Paramount Pictures has announced that the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CGI-animated film from Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures has received a new release date. The film will now see a wide release on August 4th, 2023.

Erik Davis of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes revealed the changes to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film's release on Twitter. This new release date sees the film actually getting pushed forward a week from the previous planned release of August 11th. This new TMNT project was originally announced back in June 2018 as another rendition of the property being handled by Michael Bay, who directed the 2014 live action outing for the team as well as its sequel. It was then announced in June 2018 that the project would become an animated feature and was given to Rogen and Point Grey. While the film has yet been officially titled, a now deleted Instagram post by Varner Studios seemed to point to the name of the film being Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Next Chapter. The project will be the second time the Heroes in a Half-Shell appear in a CG animated film after 2007's TMNT and the first time the Turtles are going to be on the big screen since Bay's 2016 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Davis' tweet also included a number of other changes in Paramount's theatrical release slate including changes to the release dates of Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8, A Quiet Place 3, and a currently untitled Transformers animated film.

Point Grey was founded by Rogen in 2011 and has produced a number of projects, both live action such as 2017's The Disaster Artist and Amazon Prime's popular superhero series The Boys, and animated like Amazon Prime's other popular superhero series Invincible. Rogen along with Evan Goldberg and James Weaver are set to produce the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated film for Point Grey Pictures alongside Paramount Animation. Gravity Falls writer as well as co-writer and director of Netflix's The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Jeff Rowe, serves as director on the project with Brendan O'Brien (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, The House) acting as screenwriter.

The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CGI-animated film will premiere in theaters on August 4th, 2023. You can see the tweet from Erik Davis about both the pushed release date of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film and a number of other Paramount Pictures projects down below.

