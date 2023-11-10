The Big Picture Jeffrey Katzenberg predicts that AI will drastically reduce the labor required to create animated movies, potentially cutting 90% of jobs in the industry.

The Animation Guild's contract is set to expire in 2024, and there is already concern among animators about the impact of AI on their livelihoods.

Other creators and industry professionals are calling for protections against AI and expressing worry about the potential consequences for the animation industry.

Dreamworks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg drew a massive line in the sand for when The Animation Guild’s contract is up in 2024. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Katzenberg discussed in a 3-minute video his support for AI for creating feature-length animated movies in the future, cutting 90% of labor. He stated, “In the good old days, when I made an animated movie, it took 500 artists five years to make a world-class animated movie. I think it won’t take 10% of that. Literally, I don’t think it will take 10% of that three years from now.”

“I don’t know of an industry that will be more impacted than any aspect of media entertainment creation,” Katzenberg began his controversial statement. Justifying how, over time, technological advancements have helped the entertainment industry, he continued, “If you look at a historical perspective, whether we went from a pen, a paintbrush, a printing press, a still camera, a movie camera, these are things that just expanded creativity and all sorts of storytelling in extraordinary ways.” This idea gives more people access to create animation, but it is also a significant fear for creatives in the industry.

The Animation Guild Could Strike Next Year Over AI

AI was a significant point of contention for the historic WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the latter of which just came to a conclusion this week. The hard-fought battle to protect actors and writers against AI was won in a landmark victory. The AMPTP, along with leaders like Katzenberg are in favor of AI, and it appears that animation is the next battlefield. In 2024, The Animation Guild’s, or TAG, contract is up and the possibility of another strike is on the horizon. While not in response to Katzenberg’s comments, TAG released a tweet the same day stating, “For more than 6 months the TAG AI task force has met with experts and is working to protect TAG members from the ramifications of AI. These collective efforts are paving the way for comprehensive recommendations that will be presented early next year to prepare for negotiations.”

Animators Already Call For Protections Against AI Ahead of 2024

While TAG’s contract deadline is still months away, this hasn’t stopped creators in the industry to call for the defense of animation against AI early. Giancarlo Volpe, who has worked on series like King of the Hill and The Dragon Prince, tweeted in response to SAG-AFTRA’s historic win, “Animation crews, take note!! Both the writers guild and Screen Actors Guild took a stand against AI and won… This should be us next summer when our contract is back up for negotiation!”

Michael Rianda, who wrote and directed The Mitchells vs. the Machines, shared TAG’s sentiment, tweeting:

“I'll just throw in as a member: My opinion is that the standard should be studios cannot replace a SINGLE artist with A.I. Period. Without that, AI will start replacing 'small jobs' + will begin to hollow out our industry one job at a time. Maybe that means there are minimum crew sizes like the writers guild are doing, but truly feel like this is an existential threat to ALL of our livelihoods and the time to stand up for human rights is right now. The proof is in all of the other strikes- if we fight, we WILL win!”

While TAG and other creators were more vague, some animation creators responded directly to Katzenberg’s comments. Helluva Boss animator José B. Rebolledo simply tweeted in response to reporting by ToonHive, “I dare him.”

Academy Award winner Matthew A. Cherry (Young Love) shared on his Twitter a repost from Cartoon Brew, stating, “TAG (The Animation Guild) gotta strike next. It's imperative for the future of animation and they deserve the same support SAG and the WGA got.” Writer Chandra Thomas, who is also a WGA Captain, responded to Cherry’s tweet, saying, “Was talking to some TAG leaders as recently as last night. And YES.”

DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg worried the animation industry with comments about replacing 90% of labor on a feature-length animated film thanks to AI. With TAG’s contract up in 2024 and another possible strike on the horizon, Katzenberg may have laid out the next battleground for the entertainment industry. You can watch Katzenberg’s comments below.