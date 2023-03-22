A trend has been growing in motion pictures since the early 1980s, in which formerly animated features and characters are adapted into a live-action medium. Disney had early takes on this with 1994's The Jungle Book and 1996's 101 Dalmations, on up through their recent slate of scene-for-scene live-action remakes of their own movies such as Aladdin (2019) and Mulan (2020), but it's with the Star Wars live-action shows that this phenomenon has gained a new level of appreciation and attention to detail.

In the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, Clone Wars characters such as Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) broke out of CGI and entered the world of filmed acting roles. Chopper, the much-loved astromech from Rebels, was briefly glimpsed in Rogue One. We may well see Grand Admiral Thrawn and even Captain Rex sooner than later, with unconfirmed roles being heavily rumored to be involved in forthcoming Star Wars series. With his reappearance in The Mandalorian as Boba Fett, along with his own show, and a cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi as a homeless veteran clone trooper, Temuera Morrison may well return in a future role in which he plays fan-favorite (and formerly animated) clone army Captain Rex.

But what about the many other lead and supporting characters that are currently only known for their animated appearances? Many of them may yet be brought before cameras, and although not all of them really need to be represented in live action, here are a few that stand out as worthy of casting before cameras. It should go without saying, but there are major spoilers ahead for The Clone Wars, Rebels, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Mandalorian, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Bendu

For every humanoid character in Star Wars that can be played by an actor, with the occasional prosthetic or makeup touches to change up their appearance, there are some characters that defy the typical appearance. For instance, how could a live-action approach work for a Force-wielding entity that resembles a hill-sized gorilla with planetary flora growing out of its back, arms, and head, yet speaks in a perfectly understandable (and very human) voice?

Bendu appears in Rebels where he dwells on the Rebel base-located planet of Atollon. A Force-centric storyline would obviously be the most fitting place in which to have the giant "One in the Middle" reappear. The character could be played through motion capture à la Benedict Cumberbatch's performance as the dragon Smaug in Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy. Or, a massive puppet could be created, with or without animatronics, much like early Star Wars films. Either way, there's only one candidate to voice the character, and that is his original voice actor, the Fourth Doctor himself, the legendary Tom Baker.

Zeb Orrelios

One of the main heroes of Rebels is the brawn of the group, a Lasat warrior known as Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios. Big, strong, and always ready for a fight, Zeb is every bit endearing as he is a badass, he is fiercely loyal to his friends and the Rebellion. His headstrong approach to any situation leads to very frequent comedic relief, but he's far more than just a slapstick sidekick. With the ending of Rebels, we see Zeb going back to his home planet of Lira San. With Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla making live-action appearances in the forthcoming Ahsoka series, it would make sense that this valued member of the Ghost ship crew could be summoned to help in their quest to locate Thrawn and Ezra.

Alexsandr Kallus

One of the earliest villains of Rebels, Alexsandr Kallus (David Oyelowo) was a tough and determined agent of the Empire, leading many an attack on the Phoenix Squadron. His no-nonsense, take-no-prisoners approach was a signature of his battles, with such swagger that he approached most conflicts and fights with a smile on his face. However, after being trapped and injured in a cavern with fan favorite Zeb Orellios, Kallus had a change of heart when the Rebel spared — and later, saved — his life, even after the Imperial agent's admission of leading a genocidal attack on Zeb's home planet. With a newfound sense of honor, he soon became an Imperial mole on behalf of the Rebels, later joining their ranks as a free and respectable man, which is how we left him when Rebels ended in 2018. Kallus' history makes him a very interesting and colorful character that could be further explored in a live-action role. A live-action appearance could get into his guilt, shame, or even trauma of his past transgressions, and how every day that he works with the Rebellion is another day that he atones for his old ways.

Asajj Ventress

Two negatives equal a positive, or at least a neutral. Known for her appearances throughout The Clone Wars in which she tore up many a scene and clone trooper alike with her vicious determination and twin red lightsabers, Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman/Grey DeLisle) was one of the mysterious and dark magic-wielding Nightsisters of Dathomir, and a Sith apprentice to Count Dooku. She eventually fell victim to the betrayal of her master, whose own selfish climb up the power ladder left her with directionless freedom. Free to join all sorts of other adventures in a capacity ranging from good to...not necessarily evil, she eventually became a bounty hunter, even teaming up with Ahsoka Tano during her brief exile from the Jedi during a tumultuous time of sabotage and treachery.

Savage Opress

A former Zabrak tribal leader, Opress (Clancy Brown) was selected by Asajj Ventress to be augmented by the dark magic of the Nightsisters of Dathomir--but unbeknownst to him, she was using him to assist her in overthrowing her former master, Count Dooku. Under the Count, Opress trained and learned the ways of the Sith, but after learning of her treachery, he escaped and found his damaged and traumatized brother, the former Sith apprentice Darth Maul, whom he took back to Dathomir to be restored to his full glory and power, and soon the brothers wrought havoc throughout the galaxy. Opress was ultimately killed in a battle with Maul's former master, the Empire in the making himself, Darth Sidious.

Intimidating as he was, Opress was at his core a concerned brother watching out for his family, making him as much an honorable and tragic character as he was fierce and fearsome. With the forthcoming Disney+ series Lando coming, and featuring Donald Glover in the eponymous role, an earlier period — such as during the Clone Wars — might be a perfect place to get another look at this unique and menacing villain.

Duchess Satine Kryze

A Duchess and pacifist leader of the New Mandalorian government, Satine (Anna Graves) was noble and brave, a strong woman that didn't need to perform acts of violence in order to show her strength. With a long and important history on Mandalore, her life was tragically cut short when she was executed by Maul, coldly exhibiting his rise to power and wielding the legendary Darksaber. This is not to say that her death can't stop her from reappearing, however--with the appearance of her sister Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian (as played by Katee Sackhoff), Satine may well appear again in a live-action format. But Bo-Katan is not the only character with a history with her--in The Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi previously had a romantic history with the Duchess, even implying that they were at one point lovers, which of course goes against the Jedi code. With Bo-Katan a part of The Mandalorian, is it possible we might one day see her Satine in a flashback to Bo's past?

Hondo Ohnaka

One of the most hilariously untrustworthy characters in the Star Wars animated shows is also one of the most memorable and endearing. A Weequay smuggler, Hondo often dons a tri-corn hat and sports dreads, much like the modern image of a pirate — a title that he is quick to hold when people call him anything less noble-sounding. A frequent guest character in The Clone Wars and Rebels, either as a small-time opponent or a questionable ally who is happy to help--for a price — Hondo's loyalty begins and ends with himself, but he has enough of a heart to care enough about others, if occasionally.

Hondo has never had a very dedicated storyline in his TV show appearances, and not much in the way of character development other than developing a genuine fondness for Ezra Bridger in Rebels, who seemingly brought out the good in him, which leaves any number of possibilities for his role, capacity, and character depth in a potential live-action appearance. And although he has yet to appear in a live-action film, the Galaxy's Edge theme parks at Disneyland and Walt Disney World feature a ride called Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run where Hondo appears, albeit in animatronic form (and voiced by his TV actor Jim Cummings). Given his dealings with Lando Calrissian in Rebels, however, it would make sense for him to appear alongside him (perhaps in a first-time deal) in the forthcoming Lando series.