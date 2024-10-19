Comic books have long been a staple of popular culture, thanks to their ease of consumption and stylistic art. The most well-known comics are those that tell the story of superheroes, primarily distributed by the two main juggernauts, Marvel and DC, who have become so ingrained in popular culture that their homages and inspirations can be felt all around. Thus, it's no surprise that so many comics get adapted into television shows since the stories and characters are both developed and well-known.

Some of the best adaptations of comics have been through the medium of animation. This makes sense since comics are already told using still images, so the animators can copy the style or go for something more unique while paying homage to the original.

10 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' (2003-2009)

Created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman

After their home is destroyed by robots, four mutated turtles named Leonardo (Michael Sinterniklaas), Donatello (Sam Riegel), Michelangelo (Wayne Greyson), and Raphael (Greg Abbey), navigate the streets of New York City to meet up with their father, a mutated rat named Splinter (Darren Dunstan). While there, they befriend human reporter April O'Neil (Veronica Taylor), after saving her from thugs called the Purple Dragons. As she and the turtles investigate things, they learn that the robots are linked to a group of ninjas called the Foot clan, ruled over by the enigmatic and deadly Shredder (Scottie Ray).

This adaptation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was produced by 4Kids Entertainment and proved to be a massive departure from their usual shtick of questionable anime localizations. Unlike the iconic 1987 cartoon, this one stayed much closer to the tone of the comics, resulting in dark storylines, notable character growth, and creative action scenes. Several characters from this show, such as the Shredder's enforcer, Hun (Greg Carey), were even adopted into the comics and future TMNT shows.

9 'Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes' (2010-2012)

Developed by Joshua Fine and Christopher Yost

A mysterious event disables all four of S.H.I.E.L.D's maximum security prisons, allowing over seventy super criminals to break free. As such, the Earth's greatest heroes, including Iron Man (Eric Loomis), Thor (Rick D. Wasserman), Ant-Man (Wally Wingert), and Wasp (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), join forces to form the Avengers. In time, they are joined by other heroes, including Captain America (Brian Bloom) and Black Panther (James C. Mathis III), and learn that they must protect the Earth from extraterrestrial threats as well.

Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes came out alongside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but chose to stick to the characters and storylines from the comics. It spent a lot of time focusing on the dynamic between the various superheroes, with clashing egos and budding friendships causing the team to fracture and come together multiple times. Its dedication to comic accuracy results in some characters coming across much better than their MCU counterparts, such as Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Adams).

8 'Hilda' (2018-2023)

Created by Luke Pearson

Hilda (Bella Ramsay) is a young girl living in the wildness who loves to go exploring and interact with numerous magical creatures. Unfortunately, after a giant crushes their house, her mother, Johanna (Daisy Haggard), takes Hilda to Trolberg, a city surrounded by a large wall. Fortunately, Hilda not only makes human friends willing to explore with her but finds that magical creatures can be found in the city if one looks hard enough.

Thanks to its lighthearted tone and lovable characters, Hilda is one of Netflix's best animated shows. It perfectly captures the feeling of exploration and wonder that a child feels when discovering something new, which is complemented by the bright and simplistic art style. The show also makes great use of its numerous fantasy creatures, often drawing from mythological sources over contemporary ones, which gives them a sense of majesty and timelessness.

Hilda Release Date September 21, 2018 Cast Bella Ramsey , Rasmus Hardiker Seasons 3 Main Genre Animation

Watch on Netflix

7 'Superman: The Animated Series' (1996-2000)

Created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini

When the planet Krypton implodes, Jor-El (Christopher McDonald) sends his infant son, Kal-El (Tim Daly), to Earth, where he lands in America and is adopted by the Kents. Now named Clark, he develops amazing superpowers as he ages, including flight, super strength, and the ability to fire energy beams from his eyes. When Clark moves to the city of Metropolis, he becomes the heroic Superman and fights to protect the city and the planet from super criminals, alien invaders, and local megalomaniac Lex Luthor (Clancy Brown).

Superman: The Animated Series did for The Man of Steel what Batman: The Animated Series did for The Dark Knight, re-invigorating his stories for a new audience. The characters and tone were a mix of contemporary and classic Superman stories, making this animated version of Superman feel powerful, yet not unbeatable, and giving his supporting characters memorable personalities that bounced off one another well. It also introduced a generation of viewers to his greatest enemy, Darkseid (Michael Ironside), and this version remains perhaps the best version of the character thanks to Ironside's voicework and the faithfulness to Jack Kirby's original idea.

6 'Young Justice' (2010-2022)

Created by Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti

Frustrated at being treated like sidekicks, Speedy (Crispin Freeman), Aqualad (Khary Payton), Kid Flash (Jason Spisak), and Robin (Jesse McCartney), investigate a fire at Cadmus Lab and discover that they have made a clone of Superman (Nolan North), called Superboy (North). After freeing Superboy, the Justice League allows the young heroes to form their own team under the League's jurisdiction. They are joined by fellow heroes Miss Martial (Danica McKellar) and Artemis (Stephanie Lemelin), and the team's main source of conflict comes from a mysterious organization called the Light.

Young Justice was co-created by Greg Weisman, one of the creative heads of Disney's Gargoyles, and retains much of the former's fantastic character work and emphasis on strong continuity and character development. The emphasis on sidekicks is also a great premise, as it allows the audience to watch them grow and develop over the seasons: some choose to remain on the team to mentor new heroes, others carve out their own paths, and some come to shocking ends. The show's history is also rather heroic, as it came back from cancelation and jumped between three networks before concluding.

5 'The Spectacular Spider-Man' (2008-2009)

Developed by Greg Weisman and Victor Cook

After being bitten by a radioactive spider, Peter Parker (Josh Keaton) obtained great powers, including superhuman strength, agility, and the power to stick to walls. After inventing web-shooters, he became the vigilante Spider-Man, dedicated to protecting the people of New York City. Unfortunately, Peter's superhero persona often makes him sacrifice his personal life, especially when the enigmatic Big Man of Crime (Keith David and Kevin Michael Richardson) begins creating super criminals to distract Spider-Man from interfering with his criminal empire.

The Spectacular Spider-Man is another Weisman-headed superhero show and is considered by many to be the best Spider-Man cartoon ever made. This is largely due to the time and care put into its production, from well-paced story arcs, extensive character development, and dynamic fight scenes that invoke a comic-book feel thanks to the show's unique art style. Unfortunately, it was canceled after two seasons due to conflicting rights with Sony following Disney's acquisition of Marvel. Still, Keaton got to reprise his role as Spidey in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

4 'Justice League/Justice League Unlimited' (2001-2006)

Developed by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Rich Fogel

When aliens attempt to take over the Earth, Superman (George Newbern), Batman (Kevin Conroy), Martian Manhunter (Carl Lumbly), Green Lantern (Phil LaMarr), The Flash (Michael Rosenbaum), Wonder Woman (Susan Eisenberg), and Hawkgirl (Maria Canals-Barrera), band together to stop them. Afterward, they decide to partner up and form the Justice League, with Batman funding an orbital watchtower from which they can respond to global crises. Unfortunately, the League's success prompts others to rise against them, including Project Cadmus, a branch of the American government tasked with fighting metahumans.

Justice League was the culmination of the DC Animated Universe, headed by Bruce Timm, who co-produced Batman and Superman: The Animated Series. Thus, the show demonstrates everything he and his team learned over the years, combining old and new concepts to create exciting adventures that pay homage to classic comic characters, and delving into the personal drama between the league members. Following Justice League's finale, the show was renewed as Justice League Unlimited, which increased the number of heroes in the Justice League, including the criminally underrated Vigilante (Nathan Fillion).

3 'Invincible' (2021-)

Created by Robert Kirkman

Upon turning seventeen, Mark Greyson (Steven Yeun) is delighted to develop superpowers and become a superhero like his father, Nolan (J. K. Simmons). As Mark, under the name Invincible, learns the ins and outs of being a superhero, he befriends other heroes his age, such as Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), and begins working closely with the Global Defence Agency, headed by Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins). However, Nolan brutally murders the Guardians of the Globe, Earth's premier superhero team, and as everyone tries to figure out the truth, it leads to shocking revelations and trials of corpses.

Invincible revels in the fact that it is a superhero show and thus pokes fun at and pays homage to the genre's numerous tropes and classic character archetypes. Yet it also uses it as a framing device to tell very mature stories that delve into the mentality of being a superhero, how that responsibility can make or break both the heroes and their loved ones, and how terrifying the world would be if heroes, villains, and monsters were regularly battling one another. The voice cast is phenomenal, with one of the highlights being Sandra Oh as Mark's mother, Deborah, who has to try and be there for Mark while also coming to terms with Nolan's actions.

Invincible Release Date March 25, 2021 Creator Robert Kirkman Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Seasons 2 Main Genre Superhero

Watch on Amazon Prime

2 'X-Men: The Animated Series' (1992-1997)

Created by Eric Lewald, Sidney Iwanter, and Mark Edens

A mutation known as the X-gene causes some humans to manifest superpowers. The rest of humanity, fearing these mutants, lashes out against them, prompting a powerful telepath named Charles Xavier (Cedric Smith) to open a school to help young mutants learn to control their powers in safety. The school also serves as the base for a mutant superhero team called the X-Men, who battle against human and mutant villains alike in the hopes of one day finding peace between their two peoples.

While some aspects of its storytelling and animation don't hold up, there is no denying the impact X-Men: The Animated Series had on popular culture. The show did not pull its punches and exposed young viewers to mature themes of prejudice, death, and the lingering effects of trauma, while still maintaining a hopeful attitude thanks to its well-rounded cast of characters. Its success led to several other Marvel shows in the 1990s, including Spider-Man: The Animated Series, and an acclaimed 2024 follow-up, X-Men '97.

1 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992-1999)

Created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini

When his parents were taken from him by a criminal's gun, Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) dedicated his life to protecting the people of Gotham City. Donning the identity of Batman, he patrols the city at night, doing battle not just with small-time criminals, but also crazed supervillains, such as the shapeshifting Clayface (Ron Perlman), the mind-controlling Mad Hatter (Roddy McDowall), and the Clown Prince of Crime himself, the Joker (Mark Hamill). Fortunately, Batman receives help from Police Commissioner James Gorden (Bob Hastings), his loyal butler, Alfred (Clive Revill and Efrem Zimbalist Jr.), and his ward and sidekick, Robin (Loren Lester).

With its dark aesthetic, stellar voice acting, and phenomenal writing, Batman: The Animated Series has earned its reputation as one of the greatest cartoons ever made. Taking inspiration from Tim Burton's Batman film, it focused heavily on character introspection, exploring the psychology of Batman and his villains, making them more sympathetic than in previous shows. Its success spawned the rest of the DCAU, and it remains one of the biggest influences on the superhero genre thirty years later.

