern era. The film is one of the most underrated animated movies of the 2020s so far, and proves that even the smallest of creators are capable of creating genuine masterpieces.

1 'Mind Game' (2004)

Directed by Masaaki Yuasa

A psychedelic fever dream that constantly changes animation styles in its wild journey across the heavens, Mind Game is one of the most visually compelling animated films of the 21st century. The film follows the story of Nishi, a deadbeat who finds himself repeatedly dealing with his sorrows as he shamefully hides from his true self and continued childhood crush. However, an unexpected encounter with the Japanese mafia has him lose his life, sending him on a wild journey to heaven and back as he learns to take life by the horns and live with passion for his true self.

Even in simple sequences of characters simply talking to one another, it's impossible to look away from the extreme visual explosion of creativity present within Mind Game. The film has a new standout moment with each passing minute, evolving upon its absurdity while at the same time having a poignant message about the intersection of stories and the infinite nature of life itself. There is no other movie, animated or otherwise, that comes close to the beauty and range present within Mind Game, creating a perfect cinematic experience that has continued to enchant audiences even 20 years later.

