The art of making a television episode great enough that it can stand on its own is tough, but plenty of shows throughout the history of the medium have pretty much nailed it. Fans of these shows have made sure to take to IMDb to express their love for their favorite episodes from these series—and if there's one particular kind of show that's produced numerous episodes with astronomically high IMDb ratings, that's animated.

Animated series are pretty much visually limitless, allowing writers and directors to let their imaginations run wild and craft some of the most richly creative worlds that television has ever seen. It's why shows like Attack on Titan and Star Wars: The Clone Wars can produce multiple of the best-regarded episodes on television. This list will include the highest-rated animated episodes on IMDb, proving why their respective shows are outright classics of the small screen.

10 'Rick and Morty' S03, E07: "The Ricklantis Mixup" (2017)

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

Though most fans would agree that it has been on a slow decline since season three, Rick and Morty is still one of the most beloved animated shows of modern times, as well as one of IMDb's highest-rated. It's about the intergalactic misadventures of nihilistic mad scientist Rick and his anxious grandson, Morty. The series' highest-rated episode is "The Ricklantis Mixup," which explores the lives of various citizens of the Citadel of Ricks and Morties.

The show may have many ups and downs, but "The Ricklantis Mixup" is an exuberant display of everything that fans love about it: intelligent writing, complex and entertaining character arcs, clever and hilarious jokes, and surprisingly hard-hitting satirical themes. Episodes like "The Ricklantis Mixup," refreshingly original and irresistibly funny, have made Rick and Morty one of the most beloved comedy shows of all time.

9 'Bluey' S02, E26: "Sleepytime" (2020)

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

It may be a show primarily aimed at little kids, but Bluey has proved throughout its run that it can resonate with grown-ups just as well—if not even better from time to time. It's about the slice-of-life adventures of a family of Australian Heeler Cattle dogs. Its best episode is "Sleepytime," about Bingo having an adventure inside her dreams while her sleep-deprived family tries to navigate her nighttime bedhopping.

If someone who has never seen an episode of Bluey wants to see what all the hype is about, "Sleepytime" is probably the best place to start. With strikingly beautiful animation, a gorgeous score, some deeply touching symbolism, and enough emotion to make a grown adult sob, "Sleepytime" is a gorgeous love letter to the small steps of growing up.

8 'Attack on Titan' S03, E16: "Perfect Game" (2019)

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

Attack on Titan may be one of the best shōnen anime (anime aimed mainly at young teenage boys), but any person of any age is guaranteed to appreciate all the reasons why this is one of the highest-rated anime series on IMDb. It's about a young man who vows to cleanse the Earth of the giant humanoid Titans that have brought humanity to the brink of extinction. Its best episode is "Perfect Game," one of the last of the show's penultimate season, where the Scouts are forced to fight the Titans with little hope left.

Fans who rated and reviewed the episode on IMDb think that it's one of those precious cases of a television episode that's, for all intents and purposes, absolutely perfect. Everything, from the music to the animation to the voice acting to the monumental writing and directing, works flawlessly together to deliver a true emotional roller coaster of an episode. The final scene, in particular, which cements Erwin Smith as one of the show's best characters, is pure excitement in televisual form.

7 'Arcane' S02, E06: "The Message Hidden Within the Pattern" (2024)

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

Who would have expected that the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena League of Legends would end up being the source of one of the greatest TV shows of the 21st century? Indeed, Arcane is a hell of a series, telling the tale of two sisters fighting on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions. The best-rated episode is "The Message Hidden Within the Pattern," part of the recent second and final season of Arcane. In it, a stunning betrayal threatens to change countless lives.

"Message Hidden Within the Pattern" has some unbelievably stunning animation, beautiful music and voice acting, and the most emotionally stirring writing in the show's limited but meaningful history. It's episodes like this that make Arcane one of the greatest animated sci-fi TV shows ever. The episode's final 15 minutes, in particular, will prove to be as much of a shocker as they will be an absolute heartbreaker for those who have grown to care about the show's characters.

6 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' S03, E20: "Sozin's Comet, Part 3: Into the Inferno" (2008)

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10