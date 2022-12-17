By the end of 2022, the world has seen the release of ten Disney live-action remakes, not including spin-offs like Maleficent and Cruella. Although these are not always as widely celebrated by fans as their box-office returns seem to suggest, one element that keeps potential audiences interested in each new announcement is the live-action casting of familiar animated characters. Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter, Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Will Smith as the Genie. These were all met with varying degrees of excitement, and the phenomenon is not exclusive to Disney properties. Recently, when Luis Guzmán was announced as Netflix's Gomez Addams, many uttered shock and disapproval, envisioning the character as a Raul Julia or a Tim Curry type. However, one need only look back to the original incarnation (the 2D cartoon character) to see that Guzman was the perfect fit. After the success of Tim Burton's Wednesday, and Jenna Ortega's performance in particular, it's time to look at other animated characters who were given the perfect live-action casting when their source material was adapted.

John Goodman as Fred Flintstone (The Flintstones)

It seems that everyone who discovers the 1994 live-action The Flintstones movie relishes the fact that John Goodman was cast in the lead role. At the time, Goodman was mostly known for Roseanne, some minor roles like in Barton Fink, and various voice-over works, making this piece of casting even more impressive than what now seems an obvious choice. This movie is filled with fantastic casting from the embodiment of familiar characters (Elizabeth Perkins as Wilma, Rick Moranis as Barney, and Rosie O'Donnell as Betty) to the introduction of new characters (like Kyle MacLachlan as Cliff Vandercave and Halle Berry as the hilariously named "Sharon Stone"). Yabba-dabba-doo!

Hank Azaria as Gargamel (The Smurfs)

While the various Smurfs in 2011's The Smurfs are voiced by seemingly everyone, from the late Anton Yelchin to comedy regulars B. J. Novak and Fred Armisen, the only animated character to get a truly live-action makeover in this film is the evil villain Gargamel. The Simpsons' very own Moe, Chief Wiggum, Apu (list goes on) is no stranger to giving life to hand-drawn characters, but in this movie, Hank Azaria gets to dress up in full prosthetics and chew some scenery. His performance is not only accurate to the source material, but in some cases steals the show, becoming arguably the best part of this family film.

Shelley Duvall as Olive Oyl (Popeye)

In the same year that Shelley Duvall appeared alongside Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining, she appeared in Popeye. 1980 was a big year for Duvall, who had previously been known for more down-to-earth roles like in Woody Allen's Annie Hall. Here, however, she appeared alongside a heavily prostheticed Robin Williams under the direction of yet another American auteur, Robert Altman. It says a lot that Duvall was the spitting image of cartoon Olive Oyl in performance as well as looks, but to stand out against Williams in such a role is a feat to be commended.

Jim Carrey as The Grinch (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)

1966's How the Grinch Stole Christmas took a short Dr. Seuss story and made it a 26-minute cartoon. Ron Howard's 2000 How the Grinch Stole Christmas took a 26-minute cartoon and made a larger-than-life 105-minute epic. Everything is turned up to eleven in this adaptation, from the music to the production design, and it came as no surprise to anyone that Jim Carrey's performance more than met the animated heights of the original cartoon. Character actors Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski and Molly Shannon round off the cast of 'Who's, but it's Carrey's mean green spite machine that takes the cake... and the presents!

Breckin Meyer as Jon Arbuckle (Garfield: The Movie)

The big casting announcement of 2004's Garfield: The Movie was that comedy legend Bill Murray would be lending his voice to the Monday-loathing feline. Although Murray was a perfect fit for the role, he would later go on to joke in the movie Zombieland that Garfield was his one regret in life. The film earned itself a sequel subtitled A Tale of Two Kitties. Of the movie's live-action cast however, Breckin Meyer, known mostly at the time for roles in Clueless, Euro Trip, and Rat Race, was a welcome surprise. One of the few cartoon characters not to require an over-the-top performance, Jon Arbuckle is a level-headed straight-man to Garfield's comic relief and is given the opportunity to play the fool opposite his love interest Liz, played by Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Isabela Merced as Dora the Explorer (Dora and the Lost City of Gold)

In 2019, popular children's cartoon Dora the Explorer was adapted for the big screen, and its story was scaled-up to resemble an epic adventure reminiscent of Indiana Jones and the Uncharted games. Dora herself was aged up and played by Isabela Merced, who seamlessly navigated the difficult task of acting opposite CGI characters like Boots the Monkey. The film earned generally positive reviews from both fans and critics, in no small part due to the performance and casting of its titular hero.

Matthew Lillard as Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

What then makes a great piece of animated-to-live-action casting? Is it someone who perfectly replicates the original performance? In which case, why not hire the original voice artist? Then again, veer too far from the source material, and it no longer represents what came before. This brings me to one of the most beloved examples of live-action casting for animated characters.

The casting of James Gunn's 2002 Scooby-Doo movie and its sequel is truly a spectacle to be marveled at. Not only did Casting Director Mary Vernieu recruit the members of Mystery Incorporated as if right out of the animated show, but she also supported the movie's marketing department by hiring actors known for the exciting 90s teenage horror movement. Sarah Michelle Gellar was known for a multitude of spooky stories, from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Scream 2. She also starred in Kevin Williamson's I Know What You Did Last Summer with her now-husband (and Scooby-Doo's Fred) Freddie Prinze Jr.

Linda Cardellini was perfectly cast as Velma after becoming known for another meddling-kid role in Judd Apatow's Freaks and Geeks. Cardellini could have just as easily made this list herself for her fantastic performance that transcended the accurate impression. And last but certainly not least is Thirteen Ghosts and Scream's Matthew Lillard who impressed audiences of all ages as Shaggy. The roughly 32-year-old actor didn't fully resemble the young Norville "Shaggy" Rogers, but rather embodied him. His voice, mannerisms, and down-to-earth representation of Shaggy made his a performance for the ages, even earning him the voice-over role in Scooby-Doo cartoons that followed.