Cartoon characters are some of the most recognized characters in popular culture. This is due to how timeless animation can be: cartoons from as far back as a hundred years ago can be enjoyed today thanks to their creativity and humor, and the characters themselves can stand out thanks to their fun designs and personalities. When animation shifted from theatres to television, even more characters took shape.

Nowadays, animation is most commonly seen in children's and family entertainment, so most people's first exposure to longstanding characters will be animated ones. Some of them are the same as when they were first created, while others have undergone extensive character development as many different writers and animators added their personal touch to the character. Regardless, each is beloved for their timeless appeal, creative personalities, and unique place in popular culture.

10 SpongeBob SquarePants

First Appearance: "Help Wanted" (1999)

Living in a pineapple under the sea is SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny). He spends his days having adventures in the town of Bikini Bottom, from working as a fry cook at the Krusty Krab to trying to get his boating license or capture jellyfish without getting stung. Often, he is accompanied by his best friend, Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakker), his cynical neighbor and co-worker, Squidward (Rodger Bumpass), and his karate sparring partner, Sandy Cheeks (Carolyn Lawrence).

SpongeBob SquarePants is the longest-running cartoon by Nickelodeon, and multiple generations have grown up watching SpongeBob's nautical nonsense. The character is beloved by children and adults thanks to his innocence: SpongeBob has the heart of a child and, as such, a child-like sense of innocence and wonder. All he wants is to live life to its fullest and share the experience with others, and though sometimes this can lead to conflict, it also means that he'll do anything and everything to make his friends happy.

9 Charlie Brown

First Appearance: 'Peanuts' Comic Strip (1950)

Debuting in a comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, Charlie Brown is a kid who just can't seem to catch a break. Whenever he sets his mind on something, be it trying to untangle his kyte or enjoy a holiday, it never seems to go his way, and it doesn't help that his friends tend to put him down more than elevate him. Still, Charlie never seems to give into despair and maintains an overall positive attitude.

Charlie Brown is the ultimate underdog, which has helped the Peanuts franchise maintain a timeless feel and connect with generations of viewers. He is a very kind and sincere individual who is always willing to help his friends, despite his misfortunes. Through his stories, audiences are exposed to the idea that failure is not the end of things, and that even if things don't play out, it is possible to pick yourself up and try again.

8 Tom and Jerry

First Appearance: "Puss Gets the Boot" (1940)

The iconic cat and mouse duo from Hanna-Barbera, Tom and Jerry, were first introduced to audiences through MGM as theatrical shorts. Their MGM run was very successful, with over one hundred shorts, before William Hanna and Joseph Barbera left to form their own company. From there, Tom and Jerry found new life in television shows and theatrical films.

The reason for the duo's rendering popularity is how effective they are as a comedic duo. Tom is usually the more arrogant and self-centered one, while Jerry is playful and innocent, though he's just as capable of starting a brawl as Tom should he feel like it. When combined with their slapstick, it results in plenty of big laughs, as Tom usually ends up screwing himself over due to his arrogance, and Jerry always finds some new and inventive way to make up for his small size.

7 Fred Flintstone

First Appearance: "The Flintstone Flyer" (1960)

In the prehistoric town of Bedrock lives Frederick Flintstone (Alan Reed). A devoted family man to his wife, Wilma (Jean Vander Pyl) and their daughter, Pebbles (Jean Vander Pyl), Fred works as a brontosaurus crane operator at Slate Rock and Gravel Company. When off work, Fred often his sights on some new get-rich-quick scheme, and ropes his best friend and neighbor, Barney Rubble (Mel Blanc), into helping him.

Fred's iconic status comes from how real he feels thanks to a strong mix of positive and negative character traits. His worst tendencies include stubbornness and a short temper, which often cause him to get into more trouble than he bargained for, but he also possesses a heart of gold and a commitment to doing right by his friends and family. This helps the character feel both real and timeless.

6 Scooby-Doo

First Appearance: "What a Night for a Knight" (1969)

The mascot and beloved member of Mystery Inc, Scoobert "Scooby" Doo (Don Messick), is a great dame who possesses the ability to speak. At first glance, Scooby seems out of place in the group of mystery-solving teens, since he is terrified of all things spooky, and would rather enjoy food with his best friend, Norvil "Shaggy" Rogers (Casey Kasem). However, when the rest of the team needs him, Scooby can overcome his fears to help, usually with the promise of a Scooby Snack reward.

Scooby is easily the most recognized character from Hanna-Barbera's impressive lineup and is a major factor in the longevity of the Scooby-Doo brand. His fears and insecurities make him relatable to younger audiences, who, much like Scooby, long for a chance to prove their bravery, and often need support from loved ones like he does. His partnership with Shaggy is one of the strongest of any animated duo and helps to also sell the series' underlying theme of found families and the power of friendship.

5 Daffy Duck

First Appearance: 'Porky's Duck Hunt' (1937)

Created first by legendary animators Tex Avery and Bob Clampett, Daffy Duck wowed audiences thanks to his screwball personality. As time went on, more animators like Chuck Jones, Friz Freleng, and Robert McKimson tamed Daffy's crazier side and made him more of a cynical and greedy narcissist. He found tremendous success when paired with fellow Looney Tunes like Porky Pigs and Bugs Bunny, where he tended always to be the butt of the joke.

Daffy is one of the most successful members of the Looney Tunes because of the sheer versatility found in his character. Though he usually plays the foil, he can also be a sympathetic protagonist, a clever trickster, a silly loon, and anything else his writers can envision. Whatever role he plays, Daffy is defined by his unshakable tenacity: you can blow him up, shoot his bill off, or crush him under a rock, but he'll always get back up and keep trying to succeed in his chosen goal.

4 Donald Duck

First Appearance: The Wise Little Hen (1934)

First appearing in one of the Silly Symphony shorts, Donald Duck (Clarence Nash and Tony Anselmo) soon appeared in Mickey Mouse cartoons as a side character. He proved to be a smash hit with audiences thanks to his short temper, prankster tendencies, and iconic squeaky voice. Donald quickly received his own spin-off shorts, comic universe, and appeared in several films, like The Three Caballeros and Fun and Fancy-Free.

While Mickey Mouse remains the face of Disney, Donald has surpassed him in the eyes of many fans because of his more relatable personality. Donald's flaws are worn on his sleeve, from his famous temper to his susceptibility to greed and pranks, which often get him into trouble. Whether he is trying to enjoy his vacation, get rich quickly, or defeat the chipmunk duo of Chip and Dale, Donald's antics always promise to be hilarious and memorable.

3 Homer Simpson

First Appearance: "Good Night" (1987)

Living in the town of Springfield are Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) and his family. Homer acts as the family's provider by working as the safety inspector at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant. The one problem is that Homer isn't the smartest person in town, and often causes trouble for himself and the town.

Homer is one of the most beloved fictional characters thanks to his position as a well-meaning everyman. He is a delightful mix of stereotypical blue-collar American traits, from his low intelligence and lack of impulse control to his obsessive drinking and love of food. Despite these flaws, he is also incredibly loyal to his community and family, and though he often fails at being an ideal father, he never stops trying and is willing to sacrifice his happiness for others.

2 Bugs Bunny

