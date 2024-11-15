Animation is generally associated with kids' entertainment; all sunny plots and cute characters. However, the subgenre of animated thrillers is a rich one, jam-packed with classics. These films tend to be visually daring, bending reality and diving into surreal, complex worlds that would be challenging to realize in live-action. With this in mind, this list covers ten of the best animated thrillers, each notable for its unique approach to suspense.

From dark psychological mysteries to sci-fi dystopias and eerie fantasies, the following animated thrillers offer something uniquely captivating. They can be both entertaining and thought-provoking, delving into issues around identity, dystopian futures, psychological breakdowns, and ethical dilemmas. Each of these films pushes the limits of what animation can achieve, combining intense narratives with stunning visuals that linger in the mind long after the credits roll.

10 'Little Otik' (2000)

Directed by Jan Švankmajer

Close

"We wanted a child… and we got this." In this Czech stop-motion/live-action hybrid, a childless couple's desire for a baby leads them down a disturbing path when they adopt a tree stump as their child, only to find it coming to life with a monstrous appetite. The stump, which they name Otik, develops a craving for flesh, wreaking havoc on their community. The parents know what needs to be done, but can't bring themselves to destroy their wooden child.

Rooted in Czech folklore, Little Otik blends dark humor with horror, creating a suspenseful, surreal tale about obsession and denial. It's essentially a cinematic dark fairy tale. Although the movie is slightly overlong at 132 minutes, it boasts more than enough sharp ideas and eerie imagery to warrant a viewing. It's certainly creative, drawing on classic opera and weaving in grim social commentary, resulting in a bleak statement on 21st-century life in the Czech Republic.

Buy on Amazon

9 '9' (2009)

Directed by Shane Acker