It’s tough to say why, but animation has been getting a lot of disrespect lately. During the Oscars, many felt the jokes and overall attitude towards animated movies devalued their impact by basically saying that they’re just for kids. Even Netflix essentially devalued their animation department by making major cuts and cancellations after their subscriber base took a massive hit. This idea that animation isn’t that important or only for kids simply isn’t true as animation has continually grown to be for every kind of viewer.

Disney and Pixar have certainly shown that within the vibrant and often magical worlds they deliver mature and relatable themes and have expanded cultural representation with their films. Animation has also become a tool to break past the limitations of live action in delivering more mature content in gore, action, and comedy as well as some darker depictions of adult themes.Even on the small screen, there have been plenty of animated series that have proven that animated content can be for adults.

BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

For six seasons, BoJack Horseman has been a premier animated series for older audiences through its delightful dark humor and deep exploration of its titular washed up actor.

As the series has delved deeper into the life of BoJack Horseman as he tries to make a comeback in his acting career, it’s continued to not only explore relevant social issues, but also the depression and addiction that BoJack suffers from. It’s a series many adult viewers have been able to connect with as it excellently utilizes its comedic tone to touch on sad yet meaningful topics.

Close Enough (2020)

J.G Quintel has been a pivotal force in creating beloved cartoons like Regular Show, and his latest animated series on HBO Max, Close Enough, is adulting at its finest.

The series follows a couple as they try to manage transitioning from their twenties to their thirties while taking care of their eccentric daughter and dealing with some strange characters. Close Enough is basically the antics of Regular Show mixed with the all too real reality of trying to stay young while getting older, and it’s amazing.

Samurai Jack (2001-2017)

For kids of the early 2000s, Samurai Jack was the kind of animated series that made them feel like they were watching their first adult show.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s visionary animation style brought viewers into a beautifully realized samurai journey full of dark imagery and characters as well as some vivid, fast-paced action. It’s possibly one of Cartoon Network’s most mature shows of all time and delivers the kind of epic action, memorable characters, and ambitious atmosphere that most wish could be achieved in live action.

Rick and Morty (2013)

Since premiering on Adult Swim back in 2013, Rick and Morty has absolutely taken the world by storm with its cynical approach to its hilarity and wild sci-fi adventures to become one of the most prolific modern adult animated series.

Every adventure with the titular duo brings some mind-bending sci-fi moments, hilarious parodies, and some gruesome gore that would seem more geared towards younger teen audiences, but its also delivers deep character arcs and intriguing themes that show some mature sides to its story and characters.

Undone (2019)

Prime Video’s adult animated series Undone not only provides visually stunning animation through its rotoscope aesthetic, but also an emotional character-driven story that’s relatable and relevant.

Between all its mind-bending sequences that break time and reality, Undone takes viewers on a personal journey that sees its lead character Alma attempt to figure out the truth behind her father’s death that embodies ideas of self-growth and discovery. Rosa Salazar’s performance as Alma is immensely underrated for the emotional connection she establishes with viewers and the great themes around mental health and understanding yourself that adult viewers will easily relate to.

Love, Death, & Robots (2019)

Netflix absolutely struck gold with their animated anthology series Love, Death, & Robots in delivering some visionary animated short stories that generally resonate with a more adult audience.

While there are some live action segments and shorts, Love, Death, & Robots is largely known for its ambitiously diverse animated shorts that touch on some mature subject-matter and can be surprisingly gory. For adult viewers who love stuff like Black Mirror, Love, Death, & Robots has been a great animated companion.

Castlevania (2017-2020)

While older gaming fans have been patiently waiting for a new Castlevania game to see the light of day, Netflix’s Castlevania anime series has not only pleased longtime fans but brought in a new audience for the franchise.

Through its expansive story and gory action, Castlevania has given adult viewers a horror-centric action animated series that’s become one of Netflix’s most popular animated shows. It hits a mature tone and level of action that’s really garnered a wide attention from adult audiences making it one of the biggest breakout adult animated series in recent time.

The Midnight Gospel (2020)

Netflix’s The Midnight Gospel is an excellent mix of a thought-provoking podcast with trippy animated adventures, something that adult audiences would be super into.

Each episode features audio of comedian Duncan Trussell’s podcast with a variety of guests that’s played over the animated adventures of multiversal podcaster Clancy (voiced by Trussell) that take him to trippy worlds. With the animation being directed by Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward, every episode of The Midnight Gospel is colorful and weird and the subject of Trussell’s conversations really work in giving the series a mature feel and deliver some surprisingly raw emotion.

Archer (2009)

Archer has provided adult audiences with the animated spy adventure they didn’t know they wanted mixing in some loveably dopey comedy that comes directly from its titular spy.

Archer has continually raised the bar with each season as it delves into different eras and styles of spy films that not only makes its animation style more versatile, but also puts its hilarious cast of characters in new situations that never shy away from delivering graphic comedy and action.

South Park (1997)

No list of pivotal adult animated series would be complete with Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s groundbreaking animated series South Park.

Since its debut back in 1997, South Park has been one of the earliest and most iconic showings of animation being for adults with its raunchy comedy and ability to tap into what’s happening in the world, which often has it under fire for the controversy it creates. South Park unapologetically continues to push the boundaries in its parody and comedy, and it’s a big reason why the series is still a big hit with adult viewers.

