Netflix is a treasure trove of hit shows and movies. The streaming service remains the king, thanks to its ridiculous amount shows and movies, keeping audiences hooked and unable to let go. In the animation department, Netflix also makes a name for itself, recently claiming the Oscar for Best Animated Feature for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

Still, Netflix hides more than meets the eye beneath its well-curated landing page. Should fans be looking for a new animated classic, the streamer has them covered. From movies to shows, Netflix has several underrated animated efforts that deserve more attention and love.

10 'Dragon Age: Absolution' (2022-)

Set in the world of BioWare's successful Dragon Age series, Dragon Age: Absolution is a six-episode miniseries. The plot centers on an eclectic group of thieves breaking into the Tevinter Imperium to recover a mysterious artifact on Cassandra Pentaghast's orders. However, things go wrong when a traitor sabotages the operation from within.

Although it could be hard for non-fans of the franchise to follow the story — Dragon Age has one of the most intricate mythologies in the gaming world — Absolution remains a thrilling adventure. With elegant animation, exciting action sequences, and a talented voice cast, Absolution is a worthy return to the fascinating land of Thedas.

9 'The House' (2022)

The underrated animated stop-motion movie The House features an all-star cast, including Mia Goth, Matthew Goode, Miranda Richardson, Helena Bonham Carter, and Will Sharpe. The film is an anthology following three stories featuring characters from different worlds but taking place within the same house.

The House is a brilliant showcase for the intricate and delicate yet unfairly overlooked art of stop-motion animation. With colorful, vibrant characters and a surprisingly complex story, The House is remarkably fresh and quirky while remaining entertaining and compelling.

8 'The Dragon Prince' (2018-)

It might be disingenuous to call a show with four seasons and three more on the way "underrated." However, The Dragon Prince is far from the mainstream hit it should be. The show features a sprawling narrative, focusing on three characters raising a dragon prince against the backdrop of a dangerous war between humans and magical creatures.

Narratively rich and beautifully animated, The Dragon Prince is among Netflix's best original series. It has aired four seasons so far, expanding on its lore while staying true to its commitment toward representation, featuring numerous characters from diverse backgrounds.

7 'If Anything Happens I Love You' (2020)

The animated short If Anything Happens I Love You is as heart-wrenching as worthwhile. The story deals with two grieving parents as they process, struggle with, and accept their daughter's recent passing during a school shooting.

If Anything Happens I Love You is a devastating portrayal of grief that will break every fan's heart. However, it is also a rewarding and eventually uplifting story about the ties that bind humans together and the comfort they can find in each other during the darkest of times. If Anything Happens won the 2021 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film, providing another reason for audiences to check it out.

6 'Inside Job' (2021-2022)

The animated sitcom Inside Job stars the voices of Lizzy Caplan and Christian Slater. Set in a world where conspiracy theories are real, the show chronicles the lives of a tech genius and her new partner as they work for a powerful organization that controls the world. The show features several conspiracy theories, including JFK's assassination and the Moon landing.

Inside Job is clever, ironic, and hilarious, benefiting from witty scripts and a vivacious voice cast. Although initially renewed for a second season, Netflix backed out of its decision and canceled Inside Job earlier this year. However, fans should still give it a chance, especially if they enjoy surreal humor.

5 'My Father's Dragon' (2022)

Jacob Tremblay and Gaten Matarazzo lead the impressive cast of My Father's Dragon. The story sees Elmer Elevator, a young boy looking to improve his and his mother's financial situation, traveling to a faraway island to rescue Boris, a young dragon.

My Father's Dragon is a sweet, heartfelt adventure that will satisfy fans, especially thanks to its short 99-minute length and uplifting message. It might skew a little younger, but lively animation and an all-star cast will keep audiences of all ages hooker to the television.

4 'Trese'

The Singaporean animated show Trese is among Netflix's best and most compelling hidden gems. The plot follows Alexandra Trese, a healer and warrior who protects humanity from dark and dangerous supernatural forces in Manila.

Wearing its anime influences on its sleeve, Trese is a gripping thrill ride set in a fascinating world benefitting from stunning action sequences. Besides being a much-needed showcase for Philipino culture, Trese is a great, stylish, and well-told mystery that expertly blends fantasy and horror, keeping fans on edge.

3 'Dota: Dragon's Blood' (2021-)

Premiering in 2021, Dota: Dragon's Blood is among Netflix's most quietly consistent shows. The fantasy series centers on Davion, a warrior who kills dragons to protect humanity. As a battle against demons rages, Davion merges his soul with a dragon to stop the demon Terroblade from wiping out the draconic race.

Three seasons of Dota: Dragon's Blood have come out, giving fans plenty of material to watch. The show is based on the 2013 video game Dota 2, but knowledge of the source material isn't necessary; the series crafts a unique story that fans can easily become attached to without much prior experience in this fantastical world.

2 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' (2021)

Serving as a prequel to Henry Cavill's The Witcher, 2021's The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf tells Vesemir's backstory. The film finds the witcher as a young, overly-confident man stumbling upon a dangerous conspiracy bound to change the Continent forever.

On the surface, Nightmare of the Wolf is a shameless expansion of the Witcher IP and a way for audiences to learn more about Vesemir and the witcher order. However, the film is surprisingly deeper, revealing more about the Continent's lore and the societal issues that plague it. Fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels will find much to enjoy about Nightmare of the Wolf, from its textured animation to its voice cast and underlying themes.

1 'Blood of Zeus' (2020)

Greek mythology is the gift that keeps on giving, inspiring countless movies and shows about the mighty gods of Mount Olympus; Blood of Zeus is the perfect modern example. The show revolves around Herion, a young man who finds himself in the middle of a battle between humans and demons just as a conflict between Zeus and his jealous wife, Hera, threatens to destroy the world.

Gritty, thematically rich, and making full use of every trope in the Greek mythology book, Blood of Zeus is an addictive series begging to be binged. It features compelling characters and multiple elegant and stirring action sequences, making it a must-see for animation fans.

