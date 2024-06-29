The 90s were a decade of self-expression, coolness, and occasionally regrettable fashion choices. When it came to the cartoons made in this era, they were the ones that allowed cartoons to be silly and funny again, after the 80s reduced much of the art form to glorified toy commercials. Original cartoons like Ren and Stimpy, Darkwing Duck, and SpongeBob SquarePants helped bring new energy and humor to animated TV and are still revered as classics to this day.

Less frequently discussed but no less pivotal are the cartoons based on movies. Some are dismissed as more cash grabs, while others do a good job of expanding the universe of the films. In some cases, cartoons based on more adult works can help introduce the films and their characters to a younger audience. Many are still fondly remembered and well-discussed in the present, as they provide a valuable window into the past.

10 'The Lion King’s Timon and Pumbaa' (1995-99)

Developed by Bobs Gannaway & Tony Craig

Not the most direct continuation of the Disney blockbuster, The Lion King’s Timon and Pumbaa is a comedy show focusing on its breakout characters, wisecracking meerkat Timon (Nathan Lane/Quinton Flynn/Kevin Schon) and kindhearted simpleton Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella). Not really having a giant overarching story, the series followed them traveling to places like Italy, Australia, New York, and Antarctica. Of course, Timon’s smug attitude and Pumba’s stupidity often lead them to fall into trouble with other animals and even human characters.

But this is not to say the rest of The Lion King cast were sidelined either. Simba (Cam Clarke) frequently showed up as a supporting character, and Rafiki (Robert Guillaume), Zazu (Jeff Bennet), and the Hyenas got their own segments. It doesn’t do anything groundbreaking, but it’s fun to see all these characters outside their roles in the movie, for some of them in a far less serious environment, providing a good supporting cast to a show that has fun with one of the great Disney duos.

9 'Beetlejuice' (1989-91)

Created by Tim Burton

While the Beetlejuice movie is a beloved classic, it was this cartoon that cemented his role as the Ghost With the Most, known by 90s kids everywhere. Beetlejuice (Stephen Ouimette) is a ghostly con man, and his best friend is a pre-teen girl named Lydia Deetz (Alyson Court). Together, they make frequent travels to the Neither-world, full of monsters, creepies, and crawlies—but Beetlejuice is too much for most creatures of the night to handle.

Beetlejuice himself is a somewhat different character from his movie counterpart; while still gross, selfish, and creepy, he’s now got a (deeply hidden) good heart, and his jokes are made more out of a mischievous attitude than genuine malice. Lydia is far more positive and upbeat, even if she retains her gothic interests and fashion. But their dysfunctional friendship makes for a great pair, and the creatures and places they visit are interesting to see. With the visual sensibilities that only Tim Burton could provide, it’s a great cartoon if you’re in the mood for a fun, spooky watch.

8 'Men in Black' (1997-2001)

Developed by Diana Capizzi, Jeff Kline & Richard Raynis

The most secret of all agencies is back, protecting the earth from the scum of the universe. Men in Black: The Series follows the events of the movie with one notable change: in this version, Agent K (Ed O’Ross/Gregg Berger) doesn’t retire and continues to be Agent J’s (Keith Diamond) partner. Agent J is also still regarded as a screw-up by the rest of the organization, despite saving the world on a daily basis.

While some of the continuity errors may stick out like a sore thumb (the MIB isn’t even located under 504 Battery Drive in this version), it still provides the sci-fi spy adventures we’ve come to expect from the Men in Black. It even deals with genuinely interesting concepts, including J running into people he knew before joining the MIB and examining how K joined up with them in the first place. Not a perfect adaptation of the movie, but a fun watch nonetheless.

7 'Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures' (1990-91)

Created by Peter Hannan

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures follows a similar format to the Back to the Future cartoon, with Bill S. Preston Esquire (Alex Winter/Evan Richards) and Ted Theodore Logan (Keanu Reeves/Christopher Kennedy) going on adventures in their time-traveling phone booth, often helped by their futuristic friend Rufus (George Carlin/Rick Overton). The first season, produced by Hanna-Barbera, is a fun cartoon continuation, with Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, and George Carlin reprising their roles from the movies, giving their animated adventures an authentic feel.

But the second season, produced by DIC Animation, completely overhauled the show, replacing the voice actors, animation, and even the theme song. To its credit, it did attempt to expand on what the time machine could do, taking Bill and Ted to places like classic literature, TV, and other, more cosmic locales. Still, it wasn’t enough to catch on and has somewhat undeservedly become forgotten by audiences.

6 'Back to the Future' (1991-92)

Created by Robert Zemeckis & Bob Gale

After the events of Back to the Future Part III, Doc (Christopher Lloyd/Dan Castellaneta) and Clara (Mary Steenburgen) have relocated to modern Hill Valley with their sons, Jules (Josh Keaton) and Verne (Troy Davidson). While the series keeps Marty (David Kaufman) and Doc in the spotlight, it places a greater emphasis on Doc’s sons' adventures through time. Jules takes a great deal after his father, wanting to become a scientist, whereas Verne acts much more like a typical 90s kid.

The animated setting allowed for a greater number of time-travel adventures compared to the movies. Now they could go to times such as the far future, the pirate age, the civil war, and even meet a few dinosaurs. While the writing wasn’t nearly as strong as the movies, it still had a fun sense of adventure and an educational approach towards science, thanks to segments hosted at the end of each episode by Doc and Bill Nye, the Science Guy.

5 'Aladdin' (1994-95)

Created by Tad Stones & Alan Zaslove

Premiering with the direct-to-video movie The Return of Jafar, Aladdin followed the events of the original movie, with the titular Arabian hero (Scott Weinger) adjusting to his new life as a prince. With the help of his love Jasmine (Linda Larkin), monkey Abu (Frank Welker), magic carpet, former enemy Iago (Gilbert Gottfried), and, of course, the Genie (Dan Castellaneta), he also battles new enemies, including Mozenrath (Jonathan Brandis), Abis Mal (Jason Alexander), and Mirage (Bebe Neuwirth).

Aladdin was based on the classic 1001 Arabian Nights stories, so providing new adventures inspired by those stories is a logical way to continue the series. The new villains work well within the humorous yet adventurous tone, and the film’s vaudevillian sense of humor is kept intact. While Dan Castellaneta couldn’t fill the shoes left by Robin Williams during his feud with Disney, he still captured the essence of the character, bringing his experience voicing Homer Simpson to great effect.

4 'Godzilla: The Series' (1998-2000)

Created by Jeff Kline & Richard Raynis

While the 1998 Godzilla remake is loathed by most Godzilla fans, many have expressed a much kinder attitude toward this spin-off. After the previous Godzilla devastated New York, the creature left one last egg behind. When it hatches, it imprints on Dr. Nick Tatapolous (Ian Ziering), forming a closer relationship with humans compared to his predecessor. When the creature grows quickly to his predecessor’s size, he becomes an ally to humans against other giant mutated monsters that begin rampaging across the world.

Godzilla: The Series is a dramatic improvement from the film that preceded it. This incarnation of the giant radioactive lizard managed to come into his own as a protective monster. If nothing else, this Godzilla can actually unleash his atomic breath this time. While neither the animated series nor the live-action film are wholly accurate depictions of the king of the monsters, the animated version at the very least has the cool monster action the film was sorely missing.