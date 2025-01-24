Contrary to the erroneous belief that any adult who still loves cartoons finds annoying, animation is not only for children—and this certainly includes animated television. Throughout the years, there have been many exceptional animated series aimed specifically at grown-ups, and while many of them have deservedly had their praises sung highly, others just haven't received as much love as they should.

From MTV cult classics to the kinds of shows that have cemented Adult Swim as the kings of adult-oriented televisual animation, there are many adult animated series that are criminally underrated. Whether it's because of their unique sense of humor, their mature view of society and the rest of the world, or their remarkably entertaining and bloody action, the most underappreciated adult animated shows are in serious need of more recognition.

10 'The Head' (1994–1996)

Created by Eric Fogel

Image via MTV

While they're best known for their music programming, MTV also made a solid variety of animated shows in the '90s. The Head is one of their best—a superhero series about Roy, a friendly demonic-looking alien that lives inside Jim's giant head. Together, they must stop an alien invasion, but a misguided FBI agent and a mad doctor stand in their way.

It's one of MTV's greatest TV shows, as well as one of their most underappreciated. Funny, zany, and extremely unique in its wild ideas and wild animation style, it's the kind of show that's extremely easy to get into and extremely hard to stop watching. There's some awkward animation and predictable storylines here and there, but the cool things far outweigh the not-so-great ones.

9 'Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist' (1995–2002)

Created by Jonathan Katz and Tom Snyder

Image via Comedy Central

The acclaimed Comedy Central show Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist is about a therapist struggling with the problems of his patients while he deals with the ones in his own personal life. Perfect for those who love The Critic, another exceptional adult animated show with a somewhat similar animation style, it's an irresistibly hilarious show full of fantastic voice performances.

Dr. Katz's patients tend to be professional comedians like Ray Romano and Wanda Sykes, so the show is basically a collection of animated stand-up routines. It sounds like a hard concept to execute well, but here, it works wonderfully. The show's loyal cult following, who still loves re-watching it on DVD to this day, will forever rue the day that it was canceled.

8 'Mike Tyson Mysteries' (2014–2020)

Created by Hugh Davidson, Lee Stimmel, and Mike Tyson

Adult Swim has perhaps more adult animated shows than any other network on television, so it's no surprise that they also have more underrated series than anyone else. Mike Tyson Mysteries definitely fits the bill. Turning the legendary boxer into a cartoon icon, it's about Mike and his friends solving all sorts of macabre mysteries together.

This is one of the best parody shows ever aired on television, a hilarious twist to the Scooby-Doo formula where the mystery-solving gang screws everything up and ends up leaving things worse than they found them. The characters, from Tyson's brainy adopted daughter to a mean-spirited talking pigeon named Pigeon voiced by Norm McDonald, are all some of the most fun of adult animated television. The series was always wacky yet dark and silly yet surprisingly clever, which makes it a must-see.

7 'Mission Hill' (1999–2002)

Created by Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein

Image via Adult Swim

Adult Swim's Mission Hill is a dramedy about the misadventures of a group of disparate roommates living in a hip neighborhood in a major city. Although the show initially garnered less-than-desirable ratings, causing it to be canceled after just 13 episodes and one season, it immediately gained a cult following that's still going strong.

It's probably not one of the best comedy shows of all time, but not every comedy show needs to be. What it definitely is is one of the strongest adult cartoons ever made, with a remarkably witty sense of humor, an understanding of what big-city life feels like that many will find relatable, and a rough-around-the-edges animation style that slowly grows on you. It's a tragedy that the series was never given a chance to truly find its voice.

6 'Moral Orel' (2005–2009)

Created by Dino Stamatopoulos

Image via Adult Swim

Moral Orel, on the surface, is just the story of an optimistic God-fearing young boy living in a world of cynicism. Looking deeper, though, it's a biting satire and a hilarious parody of religious animated shows of the past. Celebrated for its nuanced portrayal of themes as complex and complicated as religion, pedophilia, rape, and homosexuality, it's not just an amusing comedy, but also a very psychologically complex drama.

Leaning toward the more popular side of Adult Swim's underappreciated programs, Moral Orel is perhaps less underrated than other shows, but is so incredibly good that it's nevertheless far, far away from being as praised as it deserves to be. A lot more people should be talking about its provocative themes, its eye-popping animation, its vivid characterizations, and the way it so expertly deals with topics that are all too pressing in modern society.