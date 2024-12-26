It's that time of the year again when all fans reflect on the fantastic year of content and pit them against each other to decide which of their favorite shows is the best. Anime, in particular, only gets better each year as more and more fans flock to the medium to enjoy its creativity and stunning animation. From returning classic series like Bleach to fresh new anime to love like Solo Leveling, 2024 is a year to remember that fans hope 2025 can top.

Only anime that first aired in 2024 will make the list, meaning shows like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, which continued from 2023 into 2024, won't be featured. That said, uncompleted anime can make this list if they prove to be that good despite not having a conclusion yet. These ten anime prove to be unmatched in terms of animation, story, entertainment, creativity, action, popularity, and writing, highlighting how good this year has been for anime fans.

10 'Solo Leveling' (2024)

Creators: Chugong, Sung-rak Jang, and Disciples

Most anime are adapted from manga, essentially Japanese comics. However, their neighbors in South Korea are getting in on the action with their variant of comics, Manhwa. These series have become increasingly popular, with Solo Leveling perhaps the most famous. In a world where mysterious portal gates lead to dangerous monsters and profitable treasure, Jin-Woo Sung is the weakest Hunter, but he gains the ability to level up and improve his rank, now striving for the top.

It has been a while since Solo Leveling first aired in January, but its presence has never left viewers' minds. With stellar animation and well-choreographed fights, this is a perfect action anime, sure to get any fan hyped. Underdog stories are always entertaining, but this series manages to blend in the fascinating world and exciting characters to grip fans in all aspects. Now is a perfect time to be a Solo Leveling fan, from a sequel Manhwa, a recap movie in theaters, and the second season airing in January 2025.

9 'Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World' Season 3 (2024)

Creators: Tappei Nagatsuki and Shinichirou Ootsuka

Isekai is an incredibly controversial genre with questionable content and repetitive/unoriginal stories. However, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- breaks the mould while keeping some popular clichés. After the previous season left fans with the ultimate cliffhanger, season three sees Subaru training to protect Emilia when they meet Anastasia Hoshin, a rival who will provide for many dangerous adventures and actions.

Putting Re:Zero season three on this list feels like cheating, considering that only the first half of the season is out, but these eight episodes are so good that they earn themselves a spot. From expanded lore to better pacing and intriguing fights, season three might be the best of Re:Zero, further proving why it is the greatest Isekai anime ever. With this season being so entertaining, fans must mark their calendars for February 5, 2025, when Re:Zero returns.

8 'Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season' (2024)

Creators: ISIN NISIO and VOFAN

Despite some follow-up novels, Monogatari fans thought the anime would never return after the end of Zoku Owarimonogatari. However, five years later, they blessed fans with an anime adaptation of two novels from the iconic series. Koyomi Araragi helped people throughout the entire series, but now, with him at university, new adventures await, including Yotsugi taking over his responsibilities and Koyomi investigating a murder mystery.

Monogatari is known for its complex storylines and deep examination of characters' psyches and emotions, and Monogatari Series: Off and Monster Season continues this trend in grand fashion. This season has everything from continued and redeemed storylines to extravagant mysteries. While it may be hard for new fans to get into, older fans will appreciate the return of this legendary vampire anime, which has seemingly perfected its formula.

7 'Orb: On the Movements of Earth' (2024)

Creator: Uoto

It is common knowledge that the Earth revolves around the sun, but that wasn't the case in the 15th Century until Nicolaus Copernicus formulated his model. Orb: On the Movements of Earth uses an array of fictional characters to tell the fascinating story of how they proved heliocentrism. Each character has their own story and role in heliocentrism as they study secretly to avoid the church finding out and executing them.

Despite the show only halfway through, it has proven to be a highlight of the season and year. Orb wasn't on anyone's radar, but its character-driven story and the interesting real-life tale made for an absorbing show that drew countless fans in no time. With tense moments, brief action, compelling characters, and a riveting plot, Orb is a must-watch underrated anime that could rank even higher on this list when it has finished airing.

6 'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict' (2024)

Creator: Tite Kubo

After over ten years of waiting, the Bleach anime finally returned in 2022 to conclude the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. With Yhwach and the Quincies facing off against Squad Zero, their goal of killing the Soul King is one step away. However, Ichigo and his friends are there to stop it, along with the countless Soul Reapers, ready to fight and sacrifice themselves in order to save the world from the Quincies.

While the joy of having Bleach back is enough to make fans happy, Pierrot made the best adaptation possible. Tite Kubo even provided input for additional content, making the anime the definitive story for Bleach over the manga. This season has been nothing short of incredible, with gorgeous animation, thrilling fights, and shocking moments. Witnessing the strongest characters in Bleach fight is a spectacle that makes this season one of the best anime of the year.

5 'Sound! Euphonium' Season 3 (2024)

