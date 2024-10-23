Trends have dominated the movies forever, whether the fad lasts only a couple of years or a couple of decades or never really went out of fashion. Genres such as Westerns used to be all the rage, conquering the box office and pumping out mass productions of films. Today, superheroes are the big thing, and while they have always been popular, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brightened the spotlight with dazzling results.

While the silver screen attracts the most attention from fans, many enjoy indulging in superhero fanfare from the comfort of their own home on the television. But sometimes fans need an extra bit of excitement, and that's precisely what animation offers: a wonderous and creative medium. Animated superhero shows are arguably the most adaptable because of their loose restrictions, allowing creativity to flow, and these ten shows prove to be the best of the best.

10 'The Powerpuff Girls' (1998-2005)

Created by Craig McCracken

With sugar, spice, and everything nice, Craig McCracken created the legendary cartoon The Powerpuff Girls after he submitted his short film to Cartoon Network. The show follows three superpowered kindergartners, Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup, and their scientist father and creator. The trio protects their city of Townsville from dastardly villains such as Mojo Jojo, Him, and the Gangreen Gang.

Almost every fan has heard of The Powerpuff Girls, considering it dominated the television screens of every kid in the 1990s and 2000s. While the show looks like it has a target audience, it is a fantastic show for everyone to enjoy, complete with action and comedy. This animated show proves why the cartoon media is perfect for superheroes, with most fans happy the live-action Powerpuff Girls movie fell through.

9 'The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes' (2010-2012)

Developed by Ciro Nieli, Joshua Fine, and Christopher Yost

While most fans might know this iconic group from the many great MCU movies, The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes gives them a different look at the characters they know and love. This cartoon features the original Avengers, including Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, and the Wasp, with Captain America, Black Panther, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel and Vision joining the team later. It follows the team defeating dangerous foes and capturing the 74 escaped convicts, all familiar faces.

While The Avengers offers fans new imaginative stories, Earth's Mightiest Heroes offers fans a taste of some older stories, a refreshing combination for accurate adaptations. These arcs masterfully utilize each member, not leaving anyone out, with each character getting a proper amount of screen time. With the series getting canceled, it's unfortunate that fans won't see more of this phenomenal adaptation.

8 'Batman Beyond' (1999-2001)

Created by Paul Dini, Bruce Timm, and Alan Burnett

Besides Spider-Man, Batman is the character with the most adaptations from film to television, animated included. One such adaptation is Batman Beyond, a creative reimagining of Gotham in a cyberpunk future, set in the DCAU with Kevin Conroy as an aging Batman. After a group of psycho clowns murder his father, Terry McGinnis takes up the mantle of Batman in a new suit, learning what it means to be the titular hero.

Many fans didn't like the idea of a new Batman in a futuristic Gotham, but after watching a few episodes, they quickly changed their minds. Batman Beyond is a terrific origin show for a new Batman, showcasing that Gotham is still plagued with the same problems, except with the benefit of technology. Its cyberpunk setting and darker themes gave fans a unique and stellar show, with a more relatable character who goes from punk to hero.

7 'The Spectacular Spider-Man' (2008-2009)

Developed by Victor Cook and Greg Weisman

Like another particular hero who will feature on this list later, Spider-Man is a character who will never go out of fashion and always has at least one TV show or movie every so often. Similar to the other TV adaptations of this character, The Spectacular Spider-Man follows Peter Parker, who must juggle his complicated high school life and his even more complicated crime-fighting life as Spider-Man.

While the show was unfortunately canceled, it only needed two seasons to become the definitive adaptation of the web-slinger. Most members of his iconic rogue gallery are present and have satisfying arcs, spotlighting each character while building a connected story. This version of Peter and Spidey is both perfect, from his money problems, girl troubles, and stress of responsibility to wisecracking one-liners, complex story arcs, and complicated emotions. The Spectacular Spider-Man is the best animated Spider-Man, even if some fans prefer Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

6 'Invincible' (2021-)

Created by Robert Kirkman

With Marvel and DC dominating the superhero genre, it's nice to see something else flourish; such is the case with popular shows, including The Boys and Invincible. With The Boys dominating live-action superhero content, Invincible proves animation is better than ever with a darker story. The cartoon follows the son of the world's strongest hero, who is just learning how to use his powers but discovers a haunting truth about his father.

Invincible's inclusion on this list was a given; in fact, it may surprise fans that the show isn't higher. But after a polarizing second season, Invincible's third season needs to prove why it is one of the best superhero TV shows. Regardless, the heavy subject matter and shocking plot created a worldwide phenomenon. Invincible explores the philosophies and minds of the characters while still delivering a dark and action-packed show.

5 'Young Justice' (2010-2022)

Developed by Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman

Not many TV shows have had as complicated of a journey as Young Justice, which was cancelled after two seasons, brought back six years later, and is supposedly finished even though Nolan North is optimistic about a fifth season. With the Justice League confined to working around the legal system, a group of their younger counterparts took up the task of going on covert and stealth operations, proving their worth, while investigating the mysterious organization known as the Light.

With many animated superhero shows following an episodic structure, Young Justice's continuous plot was a breath of fresh air, which allowed for proper character development and better handling of mature themes and messages. The first two seasons are some of the best superhero content any fan can watch. But with a polarizing third season, the fourth steered in the right direction again, creating a family-friendly yet mature superhero show.

4 'One Punch Man' (2015-)

Created by ONE

Just because anime doesn't have many superhero shows doesn't mean the ones they have aren't good. One Punch Man is proof of that as it follows Saitama, an overpowered hero who is just trying to make a living in the world. Despite demolishing the physical exam, Saitama failed the written portion, leaving him a low-rank hero even though he is the strongest being in the galaxy. Fans witness his comedic and epic exploits as he finishes every fight with one punch.

Like Invincible, One Punch Man's second season had a severe dip in animation quality. This was a major disappointment to fans, considering how good the first season was, even though the story and action of season two were still good. Despite this, the first season is pure enjoyment, full of hilarious gag comedy and stellar animation with some of the best fights in anime. The fun story and fantastic side cast provide wacky and epic moments, and it is easily the best superhero anime.

3 'X-Men: The Animated Series' (1992-1997)

Created by Mark Edwards Eden, Sidney Iwanter, and Eric Lewald

While many fans agree DC is the king of superhero animation, X-Men: The Animated Series is enough for Marvel to be in the conversation. The series follows the iconic group of superheroes fighting for mutant rights and against oppression by the government and evil mutants. With some arcs adapting famous comics and some doing their own thing, X-Men: The Animated Series has the perfect balance for everyone to enjoy.

This impressive show isn't just a fun action cartoon for kids to enjoy, but it also has important stories and themes mixed in, creating a well-rounded series. Despite a lackluster end to the series, the show still holds up as one of the best superhero TV shows, not just animated ones. It has the definitive depictions of many X-Men members and manages to mostly deliver satisfying arcs and development, making this series a triumph for Marvel and animated shows in general.

2 'Justice League Unlimited' (2004-2006)

Developed by Bruce Timm

Taking place immediately after Justice League, which just missed out on this list, Justice League Unlimited includes the main seven but also a plethora of other DC superheroes. The original seven members still get their shine, but this series introduces many fan-favorites and unheard of heroes as each episode focuses on someone else. Like many other superhero shows, they battle against the evils which present themself.

While the 2-4 episode structure from Justice League is gone, the single-episode format works perfectly for Unlimited. It spotlights various heroes, and every episode of Justice League is a treat. The expanded roster added so much to this show; from fun and enjoyable episodes to heavy thematic stories, this series had it all. With incredible pacing, delightful characters, and complex stories, Justice League Unlimited is a perfect conclusion for the DCAU.

1 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992-1995)

Created by Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm

No other animated show would feel right at the top of this list other than Batman: The Animated Series. Following Batman in his prime, the series has the titular character facing off against almost every member of his rogues gallery, from Joker to The Terrible Trio. As he spends countless nights keeping Gotham safe, the show has a perfect balance of Batman and Bruce Wayne, delivering complex stories with every episode.

Whether fans include The New Batman Adventures with BTAS or not, it would still be number one on this list. The series is a testament to superhero writing; from the dialogue to the story to the themes and characters, BTAS is a perfectly written television show. Possibly the best part of the show is the Batman villains and their complex stories, with each episode delving into their motives, history, feelings, and trauma. BTAS is the definitive version of Batman and Bruce Wayne, delivering tragic, exciting, and dramatic stories that perfectly handle family-friendly, fun, and profound storytelling.

