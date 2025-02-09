Animated shows have been the highlight of entertainment for audiences of all ages, for a very long time. Throughout that time, the genre has gone through many stages of evolution. From exciting, and even thrilling storytelling, to enticing visuals and influential characters, animated series have continued to push creative boundaries, leaving it as an eternal and adaptable monument that has no expiration date.

With childhood favorites like Rugrats, and raunchy comedies like Big Mouth, animation has left a lasting impact on its vast and diverse audience. Whether your brand new to the animated world, or a long-time fan, this list showcases some of the best and even underrated few, that have captivated viewers and earned its place in television history.

14 'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power' (2018-2020)

Created by ND Stevenson

The main cast of Netflix's Sheera and the Princess of Power.
This awesome animated series is a mesh of chaos and fun, based on 1985's She-Ra: Princess of Power series. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power follows the ex-Horde soldier, Adora(Aimee Carrero), who discovers a magical sword that turns her into a princess, known as She-Ra. Despite the fact that princesses were once her enemy, Adora must now face the truth– she must now fight alongside them, and embrace being one herself.

Fans found the animated series to be very entertaining. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power brought to the screen diverse representations, with charming characters who gave the series a lot of depth, despite it being very fun and light. While some fans found fault in the show’s diversion from the original series’ feel, new audiences were attracted to the modern approach writers decided on, ensuring a new generation of fans for the touching remake.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Adventure
Release Date
2018 - 2019

Cast
Aimee Carrero, AJ Michalka, Lauren Ash, ND Stevenson
Showrunner
ND Stevenson
Directors
ND Stevenson
Writers
ND Stevenson
Seasons
5
Story By
ND Stevenson

13 'South Park' (1997-)

Created by Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Brian Graden

Cartman licks the face of Scott Tenorman as he tricks him into eating his dead parents in South Park.
South Park is an animated sitcom that has stood the test of time. Making its debut in 1997, this long-running series follows four young boys-Stan Marsh (Trey Parker), Kyle Broflovski (Matt Stone), Eric Cartman (Trey Parker), and Kenny McCormick(Matt Stone)– and their day-to-day adventures in the titular town in Colorado.

While South Park faced many criticisms for its crude humor, and portrayal of important figures, the hilarious series garnered massive popularity for its bold narratives and unique take on controversial topics. The series continues to be beloved and influential, remaining a significant series in TV culture.

South Park
TV-MA
Animation
Comedy
Release Date
August 13, 1997
Network
Comedy Central
Showrunner
Trey Parker

Cast

    Karri Turner
    Liane Cartman / Wendy Testaburger / Mrs. Crabtree (voice)
    Matt Stone
    Kyle Broflovski / Kenny McCormick (voice)
    Trey Parker
    Eric Cartman / Stan Marsh (voice)
    Isaac Hayes
    Chef (voice)