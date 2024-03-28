Whenever Hollywood and television networks have an IP that works, they always try to get as much money from it as possible. One way to do this is through spin-offs, movies and shows that take specific aspects of the original and turn them into original stories. By expanding on their lore and worldbuilding, franchises can stay relevant while still offering something new and exciting to their audience.

The quality of spin-offs varies wildly, but many have come out that genuinely offer a rich and engaging story for fans of the original. When it comes to animated spin-offs, many might view them as cash grabs or babysitting entertainment, but recent efforts from multiple studios have proven this notion wrong. These animated spin-off movies and shows defy the odds, with some even surpassing the project from which they spawned.

10 'The Penguins of Madagascar' (2014)

Spin off of 'Madagascar' (2005)

To celebrate Private's (Christopher Knights) tenth birthday, he and his adopted brothers, Skipper (Tom McGrath), Kowalski (Chris Miller), and Rico (Conrad Vernon), break into Ford Knocks to get snacks from a vending machine. They are soon abducted by Dave (John Malkovich), an octopus who plans to eradicate all penguins due to the four upstaging him in the past. They escape and vow to stop Dave, but this brings them into conflict with North Wind, another animal spy team who claims to be more qualified than the penguins.

The Penguins of Madagascar doesn't reach the same heights as the Madagascar films, but it's a fun kids' adventure that does a good job expanding on the penguin's characters. Private, in particular, has a decent coming-of-age story where he tries to be seen as an equal to his brothers rather than the baby of the family. For what he is, Dave also serves as a pretty fun villain, thanks in no small part to Malkovich's performance, which manages to be creepy, unhinged, and comedic all at once.

9 'The Lion King 1 1½' (2004)

Spin off of 'The Lion King' (1994)

While sitting down to watch The Lion King, Timon (Nathan Lane) and Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella) decide to show audiences how they met. It begins with Timon feeling isolated among his community of meerkats until he meets Rafiki (Robert Guillaume), who tells him to look beyond what he sees to find Hakuna Matata. Taking this literally, he sets off to find his perfect home and meets up with Pumbaa, who is also an outcast due to his excessive flatulence.

The Lion King 1 1½ is one of the most creative films to come from Disneytoon Studios. It takes inspiration from Mystery Science Theaters 3000 and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead to tell a familiar story in a new way, showing how Timon and Pumbaa were getting up to their misadventures just offscreen of Simba (Matthew Broderick). It also introduces Timon's mother (Julie Kavner) and Uncle Max (Jerry Stille), who prove to be fun characters with energetic personalities. The Lion King 1 1½ is a fun and refreshing side adventure that adds more depth and dynamism to two of Disney's most iconic sidekicks.

8 'The Tigger Movie' (2000)

Spin off of 'The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh' (1977)

As autumn grips the Hundred Acre Woods, everyone is busy preparing for winter. The exception is Tigger (Jim Cummings), who wants to bounce with his friends but disrupts their chores. After talking with Roo (Nikita Matthew Hopkins) and Owl (Andre Stojka), Tigger decides to track down his Family Tree to find his fellow Tiggers.

The Tigger Movie is one of the best inclusions in Disney's Winnie the Pooh series, thanks to the surprising amount of effort put into its construction. Despite aiming for younger audiences, the film isn't afraid to deliver some strong emotional moments and themes, particularly around family, and gives Tigger and Roo some strong character development. Besides the writing, the animation is perhaps the best to have come from the now-defunct DisneyToon Studios, and the legendary Sherman Brothers wrote the catchy songs.

7 'Buzz Lightyear of Star Command' (2000-2001)

Spin off of 'Toy Story' (1995)

In a galaxy beset by evil, it is the job of the Space Rangers to maintain order and stability across thousands of worlds. The best ranger is Buzz Lightyear (Patrick Warburton), who, with his partners, Princess Mira Nova (Nicole Sullivan), former janitor Booster (Stephen Furst), and the robot XR (Larry Miller and Neil Flynn), form Team Lightyear. Most of their missions are based around stopping the evil Emperor Zurg (Wayne Knight), who seeks to dominate the galaxy.

Following the film Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins, this series showed fans of the Toy Story franchise the origin of everyone's favorite space ranger and did a much better job than Lightyear. Each episode offered a new and creative adventure, as well as the occasional delve into horror with villains such as the robotic vampire NOS-4-A-2 (Craig Ferguson). Team Lightyear is another highlight, as each of them had a strong personality that worked off the others, making them feel like a true team rather than three characters orbiting around Buzz.

6 'The Real Ghostbusters' (1986-1991)

Spin off of 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

Peter Venkman (Lorenzo Music and Dave Coulier), Egon Spengler (Maurice LaMarche), Ray Stantz (Frank Welker), and Winston Zeddemore (Arsenio Hall and Buster Jones) are known in New York City as the Ghostbusters. Armed with their trusty Proton Packs, they defend the city from all manner of spooks, ghosts, and supernatural creatures. They're aided by their secretary, Janine Melnitz (Laura Summer and Kath Soucie), and Slimer (Frank Welker), a friendly green ghost who loves to eat.

The Real Ghostbusters is toned down compared to the Ghostbusters films on account of being aimed at younger audiences, but it's still a wonderful and weird series with offbeat humor. The characters are just as memorable as in the films, and the voice actors do a great job of bringing their various personalities and relationships to life. The ghosts are also very creative, ranging from familiar faces like the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man (Frank Welker) to the spirit of Halloween, the Boogeyman, and everything in between.

5 'Pinky & the Brain' (1995-1998)

Spin off of 'Animaniacs' (1993-1998)

As night falls over ACME Labs, two genetically-enhanced lab mice escape from their cage: the super-intelligent Brain (Maurice LaMarche) and the naive yet big-hearted Pinky (Rob Paulsen). The Brain's goal is to take over the world, and since they are best friends, Pinky is happy to help however he can. Though their plans always fail, they're ready to try again with a new one the following night.

Beginning as a segment of Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain quickly took on a life of its own thanks to the simple but ingenious concept and the dynamic between its two main characters. Pinky and Brain's dueling personalities played brilliantly off one another, resulting in effortless comedy, especially when Pinky misinterpreted Brain's instructions. They even got another short-lived spin-off called Pinky, Elmyra & the Brain, where they teamed up with Elmyra Duff (Cree Summers) from Tiny Toon Adventures.

4 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (2008-2020)

Spin-off of 'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Following the rise of the Separatists of Independent Systems, the Galactic Republic finds itself plunged into civil war, with both sides using disposable armies made up of clone troopers (Dee Bradly Baker) and battle droids (Matthew Wood). Leading the armies of the Republic is the order of Jedi Knights, which includes prominent members like Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), and his padawan student, Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). The three fight in major battles across the galaxy while grappling with the complex nature of war and politics.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars could have just been a standard action-adventure show, but the writers emphasized the horrors of war and how complex a conflict of this size truly is. It also humanizes the clone troopers, giving them names and personalities and showing that, though they were made for war, they are still men. Many characters created for the show, such as Ahsoka and the bounty hunter, Cad Bane (Corey Burton), have become fan favorites and made live-action debus in several Disney+ Star Wars projects. The Clone Wars is among the all-time best spin-offs, going deeper into the story and expanding Star Wars' political themes to masterful results.

3 'Daria' (1997-2002)

Spin off of 'Beavis and Butt-Head' (1993-2011)

In the town of Lawndale lives Daria Morgendorffer (Tracy Grandstaff), an intelligent teenage girl with a sharp tongue and a somewhat misanthropic view of the world. Because of this, she has a difficult time navigating the day-to-day life of suburbia and high school and finds herself as a social outcast. Fortunately, she befriends fellow outcast Jane Lane (Wendy Hoopes), an aspiring artist and individualist.

Daria became one of MTVs best shows thanks to its brilliant and witty writing. The jokes work even better today than they did on release since they serve as a snapshot of 1990s cynicism. Besides the humor, the show also features lots of solid morals and life advice for teenagers, and the characters go through subtle character development over multiple episodes. Daria herself became a symbol not only for the late Gen X but for the subversive, discontented attitude that would only grow stronger in the new millennium.

2 'The LEGO Batman Movie' (2017)

Spin off of 'The LEGO Movie' (2014)

After saving Gotham City yet again from the Joker (Zach Galifianakis), Batman (Will Arnett) attends the retirement party of Jim Gordon (Héctor Elizondo), who is succeeded as police commissioner of Gotham by his daughter, Barbara (Rosario Dawson). She hopes to work with Batman as a partner, but he refuses, saying that Batman works alone, even after accidentally adopting a young boy named Dick Grayson (Michael Cera). Meanwhile, hurt by Batman saying that their rivalry means nothing, the Joker decides to enact his most ambitious plan: unleashing all the villains trapped in the Phantom Zone to destroy Gotham.

The LEGO Batman Movie captures the same comedic take on nostalgia as The LEGO Movie but with an emphasis on DC superheroes. It's a parody film made by people who love these characters and IPs, allowing for many great easter eggs and hilarious interpretations. The funniest is the Joker and Batman's dynamic being treated like a couple, realizing that one member of the relationship won't change. Then there's the animation, which is so good at mimicking the look and feel of LEGO bricks that, at times, it looks like it could have been stop-motion.

1 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Spin off of 'Shrek' (2001)

After defeating a giant, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) learns that he has died eight times in his adventuring career, and his next death will be his last. This forces him into early retirement after being outmatched by a Wolf (Wagner Moura), but an opportunity presents itself when he learns of a map that leads to a fallen wishing star. If he wants to regain his lost eight lives, Puss will have to contend with Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, magic-obsessed Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and his old flame, Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek).

A sequel to 2011's Puss in Boots, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish blew all expectations thanks to its amazing animation, character writing, and storytelling. It deconstructs Puss' character through a mature story that touches on themes of identity, mortality, and what it means to be alive. The characters are all phenomenally written, with the villains being some of the highlights, both Wolf's intimidating presence and Jack Horner's unapologetically evil actions. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is animation at its finest, offering a mature, thought-provoking, and emotionally resonant story while delivering the same masterful visuals fans have come to expect from DreamWorks.

