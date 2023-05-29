With the upcoming release of Invincible season 2, many fans are itching to watch the all-popular animated show. After all, nothing beats a good mix of adult humor with some relatability, especially in adult animation, which has become popular thanks to family-like sitcoms such as Family Guy, Futurama, King of the Hill, and South Park.

Many adult topics discussed in these shows can typically induce real-life anxiety, but with comedy thrown in the mix, viewers are able to appreciate it more and even sometimes learn from it. Here are some adult animated shows that fit that bill.

10 Inside Job (2021)

Inside Job is the accumulation of conspiracy theories thought up through the years and what life would be like if these conspiracies were real.

Although Inside Job explores these conspiracies in a humorous, dark and sometimes raunchy way, many lessons are conceived in each thematic episode. Trust and friendship are heavily emphasized throughout the show. As the main character Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan) would say after pissing off the lizard people species, "Friends give each other rides and good advice."

9 BoJack Horseman (2014)

BoJack Horseman is one of the realest adult animated shows out there. This show follows an alcoholic and drug-addicted horse named BoJack (Will Arnett) as he traverses through past mistakes and the consequences of his selfish actions.

While BoJack is filled with—oftentimes, relatable—humor, the show presents the severity of issues such as alcoholism, addiction, and depression in a realistic light and often ends on a bitter note. But BoJack also teaches viewers the importance of accountability and owning up to one's mistakes, which is more realistic than other shows.

8 F is for Family (2015)

F is for Family follows the nuclear family of Frank Murphy (Bill Burr) as he and his family navigate life's issues of puberty, marriage, and unemployment. One such scenario occurs early on in Episode 1, where Frank argues with his kids about who damaged his TV. This leads to Kevin, his eldest son, falsely confessing to it and following it up with, "Because I hate you!" Frank is stunned as Kevin storms out. Frank then leaves the house with misery clear as day on his face.

In scenarios like these, the audience follows Frank through the trials of parenthood. F is for Family combines comedy with the harsh realities of life to create a meaningful series.

7 Solar Opposites (2020)

Solar Opposites comes from the same creators as Rick and Morty (Justin Roiland). While it carries similarities in the humor—4th-wall breaking—the meaning in its stories are different. Solar Opposites follows a family of Shlorpians who are experiencing the fullest of human life while repairing their ship.

Unlike other shows, Solar Opposites presents its meaning through the character's wacky and life-threatening mistakes. The characters, like Korvo, make revelations about life and humanity through comedic and sometimes morbid scenarios, like cloning a TV show mascot and proceeding to control its life, even though it became a sentient being. As Korvo says, "When things don't go your way, you can't just give into emotion and do whatever you want, like make a new Funbucket."

6 Bob's Burgers (2011)

Bob's Burgers is another show about a family going through trying times. Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) tries to keep his restaurant afloat while raising his rambunctious kids.

Sometimes, Bob feels like the world is out to get him. But he usually learns that he is the reason for his own despair. It is usually in these moments that Bob reflects on his attitude and makes adjustments to his current mindset. This is also comedically accompanied by the interjections of Tina, their awkward teenage daughter; Gene, their easily-influenced son; and Louise, their diabolical daughter.

5 Rick and Morty (2013)

Rick and Morty (Justin Roiland) follows the grandfather-grandson duo of self-destructive mentor Rick and his grandson Morty. This show is filled with oftentimes dangerous adventures and explores the unhealthy familial relationship between Rick and his grandson.

Although earlier episodes seem to be just morbid humor with little plot, Rick and Morty grows deeper and heavier as the show progresses. Even the later episodes reveal a very vulnerable Rick who appears to be as human as any other character in the show, developing through his own hardships stemming from his chaotic life.

4 Regular Show (2010)

Regular Show follows the best-friend duo of Rigby and Mordecai, which oftentimes starts off with a normal day until one of them gets an idea. The results of their shenanigans end up with the duo almost destroying the universe, several times.

These episodes usually progress with the problem growing worse and worse until Mordecai and Rigby have no choice but to face their issues head-on. Even when the issue gets resolved, Mordecai and Rigby comedically never seem to learn their lesson.

3 The Legend of Vox Machina (2022)

The Legend of Vox Machina is a TV show based on a Dungeons & Dragons story created by Critical Role and narrated by Matt Mercer. This show follows a group of violent and unsuccessful mercenaries by the name of Vox Machina as they find ways to make money and find fortune.

Filled with vulgar humor and gore, the group of Vox Machina faces their greatest adversary: a dragon. After barely surviving its ferocious attack, the group decides to walk out on this assignment. That is until they return to a nearby village ravaged by that same dragon. It's with heavy moments like these that the show goes from being humorous to emotionally impactful.

2 South Park (1997)

South Park is an adult animated show that everyone knows. The show typically follows the friend group of Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, and Stan and their wild—and sometimes, unbelievable—adventures. The beginning seasons of South Park are especially vulgar in humor, but it is the randomness that makes the show funny.

Later seasons, however, incorporate very political discussions. South Park's use of satire to provide commentary on very real issues in a humorous way makes it a great animated show.

1 Invincible (2021)

Invincible is based on a comic of the same name. The main character Mark is an ordinary high school kid with Omni-Man, a famous, all-powerful superhero, as his father. As he finally gets a grasp of his newfound power, he struggles to be a superhero on his own terms.

Although Invincible gets deeper as the show goes on, little bits of humor in the form of relatable, young adult jokes are sprinkled well throughout the show, making it entertaining and fun to watch.

