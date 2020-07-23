Animated ‘Star Trek’ Nickelodeon Show Gets Name, Launch Date

Last spring it was announced that a new Star Trek animated series would be coming to Nickelodeon and now, during a wide-ranging Star Trek Comic Con @ Home panel, the name and rough release date have been announced for this new project.

In 2021, Nickelodeon will be the home to Star Trek: Prodigy. Pretty cool, right? The CGI-animated series was developed by Trollhunters writers Kevin and Dan Hageman and will hail from Eye Animation Production, CBS Television’s new animation division, working with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. According to the official press release, Star Trek: Prodigy “follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.” We’re in!

Star Trek: Prodigy will be the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and the second new Star Trek animated series to debut following Star Trek: Lower Decks, coming August 6 to CBS’ direct-to-consumer streaming platform CBS All Access. (The fact that it’s debuting on Nickelodeon speaks to the new synergistic mentality of the combined ViacomCBS brand.) It joins a growing stable of Star Trek series either on air or in development, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the Michelle Yeoh-fronted series about Section 31. Ready to keep boldly going?