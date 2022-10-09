The spooky season has arrived, and Halloween is fast approaching. If people haven’t already started, movie and television fans should be preparing for the inevitable Halloween movie night. Thanks to the wide array of streaming services now within every movie buff’s grasp, there’s no shortage of films to treat yourself to as you settle in for a night of scares.

RELATED: The Best Halloween Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

But if audiences who favor animated shows are wondering what they should peep, there are a number of grizzly and stylish series that are worth a watch this Halloween.

‘Castlevania’ (2017-2021)

Based on the hugely popular series of dark fantasy video games, Castlevania is one of the greatest shows to ever debut on Netflix. Originally set to be a film, this adult animation action series defied the curse plaguing bad video game adaptations; Castlevania was the first video game adaptation in Netflix’s history to receive a “Fresh” rating on the review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes.

The series follows a ragtag team of heroes led by Trevor Belmont, the descendant of a renowned bloodline of monster hunters, as they try to thwart Dracula’s attempts to drive humanity to extinction. On top of its visceral action and animation, Castlevania sets itself apart with its incredible voice cast, which includes the likes of Richard Armitage (Hannibal), Bill Nighy (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest) and Graham McTavish (House of the Dragon), to name a few.

‘Love, Death + Robots’ (2019-present)

The seminal grizzly animation series of our time, Love, Death + Robots is the adult anthology series that took audiences’ breath away with its many inventive, haunting and refreshing short films. Each episode in the show’s explosive and varied seasons is built upon a wildly creative idea and animation style. From realistic 3D monsters to charming hand-drawn animation, there’s a Love, Death + Robots episode to cap off anyone’s perfect Halloween.

RELATED: 8 Mature Animated Shows To Watch After 'Love, Death + Robots'

The series was created by Tim Miller, who is otherwise known for directing huge cinematic hits like Deadpool(2016) and Terminator: Dark Fate (2019). Miller is backed by teams of genius animators, writers and artists, who bring each episode to life with show-stopping, masterful skill.

‘The House’ (2022)

Though originally announced as a short television series, The House is a stop-motion animated horror anthology film. The three separate stories that make up this 2022 film all revolve around curious happenings set in the same unusual house. The episodic stories depicted within the film make for a chilling viewing experience that would be perfect for Halloween.Produced for Netflix by Nexus Studios, a London-based animation studio, The House features the talents of several prominent British actors, including Helena Bonham Carter (Enola Holmes), Matthew Goode (The Crown) and Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones).

‘Devilman Crybaby’ (2018)

Devilman Crybaby is a dark fantasy action superhero anime released in early 2018. Although the show wouldn’t serve as the smoothest introduction to anime, due to its graphic content and darker tone, the short, grizzly series never strays far from its poignant themes.

Devilman Crybaby follows sensitive high schooler Akira and his friend Ryo. When demons threaten humanity’s existence, Ryo emboldens Akira to merge with a demon transforming him into the eponymous Devilman and gifting Akira the creature’s hellish powers.

‘Primal’ (2019-present)

Also dubbed Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal after its showrunner and creator, Primal was birthed by the same mind behind the Hotel Transylvania series and iconic Samurai Jack. First airing in 2019 for the adult-oriented Adult Swim, the series is a brutal and stylized depiction of humanity’s earliest days.

Set in a fantastical prehistoric world, Primal follows Neanderthal hunter Spear and a Tyrannosaurus Rex named Fang, who form an unlikely (but formidable) duo to survive the merciless world of the Iron Age.

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ (2022)

While not a horror show by any means, the bleak and grizzly future depicted in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners would fit perfectly on your watchlist during this very spooky time of year. Based on the popular role-playing video game Cyberpunk 2077 – which featured and starred Keanu Reeves – this high-octane science fiction anime demonstrates that animated video game adaptations are here to stay.

RELATED: 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Proves That Anime Is the Best Medium to Adapt Video Games

This critically successful animated series premiered on Netflix in September 2022, introducing audiences to David Martinez, an impulsive teen living in the futuristic Night City. After losing everything, David turns to a life of crime, becoming a high-tech thief and gun-for-hire: an ‘edgerunner.’

‘Trese’ (2021)

Fans of fantasy horror should definitely check out Trese this Halloween. This demon hunter anime follows Alexandra Trese, a supernatural detective working to unearth the supernatural and criminal mysteries lurking in Manila’s darkest depths.

This dark animated series adapts the Philippine graphic novel of the same name created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo. Trese was produced by BASE Entertainment and premiered on Netflix in June 2021.

‘Chainsaw Man’ (2022)

This one’s yet to be released, so mark your calendars. The highly anticipated anime adaptation of the widely successful Chainsaw Man is coming this October, making it the perfect grizzly show to treat yourself to this Halloween.

RELATED:5 Things to Know Before Horror Anime 'Chainsaw Man' Debuts

The story follows Denji, a young man who fuses with a Chainsaw Devil after suffering a fatal injury. Denji then finds himself caught up in a war between devil hunters and the devils, dangerous creatures created and fueled by human fears.

‘Arcane’ (2021-present)

Undoubtedly one of the greatest animated shows of all time, Arcane is beautiful, brutal, touching and action-packed all the way through. Based on the popular League of Legends video game franchise, this gorgeously-animated action drama brings some of gaming’s most iconic characters to life. It has its fair share of nail-biting moments, but Arcane is simply too good to go unwatched this Halloween.

Its unmatched art and style aside, the series is elevated by the vocal performances of Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye), Katie Leung (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) and more. Arcane focuses on the story of Vi and Jinx, estranged sisters who find themselves caught up in a class war between the grand city of Piltover and the grimy underground district of Zaun.

‘Over the Garden Wall’ (2014)

This 2014 animated series hardly qualifies as a spine-chilling watch. That being said, Over the Garden Wall still makes for the perfect Halloween cartoon. With its amber fall scenery and somewhat unsettling fairy tale setting, the show makes for an entertaining watch for young and older viewers alike.

Over the Garden Wall boasts an impressive voice cast to be sure, featuring the likes of Elijah Wood of The Lord of the Rings and Christopher Lloyd of Back to the Future fame. The series revolves around two half-brothers, lost in the woods, who travel through a mysterious forest as they attempt to return home. They then encounter a variety of friendly characters and fantastical monsters along the way.

NEXT: 10 Kids Movies That Were Actually Terrifying