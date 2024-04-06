The art of animation is almost as old as cinema and has evolved into a diverse and creative landscape. Using an artist's imagination, creative worlds and imaginative characters can come to life in exaggerated and stylistic ways, resulting in visuals that can never be re-created in live action. This is especially seen in the world of television: though their budgets are limited compared to animated films, the longer run time of television shows allows them to get more creative to keep their premises fresh over multiple episodes.

The best animated shows are the ones that merge their creative ideas with strong writing and characters to create something truly timeless. Regardless of what decade they came from, new audiences continue to gravitate towards them and take delight in watching them. Some of them have even been able to influence future shows and change popular culture.

10 'Gravity Falls' (2012-2016)

Created by Alex Hirsch

Twins Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mable Pines (Kristen Schaal) are sent to the town of Gravity Falls to spend the summer with their great-uncle, Stan (Alex Hirsch). Upon arriving, Dipper notices that strange, supernatural activity surrounds the community, ranging from ghosts and gnomes to bottomless holes and time travel. Yet the greatest mystery involves a series of journals written by a mystery writer that detail a greater conspiracy linked to the Pines family.

Gravity Falls captivated audiences with its well-crafted mystery and wonderful writing. Each episode is full of subtle clues that leave audiences wondering, and details set up in one episode pay off later down the line in creative ways. The characters all go through strong emotional journeys, especially Grunkle Stan, whose backstory ranks among one of the most emotional episodes of any animated show.

9 'Adventure Time' (2010-2018)

Created by Pendleton Ward

The land of Ooo is a strange, magical place divided into various kingdoms devoted to a single theme, such as ice, candy, fire, and slime. Many evils threaten the inhabitants, but fortunately, Finn the Human (Jeremy Shada) and his best friend/adopted brother, Jake the Dog (John DiMaggio) are ready to heed the call to adventure. In between his heroics, however, Finn works to maintain a healthy relationship with his friends, such as Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), BMO (Niki Yang), and Marceline the Vampire Queen (Olivia Olson), which helps him grow into a more capable hero.

Adventure Time is aptly described as a show that grew with its audience, with the early seasons focusing on one-off adventures and surreal humor, only to expand into more existential concepts as the characters grow and mature. This has continued even after the show ended, with spin-offs like Distant Lands and Fiona and Cake. The show's cast is huge and diverse in its many personalities, and nearly all of them receive personal arcs, ensuring none end the show as they were introduced.

8 'SpongeBob SquarePants' (1999-Present)

Created by Stephen Hillenberg

In the underwater town of Bikini Bottom lives SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny), a sea sponge who lives in a pineapple. His day-to-day life involves working as a fry cook at the Krusty Krab, trying to get his boating license, and catching jellyfish with his best friend, Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke). Some of his other friends include his cynical and artistic co-worker, Squidward (Roger Bumpass), his crustaceous cheapskate boss, Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), and a scientist squirrel from Texas named Sandy Cheeks (Carolyn Lawrence).

SpongeBob SquarePants is the longest-running Nickelodeon show and remains one of their strongest. Its early seasons in particular are beloved by children and adults for its unique style of comedy, which does everything from surreal visuals, clever wordplay, and simple but creative plots that practically write their jokes. Then there are the characters: each of them is strongly characterized and distinct, allowing for varied plotlines that explore their personalities and hilarious interactions.

7 'Daria' (1997-2002)

Created by Glenn Eichler and Susie Lewis Lynn

Daria Morgendorffer (Tracy Grandstaff) is an intelligent but slightly misanthropic teenager from Lawndale, Texas. Due to her sharp wit and controversial stance on life, she often finds herself an outcast with little understanding of day-to-day life. Fortunately, she has a best friend in Jane Lane (Wendy Hoopes), an equally intelligent artist who helps balance Daria's negative outlook.

Beginning life as a side character in Beavis and Butt-Head, Daria found immense success in her show thanks to quality writing and social commentary. The show has remained timeless thanks to its unapologetic look at 1990s discontent, which has helped it maintain a following with new generations who feel the same way about their decades. Finally, the show was full of strong moral lessons for all ages to learn from, such as dealing with trauma, expressing emotions, and maintaining integrity.

6 'South Park' (1997-Present)

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone

Four boys named Stan (Trey Parker), Kyle (Matt Stone), Eric (Trey Parker), and Kenny (Matt Stone), live in the town of South Park in the Northwest United States. For the most part, they try to go about their normal lives, but due to the town's eccentric residents and dysfunctional nature, that is easier said than done. Oftentimes, the boys find themselves in the middle of crazy events, including cults, monsters, and exaggerated current events.

South Park remains one of the most topical comedy series of all time thanks to its quick turn-around and willingness to make fun of everything and everyone. When not making jokes, the show also tackles heavy subjects, such as religion, sex, abortion, and censorship. This has led to many episodes of the show being labeled as controversial, which has only cemented its place in the public mind.

5 'The Flintstones' (1960-1966)

Created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera

The first animated series to air in prime-time, The Flintstones takes place in the Stone Age town of Bedrock. It follows Fred Flinstone (Alan Reed), a hard-working family man who works at the quarry with his friend and neighbor, Barney Rubble (Mel Blanc). In their off time, the two have a habit of getting into all sorts of trouble, much to the frustration of their wives, Wilma (Jean Vander Pyl) and Betty (Bea Benaderet and Gerry Johnson).

The Flintstones has captivated audiences for decades thanks to its hilarious use of anachronisms. Despite being set in prehistory, everyone acts and lives like a 1960s community, using sarcastic dinosaurs instead of modern technology. Due to its limited animation, a lot of time and care was put into the writing, crafting plots and characters that feel relatable to the average watcher, which has helped the show's longevity.

4 'Futurama' (1999-Present)

Created by Matt Groening

Philip J. Fry (Billy West), is a delivery boy who, on New Year's Eve 1999, falls into a cryogenic tube and awakens 1000 years in the future. He tracks down his only living relative, Professor Farnsworth (Billy West), and gets a job at his delivery company, Planet Express. With his co-workers, the cyclops Turanga Leela (Katey Sagal) and a bending robot named Bender (John DiMaggio), Fry travels the galaxy and comes to terms with living in this new, future world.

Futurama delights in combining science fiction tropes with social commentary and lovable characters. Between its hilarious jokes, it also managed to tug at the heart strings with many episodes dedicated to exploring the emotional core of the characters, especially Fry and his unfinished business with his past. This mixture of comedy and heart has ensured the show has survived numerous calculations.

3 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)

Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko

For a hundred years, the Fire Nation has been waging a war of conquest against the Earth Kingdom and Water Tribes. In the Southern Water Tribe, siblings Sokka (Jack DeSena) and Katara (Mae Whitman) discover Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), the last of the Air Nomads, frozen in an iceberg. They learn that he is the Avatar, the only being who can master all four elements, and embark on a quest with him to stop the Fire Nation and restore balance to the world.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is beloved by all audiences for its fantastic worldbuilding and hilarious yet mature writing. It doesn't shy away from the horrors of war, presenting topics like death, refugee crisis, and how conflict forces children to grow up quickly with seriousness and respect. It also combines fantastic animation with real-life martial arts to create unique elemental fighting styles. The characters are all fantastic and go through intense personal journeys of growth and self-discovery, particularly Prince Zuko (Dante Basco) of the Fire Nation, who is often cited as one of the greatest redemption arcs.

2 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992-1995)

Created by Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski

As night descends upon Gotham City, billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) dons the cape and cowl of Batman. Watching from the rooftops or at ground level, he patrols the city to protect its citizens from the many criminals who infest Gotham's underworld. These range from mobsters and corrupt businessmen to psychotic super criminals like the Joker (Mark Hamill) interested in spreading chaos.

Batman: The Animated Series revolutionized superhero shows, moving away from the campy style of The Super Friends with a dark, film noir aesthetic and focusing on drama and character more than action. Gotham feels like a living, breathing city, and its inhabitants are given many episodes that delve into their inner struggles. The villains in particular are given depth and humanity, allowing audiences to empathize with them despite their evil actions. The voice cast is one of the best in any cartoon, and for an entire generation of viewers, Conroy and Hamill remain the definitive versions of Batman and the Joker.

1 'The Simpsons' (1989-Present)

Created by Matt Groening

The longest-running American animated show centers on the titular Simpson family: Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Lisa (Yeardley Smith), and Maggie. They live in the town of Springfield, populated by all manner of colorful and eccentric residents. Each day brings new challenges for the Simspons, and though the family often gets on each other's nerves, they're also there to support one another when needed.

Very few shows have been able to have as big of an impact on popular culture as The Simpsons. Though its more recent seasons leave a lot to be desired, its early ones are fondly remembered for their hilarious jokes and clever satire. Many of its best episodes are as powerful today as when they first came out, and you could spend hours laughing at and reciting some of the show's best quotes. The Simpson family are among the most iconic characters in all popular culture, especially Homer, who remains beloved for his childish innocence and devotion to his family despite his many flaws.

