July is finally here, which means another round of new shows is coming to Hulu. In this list, we'll be breaking down the seven best-animated shows coming to the streamer. From anime award winners to revivals of hilarious classics, these are the shows you don't want to miss.

'Oshi No Ko'

Season 1

Oshi No Ko is a 2023 anime that took the world by storm. The dramedy tells the story of the unforgiving world of the music industry as we follow the children of a talented pop icon. The HIDIVE series making the jump to Hulu allows those who missed the show's initial launch an opportunity to see the series for themselves. Aqua and Ruby’s next adventure will see them continue the search for their father. Season 2 of Oshi no Ko hits HIDIVE this month as well.

'Futurama'

Season 12

Image via Hulu

Futurama is back yet again for Season 12. The beloved cult classic lives on as Hulu renewed it for even more hilarious episodes. What makes this revival so special is that it remembers its roots. The show rarely focuses on cameos or changes the formula for "modern-day." Instead, Futurama remembers why we fell in love with the series back in 1999.

'Hit Monkey'

Season 2

Image via Hulu

If you're unfamiliar, Hit Monkey tells the tale of a wronged Japanese snow monkey, mentored by the ghost of an American assassin, as he cuts a wide swath through the Tokyo underworld. Season 2 of the Marvel series takes us to New York City, where Monkey finds a path to escape his life of killing while Bryce attempts to repair the damage to those he wronged in his life. But what will it cost them to undo the past?

'The Eminence of Shadow'

Image via Crunchyroll

Minoru Kagenou has always been driven to become the strongest. Minoru is training not for vanity but to aid him in his adventures. He's your average student by day, but once the sun sets, he ruthlessly battles local biker gangs at night. After getting severely injured in a car crash, Minoru has serious doubts about whether he can ever fight again.

Minoru reawakens as Cid, the second child of the House of Kagenou. He's now in another world where magic is commonplace. Finally, with the powers he's always wanted, he takes on the title of "Shadow." He establishes Shadow Garden, a group whose sole purpose is to combat the enigmatic Cult of Diablos, an organization born from Cid's imagination. However, as Shadow Garden grows in membership and influence, it becomes increasingly apparent that the Cult of Diablos is not as fictional as Cid intended.

'Reincarnated as a Sword'

Image via HIDIVE

After dying in a car accident, the hero finds himself reincarnated in another world as a sword with no recollection of his name. However, he remembers everything else from his previous life. Accepting his fate as a sword, he seeks someone to become his wielder. He discovers a caravan of slave traders under attack by a two-headed bear. A young catgirl slave, Fran, discovers the sword and uses it to kill the bear. After being freed from slavery, she names the sword Teacher, and the two embark on an adventure together.

'Ya Boy Kongming!'

Image via Hulu

Zhuge Kongming was one of the world's greatest tacticians during third-century China. After leading the army to several victories, Kongming's time finally came. His only wish is to be reincarnated in a more peaceful time. His wish comes true, and Kongming wakes up in modern-day Tokyo with all his memories still intact.

After being thrown into an unfamiliar world, he finds his way into a nightclub and meets Eiko Tsukimi, an aspiring singer whose performance immediately captivates him. Eiko takes Kongming under her wing and teaches him about the modern world, which leads to Kongming's interest in contemporary music. Unsurprisingly, the music industry is unforgiving to those who make even the slightest mistakes. Still, Kongming is determined to accomplish his goals and aids Eiko by becoming her manager—even if he must utilize the war stratagems he famously used in his previous life.

'Bloom Into You'

Image via Hulu

Bloom Into You is a coming-of-age romance that follows Yuu Koito. She has always been entranced by romantic manga and love songs; she patiently waits for love to come her way. However, she feels unexpectedly hollow when her classmate declares his love for her during their graduation. The realization hits her: she understands romance as a concept, but she is incapable of experiencing the feeling first-hand. Things change once Koito enters high school, where she meets school president Touko Nanami. The two ladies form a strong bond, leading to a blossoming romance. If you long for another slice-of-life series to add to your queue, Bloom Into You will hit you right in the feels.